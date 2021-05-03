At Inizio, enjoying the pastabilities of fresh noodles

The motto for Inizio, the temple of fresh pasta on Elmwood Avenue, is Tutto fatto a mano, Italian for “everything by hand.”

The obvious link is to the restaurant’s specialty: housemade noodles, made fresh daily in shapes like creste di gallo, mafalde, casarecce and rigatoni.

Chef-owner Michael Gibney and his crew add thoughtful touches and grace notes that elevate the dining experience above and beyond a former Joe’s Deli location on Elmwood Avenue. It’s done up nice but not fancy, with lots of white tile, ivory walls and sturdy bentwood chairs. Tables are bare, but the napkins are cloth.

If you’re one of the Buffalo diners who believe you’re entitled to free bread with your pasta, I’d recommend you pay the $6 to have your attitude adjusted. What arrives is a loaf the French call pain d’epi, wheat stalk bread, for its resemblance to a ready-to-harvest ear of grain.

It arrives warm and crackly, urging diners to take matters into their own hands, pull off a segment, and have themselves a moment. It might take you back to that little café or boulangerie where you discovered that you’ve been getting a pale imitation your entire life.

Dab on some of the cultured butter alongside which Gibney makes too and the revelation is complete.