People who want to make money fixing up ingredients open restaurants.

So do lots of other people. Restaurants can happen because a landlord needs a commercial space activated. A parent needs a place for their child or spouse to build a career.

Or, Indian expats get fed up driving to Toronto when craving their heart’s desire. That was the genesis of Nellai Banana Leaf, the Chettinad Indian restaurant in Transitown Plaza.

Four years ago, Nellai started offering Indian cuisine unlike any in Western New York simply because Kalimuthu Chithambaram and Antony Kulandairaj, two banking tech workers, shared gripes about how getting dishes they grew up on took an international day trip.

Behind its anodyne façade in a Clarence plaza, diners can experience one revelatory dish after another, offering glimpses of the diverse cooking of a nation home to one of every six human beings. Nellai is a diminutive of Tirunelveli, their hometown in Tamil Nadu state, where assorted dishes are traditionally served on placemat-sized banana leaves.

Northern Indian cuisine dominates local Indian menus, leading with curries sweetened and creamed to hook American palates. The Chettinad South Indian flavor palate leans toward sourness. Mustard, amchur (dried green mango powder) and tamarind are three puckery ingredients that make repeat appearances.

Chettinad cuisine considers vegans and vegetarians equals of meat eaters, an attitude reflected in Nellai’s menu. Marina beach sundal ($6.99) recasts chickpea salad as a refresher, tumbling smoky wok-tossed chickpeas with mustard seed, grated fresh coconut and diced fresh mango.

Chili parotta ($10.99) presents the wildest crouton treatment of my life. Chopped-up bread gets fried, then wokked in chile-amchur sauce, curry leaves and peppers. If you have more than four at the table, get two orders of this saucy vegan surprise.

Another off-speed bread offering is egg kothu parotta ($9.99), torn-up parathas sautéed with onion, tomato, curry leaves, spices and eggs. The result is like Thanksgiving stuffing, and Nellai has gravies to match.

Mirchi bajji ($8.99) will give vegans who once loved Buffalo-style stuffed peppers something to consider. It’s Hungarian yellow chiles marinated, stuffed with onion, tomato and curry leaves, then battered and fried.

Pakoda onion ($7.99) sends some onion ring fans into orbit, not on a pillar of fire, but billows of joy. Well-seasoned chickpea flour makes these alliums sing in an alluring key, and it's gluten free, like so much of the menu.

Peach-sized eggplant, stuffed with spices then simmered in tamarind gravy, is called ennai kathirikkai ($8.99). This socko vegan braise has turned several eggplant-agnostic eaters of my acquaintance right around on the much-maligned aubergine.

The name is a mouthful, but when you get comfortable with the lexicon, such wonders await.

Dosa (dose-a) are crispy-edged savory crepes, served rolled into bazookalike tubes, folded into neat triangles, or turned into cones. As is, or filled with vegetables or meat, they arrive accompanied by a power trio: white fresh coconut chutney with mustard seed, green coriander-mint-chile chutney and brown sambar, spicy lentil-based vegetable soup.

Amid the dosa lineup, spicy fans should look for the word gunpowder, which is multifaceted chile dust that will get the home fires burning. Ghee roast ($10.99) gets my attention for a double dose of clarified butter. You can hear crackling as you tear off a bite. Straight up, no dipping, it’s like eating an entire plateful of crumbs from buttered toast.

Idly (ID-lee) are steamed lentil-rice cakes ($8.99), placid characters that come alive when they are dunked into sauces and sambar.

Appam (AP-am) are coconut-rice pancakes that come out bowl-shaped, plain ($5.99) or with egg, vegetable or meat accompaniment.

Uthappam (UTH-appam) are thicker, sometimes with toppings, as in the five-taste uthappam ($14.99). Onion, tomato, mint, paneer cheese and cashew are griddled in, like blueberries in diner pancakes.

Vadai (va-DAI) are savory doughnuts of lentil-rice batter ($6.99), fluffy inside while crispy outside and made for dunking into the coconut chutney and sambar.

Tandoor ovens, fired to 800 degrees, turn out remarkable marinated roast chicken ($21.99 full), my favorite in town. Chicken achari kababs ($14.99) get the intense spice fusion of South Indian pickle: Kashmiri chile, asafoetida, nigella, fenugreek, fennel, mustard and amchur.

Tandoori fish offerings are noteworthy, including a whole pompano marinated then griddled so spice paste welds to crispy skin. Kingfish steaks, marinated before being griddled to a crusty finish, comprise Vanjaram fish fry ($13.99).

Nattu kozhi fry ($11.99) is a Chettinad dish akin to Sichuan Chinese’s Chongqing chicken, marinated bone-in poultry battered, fried, then returned to a fiery wok for a second go-round with aromatics and spices. Nellai uses Cornish game hens, peppercorns and curry leaves for chicken nuggets that walk on the wild side.

Beverages go beyond mango lassi, the fruit-flavored yogurt shake. Consider salted buttermilk with ginger and green chile (both $4.99) or rose syrup in milk ($4.49).

Restaurants are windows of opportunity, open for who knows how long.

If you’re working toward nirvana one forkful at a time, this is not the time to stand idly by.

Nellai Banana Leaf

4303 Transit Road, Clarence; nellaibananaleaf.com, 716-276-3786

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: appetizers, $4.99-$13.99; entrees, $11.99-$19.99.

Atmosphere: quiet Desi TV lounge

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: Yes

Gluten-free options: pakoras, curries, biryani, soups

Outdoor seating: no

Photos: South Indian Restaurant Nellai Banana Leaf