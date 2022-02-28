At Hayes Seafood House, a seafood specialist satisfies

Ninety-nine percent of local restaurants have seafood on the menu.

How many sell mostly seafood?

More like one-squidtillionth percent. Specializing in a perishable menu so far from the ocean can be a tricky business.

Fortunately, it is one Hayes Seafood House has mastered. Dating to the Ulysses S. Grant administration, the fourth-generation business offers rare access to fresh seafood, ready to cook or prepared to customer specifications. It's an old-fashioned seafood counter that can nail New England fried platters and sell you halibut steaks.

At its Clarence location, customers line up to order at the counter. Home cooks slide down to pick from the haddock, red snapper, halibut, scallops, shrimp and more on ice in the case.

People looking to eat a bit sooner tell the counterperson what they want, choosing from the long list of seafood standards and a specials list. Beer, wine and soft drinks are available. Once customers state their desires and pay, they pick a table, across from the seafood counter or in the more secluded side dining room. Food arrives in due course.