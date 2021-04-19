At Mariachi de Oro, sharing a Mexican family's cooking in Medina

Farm workers from Mexico have for decades been an important part of the fruit-growing industry along the Lake Ontario shore. In time, some put down their roots here, like the Rosario brothers and their families.

Their work has improved regional eating possibilities on several fronts. Francisco Rosario runs the Tienda Monte Alban Mexican grocery in Medina and offshoot Monte Alban II in Batavia, which draw cooks from Buffalo. (Outstanding tacos and tortas are available weekends until fall at the Medina location.)

Brother Leonel Rosario is executive chef at Maizal Mexican Kitchen and Mescaleria in East Amherst.

But the original Rosario restaurant, opened in 2011, is Mariachi de Oro in Medina. There, brother Donato leads a hustling kitchen crew at the busy restaurant, families feeding families.

Servers had our table seated and watered in no time, from bright Jarritos fruit sodas ($2.50) for the children to a bevy of margaritas ($9) and refreshing palomas ($7) of tequila, lime, grapefruit soda for the adults. Agua frescas ($2.50), Mexican-style nonalcoholic drinks, are offered in tamarind, hibiscus and horchata, a sort of rice pudding milkshake.