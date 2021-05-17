At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria

The horseshoe-shaped booth facing the bar was open when I walked into Hydraulic Hearth on a recent night, much to my relief. What a lovely landing pad it would make for my party of six pizza-seekers.

So I walked over and sat down. That’s how it goes now in the Larkin Square-adjacent restaurant, which has gone reservation-free as part of redefining its approach to casual dining in the late pandemic era.

The former Swan Lounge, built in the 1890s, was rehabbed in 2014. It’s a broad tavern room with wooden floors and an all-glass façade that lets it flood with sunsets.

If you’ve not been since Harry Zemsky reopened the place to customers in January, here’s the new deal: Find a seat, decide what you want, order at the bar. Help yourself to plates, cutlery and napkins on the way back.

Stools at the pizza bar offer views of the oven, where Chef Atticus Wooden and crew stretch dough behind clear plastic, and the fastest delivery possible of Hydraulic Hearth’s blister-rimmed brick-oven pies.