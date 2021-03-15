At Oliver's, reassurance that fine dining lives on

After a time of quarantine, reuniting with old friends over dinner feels more decadent than ever. Sink into the comfy chair and feast.
Many restaurants have taken the opportunity to freshen up interiors while closed to other activity. Oliver’s, the fine dining grande dame of Delaware Avenue, had already finished a major glow-up before the curtain came down, though the piano long found next to the vestibule is gone.
New flooring is nice, but restaurants are made of people. Through disruption and financial uncertainties, owner Dave Schutte has managed to retain key staff. Our server Kari showed decades of practice at using cheerful professionalism to help us slough off worries of the outside world, centering again on rare time with friends whose company we’d craved.
Ross Warhol, Oliver’s executive chef, still shapes the menu, executed by sous chefs Chris Keller and Amanda Celia. The freewheeling tasting excursions are history, sidelined in a time of comfort food. Except for one tiny, perfect dish: Decadence of Egg ($9).
Like Fabergé eggs, they are a triumph of craft. Shells snipped neatly as if for tea, they hold custard, crispy prosciutto crumbs, and truffled potato foam, to be dug out in tiny bites with a tiny spoon. After the year we’ve had, that supremely indulgent moment made me feel like royalty, too.
Old-school Oliver’s followed: the spinach loaf ($10), garlicky sautéed spinach on a split baguette, hearty enough to make you wonder why no one sells garlic, spinach and cheese subs. Another slice of fun was the caramelized onion toast ($8) with bucketloads of alliums cooked down to a jam, then spread over Gruyère cheese toast. In other words, French onion soup, minus the soup.
Housemade pastas aren’t new at Oliver’s, but the bench has deepened with the addition of extruded pastas. Bucatini ($14/$24), tubes the size of plump spaghetti, carry the classic cacio e pepe, cheese emulsified with pasta water and spiked with fresh cracked black pepper.
Lumache ($16/$28), "snails" in Italian, are ridged curls that carry rich Bolognese ragu like cupped hands. For depth of flavor, it’s tough to beat tradition – beef, pork and veal, simmered with red wine, minced carrot, celery, onion, milk and a touch of tomato. Warhol slips in a soupcon of star anise, a subtly warming aroma that adds a fourth dimension to your fifth forkful.
Strozzapretti ($17/$28) means “priest-strangler,” pasta scarves that come all tangled up with roasted tomatoes, white beans, emerald kale and lusty pork notes of hot Italian sausage, under a shroud of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano.
The most soothing pasta of the night was campanelle ($15/$25), pasta shaped like gladiolus blossoms, tumbled with a hearty helping of savoy cabbage, potatoes and roasted mushrooms, in shallot butter. Shaved duck katsuobushi – cured, smoked, dried duck breast – added an aura of smoky, salty umami. Old World heartland cuisine with a New World finishing touch left me soulfully satisfied.
Mains bring style with substance. The A5 Wagyu flat iron steak ($44) brought mineral richness and swoonful carnivore bites, fanned out over whipped potatoes, carrots and Brussels sprouts. It’s second pricewise on a steak depth chart that goes up to a bone-in, dry-aged 16-ounce strip ($59) and 16-ounce prime ribeye ($65). Steaks get a sauce, too, like hollandaise, Gorgonzola cream, or demiglace.
Chilean sea bass ($46) brightened the table with vivid herb-and-walnut crust on the perfectly cooked fish, served over butternut squash risotto. Roasted tomatoes in thyme and lemon added pops of flavor and color.
Duck breast ($40) was presented with skin rendered cracker-crisp, and rosy, lush interiors. Spaetzle, squash purée, and rustic sauté of cabbage, bacon and cocktail onions offered support.
Pastry chef Amanda Tornabe is turning out desserts that deserve consideration before you’re stuffed. At Oliver’s, I’d ask for the dessert card with the other menus at the beginning, so you can clearly see what’s at stake. Mascarpone whipped with white chocolate, lemon cake, cranberry gel, toasty almond tuile and snips of fragrant basil, makes up a plate too-plainly named lemon ricotta cake ($10).
When the chocolate mousse bombe ($12) arrived, I was reminded that Warhol isn’t the only artist in residence. A mirror-shiny dome with cocoa spots held ethereal mousse flavored with orange and dark chocolate. A trail of shattered sponge candy led to a scoop of tangy crème fraîche ice cream, and the joys of mix-and-matching commenced in a swirl of spoons.
As a punctuation mark on a precise, professional evening, foam on a decaf latte ($6) was substantial enough to hold a lump of sugar before it was stirred in.
Remember elegance? If you’re wondering if fine dining is dead in Buffalo, come to Oliver's and be reassured that some good things do yet abide. The piano is gone, but at Oliver’s, the band plays on.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Oliver’s
2095 Delaware Ave. (oliverscuisine.com, 877-9662)
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
Prices: appetizers, $8-$24; pastas, $14-$35; entrées, $22-$63.
Ambiance: sophistication without stuffiness
Parking: valet
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many options
Pan-seared scallops
Longtime quality
Onion toast
Charred broccolini
Dining room
Buccatini
Fine dining
Chef Warhol
Spinach loaf
Beef tartare
Fresh flowers
Chilean sea bass
Strozzapreti
The bar
Campanelle
Chef's room
A pop of color
Decadent desserts
Like an apple
Inside the apple
Ambience
Lemon ricotta cake
Chocolate mousse bombe
Lighted art
Dining out
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.