At Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen, food to come home to
At Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen, food to come home to

An August evening spent reveling in the work of Mike Thill’s crew, soaking up live jazz in the shadow of the Richardson Complex, stood as one of the brightest days in a dark year.

Then 100 Acres was gone, like a puff of dandelion fuzz, and the dream of chasing that dragon seemed lost. Until I followed smoke signals to find Thill back at the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg, reunited with chef-owner Brad Rowell.

Can you recapture a perfect evening? Can you ever really go back? Who can say? Can the hummus with freshly baked laffa bread still make me sigh with relief? Now that’s in my wheelhouse. The answer: yes.

When was the last time you felt passionate about a plate of pickles? A hallmark of Grange’s farm-to-table playbook from the beginning, this February assortment ($7) included daikon radish and foraged ramp kimchi, beets, bread-and-butter cucumbers, onions and turnips. Each had its own character.

Pickled and fermented vegetables at The Grange Community Kitchen

The pickled and fermented vegetable plate at The Grange Community Kitchen.

Add hummus ($14) and it’s a party. The only problem with the Grange’s chickpeas and tahini, freshly whipped to fluffy vegan mousse, is that it will ruin you for the supermarket stuff.

Dig in with warm bread tinged with char from the oven, revel in the crunch of fried chickpeas, sesame seeds and pickles, freckled with sour maroon sumac flakes and more pickled turnips and onions, mixed with the rich silkiness of a soft-boiled egg.

Hummus and warm bread at The Grange Community Kitchen

The Grange's hummus is topped with crispy chickpeas, soft boiled egg, pickled vegetable, za'atar, and served with laffa bread on the side. 

Simple ingredients, transformed by craftful cooking and vivacious seasoning, populate a tiny menu that punches way above its weight class.

Crispy potatoes ($9) could go wrong so many ways, but the golden corners catch garlicky aioli so well, catching crumbs of pecorino Romano so that simple spuds bring both the noise and the funk.

For years now, the Grange has drawn on Thorpe’s, the East Aurora organic family farm with a Florida subplot, providing organic citrus only a few days removed from the tree. Grapefruit supremes add a burst of tart fruit in the marinated scallop appetizer ($4.50), one of the best shooters in the 716 since Rowell debuted it with his restaurant in 2015.

Yet it was the citrus salad ($13) that blasted me into ecstatic orbit. The crunch of bitter radicchio and pistachios, with fried shallot, chile, fresh mint and cilantro fronds, in a salty-sour fish sauce dressing made every gushing grapefruit bite a joy-buzzer of delight. The extremes of flavor made it thrilling beyond its mere flavor and texture. My favorite part was its audacity.

Thorpe's citrus and pistachio salad at The Grange Community Kitchen

At The Grange Community Kitchen, Thorpe's citrus and pistachio salad comes with fried shallot, chile, radicchio, cilantro and mint.

The Grange has its own ideas about how ingredients ought to be used. Kale lovers – I know there must be others – will delight in the rewards of the kale Caesar ($10), with its forthrightly garlicky dressing and notable anchovy note taming the roguish greens, sparkling with the crunch of fresh breadcrumbs.

Potatoes on pizza sounds rather daft until the confit fingerling pizza ($17) arrives. Poaching taters in fat makes them dense, and they soak up flavors. So when they’re sliced thin and strewn across chile cream with fat petals of roasted onions and smoked caciocovallo cheese, then fired in an 800-degree oven, potatoes gain quite a bit of character. Applications of rosemary salt and pecorino Romano add aroma and umami saltiness, leading to my unequivocal endorsement of potatoes on pizza.

Confit potato pizza at The Grange Community Kitchen

The confit potato pizza at The Grange Community Kitchen is made with calabrian chile cream, smoked caciocavallo, pecorino, roasted onion, rosemary and salt.

Other notable pies include the Flat 12 mushroom ($19), its forest grandeur amplified with truffled pecorino Romano cheese, and the Spicy 12.0 ($20). They are both outstanding in their own blistered-handles way, as befitting their Neapolitan-style roots.

Fired up in the Italian pizza oven at The Grange Community Kitchen

The Grange Community Kitchen mostly uses ash wood in the oven.

Mains include the half chicken ($32), usually raised locally at Erba Verde. Brined and roasted, it’s gloriously moist, with skin that is its own temptation. Then you discover it’s hiding a substrata of preserved lemon labneh, whose acidic dairy zing raises the proceedings a notch, followed by roasted fingerling potatoes, roasted lemon, pickled red cabbage and fresh mint.

Grilled tuna at The Grange Community Kitchen

The grilled yellowfin tuna at The Grange Community Kitchen comes with navy beans and green onion pesto.

Yellowfin tuna ($28) was an aromatic triumph that let us feast with our eyes first: charcoal grilled loin, in a smoked serrano glaze, dressed with green onion pesto, grilled radish, basil oil and purple basil. Crispy pork ribs ($25), confited then fried, are dressed in chile honey, dusted with fennel pollen and served over creamy polenta.

Crispy pork ribs at The Grange Community Kitchen

The crispy pork ribs with corn polenta, chili honey, fennel pollen and herbs at the Grange Community Kitchen.

Beignets ($8) are not by themselves extraordinary, having caught on in Western New York. Grange makes them leave a mark by offering the pillowy fried dough parcels atom salty, savory miso caramel and halvah ice cream, flavored with the sesame sweet so beloved of the Middle East and Levant.

Service was a particular strong point, as my guests got to relax and let Sara organize a Normandy-scale landing on our wee table.

Dinner with my friends, devouring the work of Thill, Rowell and their crew, felt like coming home.

Home, home at the Grange.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

The Grange Community Kitchen

22 Main St., Hamburg (648-0022, grangecommunitykitchen.com)

Hours: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner, Wednesday through Saturday. Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Prices: snacks, $7-$18; small plates, $9-$16; entrees, $17-$34.

Atmosphere: convivial relaxation

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: Many choices

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

