At Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen, food to come home to

An August evening spent reveling in the work of Mike Thill’s crew, soaking up live jazz in the shadow of the Richardson Complex, stood as one of the brightest days in a dark year.

Then 100 Acres was gone, like a puff of dandelion fuzz, and the dream of chasing that dragon seemed lost. Until I followed smoke signals to find Thill back at the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg, reunited with chef-owner Brad Rowell.

Can you recapture a perfect evening? Can you ever really go back? Who can say? Can the hummus with freshly baked laffa bread still make me sigh with relief? Now that’s in my wheelhouse. The answer: yes.

When was the last time you felt passionate about a plate of pickles? A hallmark of Grange’s farm-to-table playbook from the beginning, this February assortment ($7) included daikon radish and foraged ramp kimchi, beets, bread-and-butter cucumbers, onions and turnips. Each had its own character.

Add hummus ($14) and it’s a party. The only problem with the Grange’s chickpeas and tahini, freshly whipped to fluffy vegan mousse, is that it will ruin you for the supermarket stuff.