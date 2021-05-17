At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria

The horseshoe-shaped booth facing the bar was open when I walked into Hydraulic Hearth on a recent night, much to my relief. What a lovely landing pad it would make for my party of six pizza-seekers.
So I walked over and sat down. That’s how it goes now in the Larkin Square-adjacent restaurant, which has gone reservation-free as part of redefining its approach to casual dining in the late pandemic era.
The former Swan Lounge, built in the 1890s, was rehabbed in 2014. It’s a broad tavern room with wooden floors and an all-glass façade that lets it flood with sunsets.
If you’ve not been since Harry Zemsky reopened the place to customers in January, here’s the new deal: Find a seat, decide what you want, order at the bar. Help yourself to plates, cutlery and napkins on the way back.
Stools at the pizza bar offer views of the oven, where Chef Atticus Wooden and crew stretch dough behind clear plastic, and the fastest delivery possible of Hydraulic Hearth’s blister-rimmed brick-oven pies.
The cocktail bar offers a front-row seat to one of the city’s notable drinks programs. Bar manager Adam Rath and tiki specialist Danny Dispo offer classics all week, like barrel-aged Manhattans ($10) but reserve Thursdays for cocktails on a theme. Community Beer Works brews beer on-site, with only-at-Hydraulic drafts like the Alpaca smoked porter.
Then there’s the tables, inside and out. A sprawling patio, which draws crowds in sunny times, was always order-at-the-bar territory.
Bar choices include barrel-aged negronis and Manhattans ($10), plus a lineup of custom cocktails like Old Dog, New Tricks ($10), with vodka, grapefruit, lemon, grenadine, cucumber and gentian.
As it turned out, we’d arrived on Mai Tai Night, with the evening’s matchup of pitting the Real Mai Tai ($10), of rum agricole and Jamaican rum, orange-almond orgeat, against the Better Mai Tai ($10), of rums from Martinique and Barbados, orgeat, lime, dry curacao, pineapple and a blackstrap rum float.
Which was better? The jury was split, and requested more evidence.
First, though, salads and appetizers arrived. Banana pepper dip ($13) lured the first hungry hands, drawn to a lake of jacked-up molten cheese jazzed up with banana peppers, nestled into a bread bowl and blistered under a broiler. Sturdy triangles of fried pita made scooping a pleasure.
Housemade mozzarella sticks ($12) deliver premium cheese-pull action and pomodoro sauce for dunking.
On the foliage beat, kale Caesar ($10), of romaine and kale greens and pecorino, arrived snow-capped with microplaned Parmesan and crunchy breadcrumbs, plus lemon wedges to squeeze for a brighter finish. A Farm Salad ($10) added the earthy sweetness of roasted beets to greens dressed in balsamic vinaigrette with pistachios and crumbled goat cheese.
Pizza is the main event here, made with dough given 48 hours to rise, allowing it to develop more flavor. Corniciones, the outer unsauced crusts, come out faintly leopard-spotted by the heat, but not as dark as Neapolitan style.
A white pie ($14) of garlic cream, mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil and fresh spinach and basil, was a simple symphony of garlic, cheese and the breath of aromatic herbs.
Veggies were the reason to summon a Seasonal Farmer’s Pie ($15). In this case, sliced Brussels sprouts, Flat 12 mushrooms, red onions, with fontina and Parmesan on a base of garlic cream.
Mushroom and sausage ($15), a table favorite, was made with good stuff: more Flat 12 mushrooms, chives, mozzarella and Hydraulic’s housemade sausage.
Hydraulic Hearth has upgraded Buffalo chicken pizza ($16) by using a rare ingredient in the Buffalo chicken pizza tradition: subtlety. Usually it’s a monotone of blue cheese dressing, Frank’s and mozzarella cheese in every bite, with chunks of commodity chicken fingers that are sometimes more breading than bird.
Chef Wooden’s version does better, with fresh-fried chicken, pickled celery for vegetal crunch, and cayenne pepper sauce applied in a relatively restrained spiral. It was plenty.
Gluten-free crusts are available, albeit slightly smaller (10 inches as opposed to regular 12-inch pies), for a $2 upcharge. Vegans are courted with an animal-free Vegan Supreme ($16) of tomato sauce, Daiya mozzarella, housemade vegan pepperoni and seitan sausage, plus the vegetables: peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms.
Sandwiches round out the menu, including an absolute unit of a fried chicken sandwich ($13), the craggy golden-brown breast jutting out from the bun, tarted up with applewood smoked bacon, spinach, red onion and a smoky chile buzz from chipotle aioli. This jumbo handheld and a salad would make a decent dinner for two.
At night’s end, I found Hydraulic Hearth more satisfying than I remembered.
Was it that soaking up the company of friends nourished my soul, with a glimpse of the all-clear to come? Or was the pizza really that much better?
Both, I decided.
I can get my own, fork, thanks. The work of Hydraulic Hearth’s hustling bartenders and seasoned cooks left us feeling well-served indeed.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Hydraulic Hearth
716 Swan St. (248-2216, hydraulichearth.com)
Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3:30 to 10 p.m.
Prices: starters and salads, $9-$13; sandwiches, $13; pizza, $13-$16.
Atmosphere: laid-back hum
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: pizza and more
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.