At Harvest, reaping the rewards of Medina dining

If you haven’t been to Medina in a few years, you might be surprised what the little village of 5,800 has been up to lately.

People who grew up in Medina and went off to the world to seek their fortunes have returned and opened places that are changing what had been a garden-variety Erie Canal town. Now, one can slide into The Shirt Factory for negronis and bespoke cocktails.

Then head across the street, where Roger Hungerford saved Bent Opera House. He poured millions into a wholesale reconstruction of the building, an 1865 landmark that’s one of the oldest in the nation. P.T. Barnum and “Buffalo Bill” Cody once thrilled audiences there, in a space that also hosted theater, lectures, commencements and other civic events.

Now the first floor holds Harvest, a fine dining restaurant operated by Heather Hungerford, Roger’s wife. Chef Lionel Heydel, a Frenchman who was teaching at Le Cordon Bleu in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., before heading north to settle into the neighborhood, absorb its flavors and lead its restaurant team. In a desperate time for restaurateurs seeking skilled help, Heydel assembled an A-team of talent.

The result is the finest restaurant in Orleans County, an oasis of genteel luxury with a menu that reaches out to fields and orchards for inspiration.