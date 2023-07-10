Manito Gonzalez launched his taquero career the traditional way: on wheels.

When his restaurant management job was derailed by pandemic closures, the Monterrey native bet on a mobile kitchen set up at Wright’s Corners in Lockport. Gonzalez went from a desk to a taqueria’s griddle, sizzling with braised beef barbacoa, long-roasted pork pernil and browning quesadillas.

During the long winter months, the griddle was the only heat in the truck. But through two winters and two summers, Gonzalez saw customers return – and bring friends. Partly for the barbacoa, partly for the brimming helping of cheery gemutlichkeit that Gonzalez served gratis with every taco.

The response from its carefully cultivated fans brought Manito Taco Shop in from the cold, generating enough cash to rehab a long-closed building. Gonzalez’s daughter Rebecca moved from Mexico to partner with him, and the family act has blossomed into a thriving Lockport family restaurant.

Inside, step up to the counter, where you’ll probably meet the eponymous proprietor. After you order, collect your drinks, including Jarritos Mexican fruit sodas ($3), and choose a table. When your food is ready, collect it.

Don’t go back to the table. Instead, head to the salsa bar.

Manito’s best-seller and most expensive menu item, loaded carne asada fries ($12.90) tops french fries with chopped griddled beef, shredded cheese, sour cream and fresh sliced avocado. Regulars know to take the tray directly to the salsa bar. There, customers add the final brushstrokes to complete their Manito masterpiece.

Chopped tomato, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and lime wedges are the fresh accoutrements, plus grilled or pickled jalapenos and habanero-marinated onions. Then the salsas: mild, cooling avocado; green tomatillo cilantro chile salsa with a tickle of heat; and red roasted chile salsa for a resolute blaze.

A fully fledged salsa bar elevates taqueria menus, much like the complimentary salad bar made family restaurants of an earlier era destinations among competitors. The Manito salsa bar is tough for competitors to clear.

Then there’s the tacos. More precisely, taco fillings.

Each can appear in a variety of guises. Though Manito means little hand in Spanish, when it comes to portion size, a heavy hand rules here.

Taco bowls ($10.99) surround your choice with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado in a fried flour tortilla dish.

Quesadillas ($9.75) are griddled cheese-and-filling turnovers. Nachos ($7.95), of chips, queso and filling, or burrito ($10.99), which swaddles filling, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado in a griddled flour burrito shell.

Tacos start at $3.25, with molida (seasoned ground beef), pollo (ground chicken) and veggie(a mixture of potato, bell peppers and onions).

At $3.45, braised beef barbacoa, husky with chile, but sting-free, won my pick. But it is hard to go wrong with carnitas, pork patiently roasted then crisped on the griddle, and al pastor, chile-marinated pork with pineapple.

Those fillings are waiting for customers, while more elaborate fillings ($4.45) are cooked to order. That includes a hearty sliced ribeye number and chorizo, intensely flavored loose pork sausage.

Lengua, tongue and tripas (beef tripe) are also on offer. Cecina, salted beef and cecina adobada (spicy beef), round out the meats.

Fish and grilled onions and a griddled shrimp option ($4.45) are the seafood choices.

Tortas ($10.75) are Mexican hoagies. Pick a taco filling, and it will arrive on a buttered, griddled bun, enriched with a schmear of refried beans. That helps waterproof the bun against structural degradation if the sandwich will travel before meeting its end. When it’s holding lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado, plus your choice of taco filling, that can be a concern.

Vegetarians can be well-served at Manito, especially if they dig queso, the jalapeno-powered cheese sauce. Vegan choices include a potato taco filling, which can be ordered as a taco salad and given a walk through the salsa bar.

In their spare time, members of the Gonzalez family also make desserts. Churros, fried choux sticks tossed in cinnamon sugar, come with a dunking cup of chocolate sauce ($4.50). Flan ($5.50), baked egg custard with bittersweet caramel, soothes as it cools.

There’s nothing fancy about Manito Taco Shop. What prompts me to bring it to your attention is a combination of in-house cooking and spot-on flavors at generous prices. Those are the ingredients it takes to become a family fixture, the place that everyone can agree to go when no one feels like cooking.

Here’s to the Manito customers who hung in there through the truck years, eating carne asada fries in their cars because it was the best option at the time. By showing their steadfast appreciation, now Lockport can eat in clean, spacious, temperature-controlled peace.

In that way, Manito Taco Shop is a community triumph worth celebrating.

Manito Taco Shop

3958 Lockport Olcott Road, Lockport (manito-taco-shop.business.site, 716-697-6085)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: tacos, $3.25-$4.45; bowls, quesadillas, burritos, loaded fries and tortas, $7.95-$12.90.

Atmosphere: Monterrey cafeteria

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: tacos, queso, chips

Outdoor dining: no

Photos: Mexican restaurant Manito Taco in Lockport Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco Manito Taco