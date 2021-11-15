At Parkside Meadow, neighborhood dining with a side of history

When people ask me for the most Buffalo restaurants around, Parkside Meadow always makes my list.

The building at the corner of Parkside and Russell is a neighborhood restaurant in the truest sense. Its clientele mostly arrives on foot, drawn from the homes between Delaware Park and Main Street.

Nearly a decade ago, Nancy Abramo and her husband, Len Mattie, bought the place, hoping to turn a magnet for drunken troublemakers into another sort of attraction.

They succeeded. The recipe to Parkside Meadow’s draw is one part “Cheers” and one part “Night at the Museum.”

The cozy barroom collects familiar faces catching up over a drink. Taps dispense Genny, Big Ditch, Steampunk cider and other local favorites. Between sips of alcohol, customers can study the collection of milk bottles displayed next to the liquor, evoking a time when Harvey’s Dairy, Lang’s Creamery and Mayback & Son Guernsey Farms competed for a share of the fresh delivery dairy market.

You can slip away into the past at Parkside Meadow without any warning. One glimpse of the nightclub matchbook collections on the walls, the bills of sale tucked under tabletop glass, or my personal catnip, the “THRILL KILLER TO PAY WITH LIFE” Courier-Express front page from Jan. 20, 1929.