At Marble + Rye, keeping it simple pays off

In restaurants, as in life, challenging times sometimes call for keeping things simple. Two years ago, Marble + Rye was going for a full-fledged farm-to-table restaurant experience, with a list of farms on the wall and a liquor locker up front for the sort of people who keep bottles of liquor at bars.

Last year, while the Genesee Street restaurant was only doing takeout, it got a new chill interior glow-up, and a different culinary angle. Consider the 2021 Marble + Rye more of a cocktail lounge with remarkable food. The bottle hutch, moved to the rear of the dining room, now holds board and card games for customers to break out at a whim.

Original partner Christian Wilmott has left the business he started in 2013 with Michael Dimmer, who continues to lead the culinary team. Managers Megan Lee and Emilee Norris have been key to helping the place find its new normal.

Instead of aiming for a dozen fluctuating entrees, Marble + Rye now focuses on a smaller number of showstoppers, honed over time. They include one of the city's outstanding double cheeseburgers, built on locally raised grass-fed beef, cheese-crisp-rimmed Detroit-style pizzas and a Sichuan-inspired cucumber-and-cabbage salad whose progenitors appeared on its first menus.