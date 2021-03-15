At Oliver's, reassurance that fine dining lives on

After a time of quarantine, reuniting with old friends over dinner feels more decadent than ever. Sink into the comfy chair and feast.

Many restaurants have taken the opportunity to freshen up interiors while closed to other activity. Oliver’s, the fine dining grande dame of Delaware Avenue, had already finished a major glow-up before the curtain came down, though the piano long found next to the vestibule is gone.

New flooring is nice, but restaurants are made of people. Through disruption and financial uncertainties, owner Dave Schutte has managed to retain key staff. Our server Kari showed decades of practice at using cheerful professionalism to help us slough off worries of the outside world, centering again on rare time with friends whose company we’d craved.

Ross Warhol, Oliver’s executive chef, still shapes the menu, executed by sous chefs Chris Keller and Amanda Celia. The freewheeling tasting excursions are history, sidelined in a time of comfort food. Except for one tiny, perfect dish: Decadence of Egg ($9).