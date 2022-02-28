At Hayes Seafood House, a seafood specialist satisfies

Ninety-nine percent of local restaurants have seafood on the menu.
How many sell mostly seafood?
More like one-squidtillionth percent. Specializing in a perishable menu so far from the ocean can be a tricky business.
Fortunately, it is one Hayes Seafood House has mastered. Dating to the Ulysses S. Grant administration, the fourth-generation business offers rare access to fresh seafood, ready to cook or prepared to customer specifications. It's an old-fashioned seafood counter that can nail New England fried platters and sell you halibut steaks.
At its Clarence location, customers line up to order at the counter. Home cooks slide down to pick from the haddock, red snapper, halibut, scallops, shrimp and more on ice in the case.
People looking to eat a bit sooner tell the counterperson what they want, choosing from the long list of seafood standards and a specials list. Beer, wine and soft drinks are available. Once customers state their desires and pay, they pick a table, across from the seafood counter or in the more secluded side dining room. Food arrives in due course.
Vegans and vegetarians are out of luck, limited to salad and fries. Carnivores can still get a steak sandwich ($18.99), 8-ounce Angus burger ($11.99), or grilled chicken sandwich ($12.99) with fries, cole slaw or potato salad.
The real meat of the order is Hayes’ seafood dinners, fried, broiled or blackened. They’re served with sides such as cole slaw, fries, twice-baked potato, potato salad and vegetable of the day. Plus a roll, of course.
Broiled skin-on haddock arrived wearing nothing more than a blush of paprika and a sprinkle of parsley, alongside a poufy enriched potato, piped back into its skin and baked golden.
Shrimp dinner ($17.99) and fried haddock dinner ($16.99) arrived bearing the golden crumb coats characteristic of New England seafood houses. While eating the tails of fried shrimp is a divisive issue, I’m firmly on Team Yes If Done Right, and Hayes fries their jumbo shrimp in such a manner that their itty bitty shrimp butts become delectable chicharrones of the sea.
Fresh seafood needs no laser lights or pyrotechnics to satisfy, just a firm grasp of the basics, which Hayes has in spades.
Its calamari dinner ($12.99) is an exemplar of the New England style, with a proper rings-to-arms ratio of squid segments. The coating isn’t the Buffalo-standard seasoned flour, but more of the crumb coat, raising the tentacle crunchiness index to peak levels. There’s lemon wedges for squeezing.
Fried perch ($14.99), when available, offers the flaky sweetness of freshwater filets. Green beans, the vegetable of the day, were abundant, buttery and pleasantly crunchy-tender, instead of pulpy.
A dozen raw oysters ($26.99) arrived first, on a bed of crushed ice, briny and brimming with liquor. That’s the liquid inside the oyster. Leaving it while preparing the oyster for table is skilled work. Clams are available raw, steamed ($14.99) or casino ($20.99).
Soups ($4.25, $8.50) included a lobster bisque that delivered essence of roasted crustacean in porridge-thick potage. There was no lobster meat , but oceans of flavor nonetheless. New England clam chowder was a soothing cream soup chockablock with chopped clams, potato and onion, with a hint of black pepper.
Hayes has also spiffed up the special it offers daily, a deft move to create safely adventurous entrees drawing on its aquatic arsenal.
On this night, blackened swordfish with butternut squash ($27.50) beckoned. Dusky with black pepper, the well-crusted slab hid a tender, moist heart. Earthy squash puree deliciously winterized the dish, its natural sugars offering counterpoint to the pepper fire. A topknot of fried squash curls added welcome crunch.
Shrimp, chicken and andouille gumbo ($25.99) and linguine with clams, bacon and jalapeno ($20.99) were more tempting specials. One dud was blackened scallops, undone by oversalting, but that was the exception.
By the time you’re done, if you still fancy sweets, Hayes has a couple of excellent reasons to get up and return to the counter. Eggy-rich bread pudding ($7.99) gilded with warm housemade caramel and whipped cream, and Key lime pie ($6.99) boasting electric custard in a buttery cookie crust, underscored Hayes Seafood House’s ability to deliver classic all-American satisfactions.
Have you lost faith in the freshness of specimens that other seafood purveyors provide? Consider finding safe harbor with the family at Hayes Seafood House, reliable as the tide.
Hayes Seafood House is at 8900 Main St. in Clarence.
Hayes Seafood House
8900 Main St., Clarence, hayesseafoodhouse.com
Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.
Prices: sandwiches, $5.99 to $18.99; dinners, $12.99 to $39.99.
Atmosphere: conducive to casual conversation.
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many choices
Outdoor dining: no
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.