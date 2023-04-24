When the far-flung members of our dining party finally coalesced at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, we immediately started causing problems.

What started as a table of four grew into a party of six. Then seven, as another wounded duck swooped for shelter amid a nest of friends.

That would have been enough to jam up the works at most places. At Ilio DiPaolo’s, I was blessed to witness an all-too-rare sight these days. Servers and managers teamed up to cheerfully get us to a more appropriate setting. Meaning a table with appropriate landing area for all the plates we would need to square all the hungers around this table.

Ilio DiPaolo’s was started by a wrestler in 1965. Today, it’s the movers and shakers in the dining room, backed up with a kitchen crew of stout pasta grapplers, that make Ilio DiPaolo’s worth applauding. In a time of servers being thrown into chaotic dining rooms without training, competence is its own attraction.

Today’s owner, Dennis DiPaolo, is inevitably referred to as the son, but as he makes his way around the tables nightly, he’s the master of this ring. Ownership presence on the floor means attention to detail and problem-solving. Competence speaks loudest when plates start arriving.

There’s a score of moves that’ll double body slam your hunger for under $25. That’s with soup or salad, and as much as I need greenery, DiPaolo’s Italian wedding soup is hard to pass up. Packed with greens and spoon-sized meatballs in broth savory with Romano cheese, the principled firmness of the ditalini pasta made it an exemplar of the form.

One zigzag worth celebrating is Buffalo stuffed peppers Colleen’s Style ($13.99). Ilio’s split chiles hold mountains of stuffing, surmounted by a bubbled-brown topcoat of chopped tomato bruschetta and mozzarella. After taking a knife to it, the result was an Italian-American matrix that would have made fine roast turkey filling.

Proffered dinner rolls were put to good use soaking up broth and dabbing up peppery herbed oil while we bided our time for the main event and tripe. After 12 years of urging people to eat dishes they have never tried, unfamiliar organs are the hardest sell. I have accepted the fact that some will always draw a hard line at tripe. For many it's because stomach lining just sounds icky, others because they tried it once, only to get grossed out.

For the rest of you, though, I’d point to how centuries of hungry people have held properly prepared tripe as a treat, another example of making the most of what you have.

Ilio’s tripe ($13.99) is tender as al dente pasta, soulfully funky in such a gentle way that you might not recognize it in a blind taste test. Coddled in a tomato sauce deepened and enriched by organ minerality, this is carnivore comfort food of the first order.

A seafood platter of fried shrimp, scallops and fish with a side of clam linguine ($24.99) turned heads, but we landed the seafood fischetti ($23.99) instead. Shrimp, seared scallops, cherry tomatoes and black olives sautéed in herbed butter and white wine garlic sauce, delivered in a tangle of spaghetti, was cleared with dispatch.

Chicken cutlet hounds ought to make a run at the chicken parinello ($23.99) for a pimp-my-ride version of the Italian standard. Crowned with sliced prosciutto, roasted red peppers and spinach, then a fired Asiago cap, bites dragged through the underlying garlic cream sauce made it clear Ilio’s has a corner on more than red sauce.

That veal parmigiana ($23.99) doesn’t hurt the case, though. Tender cutlets with enough coating to hold sauce, but not enough to taste primarily of breadcrumbs, won my favor. Lasagna ($17.99) towered with ricotta and meat sauce strata draped in tomato, a hearty portion to pin down, with soup or salad.

Beefeaters have “The Destroyer” 20-ounce New York strip steak ($39.99). With potato or pasta and a vegetable, it’s plenty to take on.

Praiseworthy desserts include a bombe-lite tartufo ice cream confection ($6.99), with a limoncello sorbet core. Cannoli ($6.99) are jumbo, and caramel gelato ($4.99) sports a crunchy biscotti.

As a side note, Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant also deserves applause for figuring out a way to help kitchen workers earn more on busy nights without violating New York State wage laws. The menu states that a dollar per diner Kitchen Appreciation Fee goes to kitchen workers, easing the difference between what servers and cooks make on busy nights.

Can you taste the difference in the food? Go for dinner at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant and decide for yourself. Either way, you’ll get fed come la famiglia, no matter who your dad was.

Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant & Banquet Facility

3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell (iliodipaolos.com, 716-825-3675)

Hours:3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: appetizers, $8.99-$24.99; dinners, $19.99-$52.99.

Atmosphere: amiable hum

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: pasta and more on dedicated menu

Outdoor dining: no