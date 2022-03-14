At Peking Quick One, making Northern Chinese part of Tonawanda

Peking Quick One has expanded the definition of Chinese takeout for Tonawandans since 2010. As other businesses came and went in the plaza between Brighton and Eggert, the restaurant at 359 Somerville Ave. has been a steady beacon of Northern Chinese home cooking, plus an excellent Chinese-American program.

Owner Jinying Lin has shepherded her place through tough times, expanding takeout courier business to make up for the drop-off in dining room numbers from Chinese University at Buffalo students.

It’s counter service now, with food presented in takeout containers, whether you’re sitting down to eat or not. Little else has changed. The fish tanks remain a balm to people waiting for takeout. Customers still help themselves to chopsticks, free tea, and pour water from pitchers in the dining room cooler.

The Chinese-American repertoire is fundamentally sound, and priced to move. Get a load of the lunch deal: $6.95, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ($8.95 otherwise). That brings one of 25 entrees – like roast pork lo mein, General Tso’s chicken, or shrimp with broccoli – choice of white rice, vegetable fried rice, or vegetable lo mein, plus spring roll or soup.

That said, what most thrills me here is the Northern Chinese offerings.