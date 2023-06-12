Is there a regional American cuisine that has suffered more at the hands of thumb-fingered imitators than the Cajun-Creole cooking of New Orleans?

In the 1980s, Paul Prudhomme popularized jambalaya, gumbo and blackened redfish to a nation that took to its soulful spice. Prudhomme’s “blackening” – dipping a spice-coated filet in clarified butter, then introducing it to a smoking-hot skillet for a brief, fiery ride – was such a hit that redfish is still a protected species.

Even scarcer were cooks who blackened properly. Thus did “Cajun” become shorthand for cayenne-and-black-pepper crusts applied with the gleeful abandon of landscapers carpeting dirt with seedcoat spray. In this town, with the late lamented Kentucky Greg’s gone, most of the gumbo you find tastes like the cook read about gumbo, but not in a cookbook.

Not at Louisiana Cookery, the little Cheektowaga spot that gets the details right. In 2017 Amy and Mark Powlenko shifted from truck to restaurant. Louisiana Cookery survived the pandemic by offering its dedicated cadre of customers a best-hits menu with outstanding versions of the essentials.

The foundation of Louisiana Cookery’s gumbo ($3.85/$8.25) is a chocolate-colored roux, flour browned in fat so its bronzed grains swell into inky gravy, suffused with the savor of bell pepper, onion, and celery – “holy trinity” in Louisianan parlance. Smoky-spicy andouille sausage and chicken join the party.

Red beans and rice, New Orleans’ traditional Monday meal of red kidney beans simmered to tenderness in broth alive with garlic, onion and a dash of chile. At $2.95 a cup, $6.25 a bowl, that’s a straight-up bargain, even if you choose to add andouille ($3.95/$10.25).

Not so traditional is the crawfish bread ($6.95), a french loaf split and topped with crawfish and cheese before being broiled to a golden, bubbly conclusion.

Instead of blackened redfish, consider the sublime cornmeal-crusted catfish, golden crumbs satisfyingly framing its earthiness ($14.95).

The fried shrimp are large, pinky-sized, not the jumbo leviathans thick as thumbs. A snack-friendly four for $2.95 is an easy introduction to their eminently poppable nature. Then graduate to the shrimp plate ($14.95), 16 shrimp plus two sides, including jambalaya, red beans and rice, cornbread, slaw or cheesy grits.

Louisiana Cookery’s shrimp and grits ($12.95), boasting pan-seared shrimp and bacon crumbles atop cheddary polenta, turned two professed grits haters of my acquaintance right around on the subject of corn mush. It’s also available straight-up (grits, bacon, scallions $3.50/$6.95), topped with andouille ($4.50/$11.25) or fried catfish ($14.95).

Crawfish etouffee ($4.95/$12.95) naps peeled tails in a creamy, buttery sauce that starts with a blond roux and more trinity. Jambalaya ($3.95-$8.25) presents with firm-grained rice that has drawn up the flavors of simmering andouille, trinity and the garlic-pepper-cayenne of Cajun country ($5.25-$12.95).

Have a hard time making up your mind what to order? The Powlenkos have the answer: the Tour of the Quarter. For $28.95, you get small servings of jambalaya, red beans and rice, crawfish étouffée and loaded grits with four large sautéed shrimp. Side of andouille sausage, cornbread and slaw complete the tour. Add a fried catfish or shrimp choice, and you’ve gotten enough data to complete your survey.

The iced tea, available unsweet or sweetened, is Lipton, brewed fresh daily. Louisiana Cookery gets the details right, serving full scratch meals for less than a swanky place charges for a cocktail.

Note that it is not a fully fledged restaurant. There’s no place for a group to eat inside, though there are picnic tables next to the parking patch. That jambalaya might give you a thirst for a cold beer, which the Powlenkos do not currently offer.

1238 Walden Ave., the-louisiana-cookery.square.site, 716-908-7283

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday

Prices: appetizers, $2.49-$8; dinners, $6.95-$28.95

Atmosphere: Cajun grocery line

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: no

Gluten-free options: fish, shrimp, almost everything

Outdoor seating: yes

Photos: Louisiana Cookery Louisiana Cookery is at 1238 Walden Ave. Shrimp and grits Neon attracts Preparations Tour of the Quarter Dollar dollar bills Crawfish bread Full menu Crispy catfish and shrimp Orders to go Louisiana logo A little of everything