At Marble + Rye, keeping it simple pays off

In restaurants, as in life, challenging times sometimes call for keeping things simple. Two years ago, Marble + Rye was going for a full-fledged farm-to-table restaurant experience, with a list of farms on the wall and a liquor locker up front for the sort of people who keep bottles of liquor at bars.
Last year, while the Genesee Street restaurant was only doing takeout, it got a new chill interior glow-up, and a different culinary angle. Consider the 2021 Marble + Rye more of a cocktail lounge with remarkable food. The bottle hutch, moved to the rear of the dining room, now holds board and card games for customers to break out at a whim.
Original partner Christian Wilmott has left the business he started in 2013 with Michael Dimmer, who continues to lead the culinary team. Managers Megan Lee and Emilee Norris have been key to helping the place find its new normal.
Instead of aiming for a dozen fluctuating entrees, Marble + Rye now focuses on a smaller number of showstoppers, honed over time. They include one of the city's outstanding double cheeseburgers, built on locally raised grass-fed beef, cheese-crisp-rimmed Detroit-style pizzas and a Sichuan-inspired cucumber-and-cabbage salad whose progenitors appeared on its first menus.
Even more remarkable are the drinks. Lee’s cocktail program is by turns subtle and swoonful, archaic and modern. In a move more cocktail lists could learn from, Lee offers not just ingredients, but tasting notes, and a “style” tag.
So if you’ve never had a Grasshopper (cocktails $12), and its description (triple mint, cacao butter, burnt honey ice cream, decadent) left you hanging, the tag (“Disco”) helps give the unsure the spirit of the tipple. Lee’s Grasshopper is a lush, foamy fantasyland, like sipping a cloud made of Andes candy vapor, an exuberant indulgence rendered with gossamer finesse.
Which might inspire you to dare try the other “Disco” cocktail, Dirty Banana (roasted banana, coconut cream, chicory, tropical) in a similar lush, low-key tiki vein. My favorite was the Lil Dynamite (mango, tingly peppercorn, herbal fresh) under the Gin Gimlet tag.
The barrier to entry is low, as Marble + Rye currently hosts one of the city’s better happy hours, 5 to 7 p.m., with a short list of $6 cocktails and glasses of wine, and $3 bar snacks, smaller helpings of crispy potatoes, Indian-inspired fritters called pakoras and cucumber salad.
Boy howdy, we have to talk about the crispy potatoes ($7), smashed fingerlings that live up to their name with audible crunch. Served with crème fraiche and the Argentinian herb pest known as chimichurri, a vegetarian might make a meal of them with the cucumber salad ($10), a tepid little name for a raucous salad.
Inspired by Sichuan chile oil magic, shredded cabbage and chopped cucumbers, peanuts, fried broad beans, cilantro, and sesame seeds are tossed in a vermilion dressing that will leave your lips tingly, but not sore.
The pakora ($10), deep-fried nuggets of shredded spinach, onion and ginger in chickpea batter, are remarkably light and airy, not to mention vegan, and gluten-free, with a sort of jalapeno pesto for dipping.
Caesar salad ($12) includes greens of the moment, white anchovies by default, garlic bread crumbs and lemon.
Marble + Rye has been working on its cheeseburger game since its earliest incarnation as the Black Market Food Truck in 2013. Today’s generation ($18) is a double smashburger of local grass-fed beef layered with American cheese on a housemade brioche bun that’s designed to hold its juices and make a hand-held experience possible.
Served with crispy potatoes, crème fraiche, chimichurri, and housemade pickles, it belongs in the pantheon of Buffalo burger champions.
If you haven’t surfed the Detroit-style pizza wave yet, Marble + Rye is an excellent spot to put in, and enjoy its poofy, frico-edged satisfactions. The clam and lemon version ($20) won me over, though the Bolognese ($20), and cheese-and-pepperoni ($16) were both formidable. Vegetarians might enjoy the straight-up cheese number ($15).
The menu includes a pasta Bolognese ($24) with housemade pappardelle pasta, and more grass-fed beef braised in red wine, tomato, dusted with pecorino Romano. It’s the most expensive dish on the menu, but I had indulged myself unprofessionally early in the meal, and was too full to consider it properly.
If you can, save room for dessert.
Sweets include the key lime pie bomb ($7), an ivory tennis-ball-sized sphere that arrives perched on a foundation of graham cracker crumbs. Crack the white chocolate shell open to bare the bracingly tangy frozen lime curd inside.
A Magnolia dessert combined peanut butter cake, and banana custard with a peanut-butter swirl ($7). Ice creams (3 scoops, $5) include Mexican chocolate, burnt honey, doughnut and blueberry basil sorbet.
Should you spend your next happy hour at Marble + Rye? To me, the answer is simple.
. . .
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Marble + Rye
Location: 112 Genesee St., 716-853-1390, marbleandrye.net
Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Prices: appetizers $3 to $10, pizzas and plates $15 to $24
Atmosphere: downtown hangout
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: appetizers, salad
Outdoor seating: yes
Photos: Explore the new, simpler Marble + Rye
Detroit-style clam pizza
Outdoor dining area
Cucumber salad
Remodeled
Pakoras
Making a specialty cocktail
You Sunk My Battleship at Marble + Rye
Detroit-style Bolognese pizza
Dining room
Double cheeseburger
Reflections
Key lime pie bomb
Key lime pie bomb cut open
The bar
Welcoming
A corner table
Grasshopper
Making a specialty cocktail
Wake Up, Pearl
Dining room
Window beauty
Dining area
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.