At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria
At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria

Vegan Supreme pizza at Hydraulic Hearth

The Vegan Supreme pie includes housemade vegan pepperoni and sausage. 

 Robert Kirkham

The horseshoe-shaped booth facing the bar was open when I walked into Hydraulic Hearth on a recent night, much to my relief. What a lovely landing pad it would make for my party of six pizza-seekers.

So I walked over and sat down. That’s how it goes now in the Larkin Square-adjacent restaurant, which has gone reservation-free as part of redefining its approach to casual dining in the late pandemic era.

Hydraulic Hearth at Larkinville dining room

When you get to the dining room at Hydraulic Hearth, the new casual rules mean your first decision is where to sit.

The former Swan Lounge, built in the 1890s, was rehabbed in 2014. It’s a broad tavern room with wooden floors and an all-glass façade that lets it flood with sunsets.

If you’ve not been since Harry Zemsky reopened the place to customers in January, here’s the new deal: Find a seat, decide what you want, order at the bar. Help yourself to plates, cutlery and napkins on the way back.

Housemade mozzarella sticks and sauce at Hydraulic Hearth

Mozzarella sticks come with bright tomato sauce at Hydraulic Hearth.

Stools at the pizza bar offer views of the oven, where Chef Atticus Wooden and crew stretch dough behind clear plastic, and the fastest delivery possible of Hydraulic Hearth’s blister-rimmed brick-oven pies.

The cocktail bar offers a front-row seat to one of the city’s notable drinks programs. Bar manager Adam Rath and tiki specialist Danny Dispo offer classics all week, like barrel-aged Manhattans ($10) but reserve Thursdays for cocktails on a theme. Community Beer Works brews beer on-site, with only-at-Hydraulic drafts like the Alpaca smoked porter.

Then there’s the tables, inside and out. A sprawling patio, which draws crowds in sunny times, was always order-at-the-bar territory.

Hydraulic Hearth at Larkinville bar

At Hydraulic Hearth, customers now order food and drink at the bar, and get their own table settings.

Bar choices include barrel-aged negronis and Manhattans ($10), plus a lineup of custom cocktails like Old Dog, New Tricks ($10), with vodka, grapefruit, lemon, grenadine, cucumber and gentian.

As it turned out, we’d arrived on Mai Tai Night, with the evening’s matchup of pitting the Real Mai Tai ($10), of rum agricole and Jamaican rum, orange-almond orgeat, against the Better Mai Tai ($10), of rums from Martinique and Barbados, orgeat, lime, dry curacao, pineapple and a blackstrap rum float.  

Which was better? The jury was split, and requested more evidence.

Banana pepper dip bread bowl at Hydraulic Hearth

There's fried pita chips to help you clean out the banana pepper dip at Hydraulic Hearth.

First, though, salads and appetizers arrived. Banana pepper dip ($13) lured the first hungry hands, drawn to a lake of jacked-up molten cheese jazzed up with banana peppers, nestled into a bread bowl and blistered under a broiler. Sturdy triangles of fried pita made scooping a pleasure.

Housemade mozzarella sticks ($12) deliver premium cheese-pull action and pomodoro sauce for dunking.

Housemade mozzarella sticks at Hydraulic Hearth

Housemade mozzarella sticks at Hydraulic Hearth arrive warm for the pulling. 

On the foliage beat, kale Caesar ($10), of romaine and kale greens and pecorino, arrived snow-capped with microplaned Parmesan and crunchy breadcrumbs, plus lemon wedges to squeeze for a brighter finish. A Farm Salad ($10) added the earthy sweetness of roasted beets to greens dressed in balsamic vinaigrette with pistachios and crumbled goat cheese.

Kale Caesar at Hydraulic Hearth

Kale, romaine, fresh breadcrumbs and lemon are key to the kale Caesar at Hydraulic Hearth.

Pizza is the main event here, made with dough given 48 hours to rise, allowing it to develop more flavor. Corniciones, the outer unsauced crusts, come out faintly leopard-spotted by the heat, but not as dark as Neapolitan style.

A white pie ($14) of garlic cream, mozzarella, ricotta, olive oil and fresh spinach and basil, was a simple symphony of garlic, cheese and the breath of aromatic herbs.

White pie at Hydraulic Hearth

Hydraulic Hearth's white pie includes dollops of ricotta and a handful of fragrant fresh basil. 

Veggies were the reason to summon a Seasonal Farmer’s Pie ($15). In this case, sliced Brussels sprouts, Flat 12 mushrooms, red onions, with fontina and Parmesan on a base of garlic cream.

Seasonal Farmer's Pie at Hydraulic Hearth

Brussels sprouts, oyster mushrooms and red onion lead the Seasonal Farmer's Pie at Hydraulic Hearth.

Mushroom and sausage ($15), a table favorite, was made with good stuff: more Flat 12 mushrooms, chives, mozzarella and Hydraulic’s housemade sausage.

Sausage and mushroom pizza at Hydraulic Hearth

Housemade sausage gives Hydraulic Hearth's sausage and mushroom pizza a boost.

Hydraulic Hearth has upgraded Buffalo chicken pizza ($16) by using a rare ingredient in the Buffalo chicken pizza tradition: subtlety. Usually it’s a monotone of blue cheese dressing, Frank’s and mozzarella cheese in every bite, with chunks of commodity chicken fingers that are sometimes more breading than bird.

Chef Wooden’s version does better, with fresh-fried chicken, pickled celery for vegetal crunch, and cayenne pepper sauce applied in a relatively restrained spiral. It was plenty.

Gluten-free crusts are available, albeit slightly smaller (10 inches as opposed to regular 12-inch pies), for a $2 upcharge. Vegans are courted with an animal-free Vegan Supreme ($16) of tomato sauce, Daiya mozzarella, housemade vegan pepperoni and seitan sausage, plus the vegetables: peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms.

Vegan Supreme pizza at Hydraulic Hearth

The Vegan Supreme pie includes housemade vegan pepperoni and sausage. 

Sandwiches round out the menu, including an absolute unit of a fried chicken sandwich ($13), the craggy golden-brown breast jutting out from the bun, tarted up with applewood smoked bacon, spinach, red onion and a smoky chile buzz from chipotle aioli. This jumbo handheld and a salad would make a decent dinner for two.

At night’s end, I found Hydraulic Hearth more satisfying than I remembered.

Was it that soaking up the company of friends nourished my soul, with a glimpse of the all-clear to come? Or was the pizza really that much better?

Both, I decided.

I can get my own, fork, thanks. The work of Hydraulic Hearth’s hustling bartenders and seasoned cooks left us feeling well-served indeed.

Seat yourself, make decisions, tell the bartender what you want, and grab tableware on the back. That's the new casual setup at Hydraulic Hearth. 

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan St. (248-2216, hydraulichearth.com)

Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3:30 to 10 p.m.

Prices: starters and salads, $9-$13; sandwiches, $13; pizza, $13-$16.

Atmosphere: laid-back hum

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: pizza and more

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

