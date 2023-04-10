The building at 320 Pearl St. was built in 1904 by the Ancient Landmark Society of the Masons. Landmark, in Masonic lingo, doesn’t mean notable structure everyone recognizes. It means a moral tenet guiding the lives of members, rules for having a better life.

In the hands of Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, the historic downtown structure holds a restaurant that fulfills both senses of the term.

It’s a remarkable operation in a remarkable space, both one-of-a-kind in the Queen City of the Great Lakes. Tim and Morgan Stevens, who operate Ballyhoo and Graylynn, completed their power trio of downtown Buffalo watering holes with Lucky Day.

Lucky Day opened in 2014 with Buffalo’s most extensive whiskey library, laid out along the eastern wall, with a ladder for bartenders to clamber up for rare bottles on the skyward shelves. Tonic for gin-and-tonics is mixed to order, not squirted from a gun, and the big-block ice cubes dropped into these drams carry the Lucky Day monogram.

At first, the dining effort could not match the finesse of the liquor program. These days, a member of the first class to graduate from Buffalo Public School 302, the Emerson School of Hospitality, has stepped up to right the ship.

Ray Locke and his crew start with the city’s meatiest happy hour, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wagyu coulotte steak centers a $25 steak frites that offers boffo beef value in an urbane setting, with a thicket of fries and a hearty helping of Bearnaise sauce. How long this deal can last is uncertain, like so much in life, so conduct yourselves accordingly. While it lasts, you’ll be challenged to find more dollar-for-dollar carnivore contentment.

That's unless you include burgers in your matrix. If so, you must include the Thrasher Burger ($6), another happy hour special. Its patty is half bacon, half beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese, accompanied by housemade bread-and-butter pickles, it contends for the crown of Buffalo’s greatest value cheeseburger.

Happy hour also brings an outstanding vegetarian sandwich, the mushroom cheesesteak ($6), built on Buffalo-grown Flat 12 oyster mushrooms, seared and served on a long roll with cheese sauce and chives.

In the meaty vein, consider also the housemade applewood-smoked bacon appetizer ($10). Salty-sweet pork belly, served as a slab, crisped but still supple, arrives with more of those pickles. If there are people in your party with a bacon problem, order two to keep the peace.

That bacon, expertly converted into smoked pork croutons, bejewels a wedge salad ($12) with swagger. Buttermilk blue cheese dressing, roasted grape tomatoes and crispy fried shallots elevated the standard-variety version to another plane: light dinner consideration.

The cheddary comfort of mac and cheese ($12) improves further when crushed Goldfish crackers are crowning the casserole as it bubbles in the oven. Brussels sprouts ($12), frizzle-fried and tossed with maple-Dijon mustard gastrique and earthy-sweet yam cubes, are a welcome vegan delight.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Seafood celebrations can start with a tower for the table ($100), which gets you a mini-skyscraper floored in crushed ice, upon whose stories sprawl a half-dozen oysters, two snow crab clusters, a half-dozen jumbo shrimp, a lobster tail and salmon roe along with classic shallot-vinegar mignonette, cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.

Scallop risotto ($42) is another luxe ocean offering, with chonky day boat scallops seared to a bronzed caramel, over saucy risotto, bedecked with shaved black truffles, Flat 12 mushrooms and translucent parings of aged Parmesan cheese. The heady fungus aroma and the seafood’s sweetness made it an earth-and-sea tango to remember.

Lucky Day offers white tablecloth-level sophistication in saloon comfort. The lower-level dens, tables set between curtains, alcoves decorated with paintings that each hold a joke for the sharp-eyed, are among my favorite tables to convene a social summit.

If you ever got the urge to hunker with friends while you solve the world’s problems over $6 happy hour Manhattans, Lucky Day is a fine place to hole up.

Lucky Day stands out for more than food and drink. From host to cocktail artist to server, the Lucky Day crew made it look simple, which means they have undergone significant training. That is rare in a restaurant landscape increasingly populated with main dining room waitstaff who – through no fault of their own – haven’t been taught not to reach across a customer’s plate to fill a wineglass before being sent out on the floor.

Take a grand space in a historic building, a rare two-level dining setup that works, with not a bad seat in the house. Add an operation worthy of the stage, and the result is an unusually satisfying dining experience in the wilds of downtown.

When you really know what you’re doing, making a crowd of hungry, thirsty strangers happy is anything but luck.

Lucky Day Whiskey Bar

320 Pearl St. (luckydaywhiskeybar.com, 716-322-0547)

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Prices: small plates, $12-$29; entrees, $24-$68.

Ambiance: clubby clamor

Parking: street

Gluten-free: beef tartare, pork chop, wedge salad.

Outdoor dining: no