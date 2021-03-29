At Hamburg's Grange Community Kitchen, food to come home to

An August evening spent reveling in the work of Mike Thill’s crew, soaking up live jazz in the shadow of the Richardson Complex, stood as one of the brightest days in a dark year.
Then 100 Acres was gone, like a puff of dandelion fuzz, and the dream of chasing that dragon seemed lost. Until I followed smoke signals to find Thill back at the Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg, reunited with chef-owner Brad Rowell.
Can you recapture a perfect evening? Can you ever really go back? Who can say? Can the hummus with freshly baked laffa bread still make me sigh with relief? Now that’s in my wheelhouse. The answer: yes.
When was the last time you felt passionate about a plate of pickles? A hallmark of Grange’s farm-to-table playbook from the beginning, this February assortment ($7) included daikon radish and foraged ramp kimchi, beets, bread-and-butter cucumbers, onions and turnips. Each had its own character.
Add hummus ($14) and it’s a party. The only problem with the Grange’s chickpeas and tahini, freshly whipped to fluffy vegan mousse, is that it will ruin you for the supermarket stuff.
Dig in with warm bread tinged with char from the oven, revel in the crunch of fried chickpeas, sesame seeds and pickles, freckled with sour maroon sumac flakes and more pickled turnips and onions, mixed with the rich silkiness of a soft-boiled egg.
Simple ingredients, transformed by craftful cooking and vivacious seasoning, populate a tiny menu that punches way above its weight class.
Crispy potatoes ($9) could go wrong so many ways, but the golden corners catch garlicky aioli so well, catching crumbs of pecorino Romano so that simple spuds bring both the noise and the funk.
For years now, the Grange has drawn on Thorpe’s, the East Aurora organic family farm with a Florida subplot, providing organic citrus only a few days removed from the tree. Grapefruit supremes add a burst of tart fruit in the marinated scallop appetizer ($4.50), one of the best shooters in the 716 since Rowell debuted it with his restaurant in 2015.
Yet it was the citrus salad ($13) that blasted me into ecstatic orbit. The crunch of bitter radicchio and pistachios, with fried shallot, chile, fresh mint and cilantro fronds, in a salty-sour fish sauce dressing made every gushing grapefruit bite a joy-buzzer of delight. The extremes of flavor made it thrilling beyond its mere flavor and texture. My favorite part was its audacity.
The Grange has its own ideas about how ingredients ought to be used. Kale lovers – I know there must be others – will delight in the rewards of the kale Caesar ($10), with its forthrightly garlicky dressing and notable anchovy note taming the roguish greens, sparkling with the crunch of fresh breadcrumbs.
Potatoes on pizza sounds rather daft until the confit fingerling pizza ($17) arrives. Poaching taters in fat makes them dense, and they soak up flavors. So when they’re sliced thin and strewn across chile cream with fat petals of roasted onions and smoked caciocovallo cheese, then fired in an 800-degree oven, potatoes gain quite a bit of character. Applications of rosemary salt and pecorino Romano add aroma and umami saltiness, leading to my unequivocal endorsement of potatoes on pizza.
Other notable pies include the Flat 12 mushroom ($19), its forest grandeur amplified with truffled pecorino Romano cheese, and the Spicy 12.0 ($20). They are both outstanding in their own blistered-handles way, as befitting their Neapolitan-style roots.
Mains include the half chicken ($32), usually raised locally at Erba Verde. Brined and roasted, it’s gloriously moist, with skin that is its own temptation. Then you discover it’s hiding a substrata of preserved lemon labneh, whose acidic dairy zing raises the proceedings a notch, followed by roasted fingerling potatoes, roasted lemon, pickled red cabbage and fresh mint.
Yellowfin tuna ($28) was an aromatic triumph that let us feast with our eyes first: charcoal grilled loin, in a smoked serrano glaze, dressed with green onion pesto, grilled radish, basil oil and purple basil. Crispy pork ribs ($25), confited then fried, are dressed in chile honey, dusted with fennel pollen and served over creamy polenta.
Beignets ($8) are not by themselves extraordinary, having caught on in Western New York. Grange makes them leave a mark by offering the pillowy fried dough parcels atom salty, savory miso caramel and halvah ice cream, flavored with the sesame sweet so beloved of the Middle East and Levant.
Service was a particular strong point, as my guests got to relax and let Sara organize a Normandy-scale landing on our wee table.
Dinner with my friends, devouring the work of Thill, Rowell and their crew, felt like coming home.
Home, home at the Grange.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
The Grange Community Kitchen
22 Main St., Hamburg (648-0022, grangecommunitykitchen.com)
Hours: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner, Wednesday through Saturday. Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Prices: snacks, $7-$18; small plates, $9-$16; entrees, $17-$34.
Atmosphere: convivial relaxation
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: Many choices
Grilled tuna at The Grange Community Kitchen
The Grange Community Kitchen
Pickled and fermented
Crispy pork ribs
Contemporary decor
Citrus salad
Hummus
Dining room
Chicken entree
Wood for the oven
Fired up
Confit potato pizza
Cream puff
Strawberry cheesecake
Ice cream sandwich deluxe
Making cocktails
Rum punch
Fired cinnamon stick
The Butch Cassidy
The bar
Bitters
Window seating
Decor
Seating
