At Mariachi de Oro, sharing a Mexican family's cooking in Medina

Farm workers from Mexico have for decades been an important part of the fruit-growing industry along the Lake Ontario shore. In time, some put down their roots here, like the Rosario brothers and their families.
Their work has improved regional eating possibilities on several fronts. Francisco Rosario runs the Tienda Monte Alban Mexican grocery in Medina and offshoot Monte Alban II in Batavia, which draw cooks from Buffalo. (Outstanding tacos and tortas are available weekends until fall at the Medina location.)
Brother Leonel Rosario is executive chef at Maizal Mexican Kitchen and Mescaleria in East Amherst.
But the original Rosario restaurant, opened in 2011, is Mariachi de Oro in Medina. There, brother Donato leads a hustling kitchen crew at the busy restaurant, families feeding families.
Servers had our table seated and watered in no time, from bright Jarritos fruit sodas ($2.50) for the children to a bevy of margaritas ($9) and refreshing palomas ($7) of tequila, lime, grapefruit soda for the adults. Agua frescas ($2.50), Mexican-style nonalcoholic drinks, are offered in tamarind, hibiscus and horchata, a sort of rice pudding milkshake.
Baskets of warm tortilla chips and mildly warming tomato salsa come gratis. Add-ons include guacamole tangy with citrus ($4.99), and the celebratory skillet called cazuelon ($9.99), lined with roasted poblano peppers, mushrooms, chorizo pork sausage and two kinds of cheese.
Two kinds of tacos stood out among a solid lineup. Grilled cheese tacos with nopales (four for $9.99) were finger-sized batons of cheese, browned on the griddle but solid, surrounded by chopped, roasted cactus, tomato, onion, cilantro and avocado sauce.
Another unusually tasty tortilla topper is the “Medina-style” taco ($9.99) on blue corn tortillas. Inside there’s braised chicken tinga, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, tomatillo guajillo apple sauce and fragments of crunchy fried chicken skin.
The Rosarios are from Oaxaca, and one of the culinary traditions they’ve channeled in Medina is a diversity of moles, the complex simmer sauces of Mexico. These bring Mariachi de Oro’s menu a step forward from many local Mexican restaurants that typically offer one kind of mole, made from a jarred product.
In Medina, moles start with mole amarillo ($13.99), a peanut-butter-brown sauce that comes off as a light chicken gravy with chiles, onions and tomato in the background. As the other moles, it was served over shredded braised chicken, with rice, black beans and tomato, lettuce and avocado salad.
Mole coloradito ($13.99) was deep, dark brick red, several types of chiles and spices lending a complexity to the proceedings that rewarded slow savor. Mole negro ($13.99) was the darkest, an intense sauce pitting bitterness against sweetness, with notes of dried fruit and forest.
Chile Colorado ($11.99) brings a chile sauce that looks like Coloradito, but it’s more powerful and straightforward, a bold, fiery flavor undergirded by the smoky sear of chipotles. Beef sliced into spaetzle-sized bites makes it easy to wrap your tacos with the warm tortillas, rice and beans.
Carnitas en chile verde ($11.99) was another saucy wonder, with chunks of tender pork swaddled in pale green salsa verde of tomatillo, onion, lime, cilantro and green chile. Served with rice, beans and tortillas, it’s a terrific choice for the medium adventurous.
Camarones al chipotle ($13.99), shrimp tossed in smoky chipotle sauce then briefly griddled, were a rousing success. Other versions apply chipotle in a cream sauce, which has its virtues, but this straightforward application makes it a light, bright entrée alongside salad with fresh avocado and tomato-tinged rice with peas and corn.
At its best, esquites ($5.99), Mexican corn salad, is made with kernels cut from freshly grilled cobs. With corn season a ways off yet, Mariachi’s lacked the char, but was still a delightful vegetable side, tossed with cream, lime, chile, onion, cilantro and oodles of cotija cheese.
Sopes ($8.99) are patted-out corn dough thick as a slice of toast, griddled and topped with fresh chopped tomato, onion, cilantro, crumbly cotija cheese, like Mexican feta, and your choice of taco meat.
Desserts included churros ($4.99), doughnut tubes tossed in cinnamon sugar, lavished with ice cream and whipped cream. Flan ($4.99) was a husky hit, with extra-deep dairy resonance that tasted like cajeta, goat’s milk caramel. Tres leches cake ($4.99) can often be a sodden mess, but this one was remarkably light somehow while holding condensed milk in each forkful.
In recent years, as authentic Mexican has made inroads in the 716, maybe you should go back to the beginning. Make a trip to Medina to appreciate what the Rosarios have added to the options in Orleans County. Try some of the specialties, and you, like me, might end up saying: Holy mole.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Mariachi de Oro
11417 Maple Ridge Road, Medina (mariachideoromexicangrill.com, 585-798-8961)
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.
Prices: appetizers, $3-$11 and entrees, $8.99-$20.99
Atmosphere: convivial clamor
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many choices
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.