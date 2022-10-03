At Gypsy Parlor, a genuine West Side neighborhood restaurant

In 2011, when Gabrielle Mattina and her father, Todd, bought 376 Grant St., it was already a well-loved West Side tavern.

Historically speaking, at least. Opened in 1890 as Stahl’s, a German place, customers could indulge in steak and oysters there before shows at the Ellen Terry Theatre across Grant Street. It would be Cavern Tavern for three decades, then Latino dance clubs Ashley’s and Christopher’s.

The Mattinas found a bullet hole in the front door when they took over. But the 1890s tin ceiling was still there, and they got to work restoring the building that would become Gypsy Parlor. If the purple door facing Grant Street doesn’t tip you off things have changed, the vintage Zoltar fortune-telling cabinet facing the bar makes it clear.

Flowery wallpaper, couches that would have seemed right in place at your grandmother’s house and lots of framed black-and-white photographs of fortunetellers from another time set the tone, along with gauzy drapes and year-round holiday lights.

Since opening in 2013, Gypsy Parlor has become a neighborhood center again. It offers food and drink to a West Side whose hungers and thirsts have become more diverse over the decades. The room also hosts community-building entertainment like karaoke, burlesque shows, birthday parties and drag shows.

Gypsy Parlor’s menu reflects the neighborhood: eclectic, shambolic, full of life. It’s the only Buffalo tavern that I know of serving a classic Friday haddock fish fry alongside two vegan dinner entrees.

But first, there’s pastelillos ($5), handmade deep-fried turnovers popularized by Puerto Ricans and absorbed into the local landscape. Here they come in ground beef and cheese, saucy chicken, or Caribbean-leaning black bean.

Artichoke bites ($14) are vegetable-studded fritters with a coat of golden panko crumbs, tossed in wing sauce and served with gorgonzola dip that expand the definition of tavern Friolator specials. Fried pickles ($9), served with remoulade, lean more closely to the Buffalo tavern standard.

Sides ($7) of the moment include elote, or grilled corn off the cob, rice and beans, and excellent house-cut fries.

Banh mi poutine ($16) brings the sweet lushness of slow-roasted pork atop a mountain of those housemade fries, buttressed with gravy and provolone cheese. Housemade pickles send a vinegary chile-sharpened shiver through all that richness. The way culinary impulses from Vietnam, Quebec and Puerto Rico created a glorious mess on Grant Street makes it a Gypsy Parlor classic.

When the server asked me how the steak should be done for the West Side cheesesteak ($17), I thought I misheard him. Nope: Gypsy Parlor doesn’t go the prefab Steak-umms route like so many Buffalo-area versions. It starts with a hunk of sirloin that’s cooked to order before being sliced, coddled with sautéed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese and steak sauce on white bread. The combination added up to a destination steak sandwich, even if it doesn’t strictly fit into the cheesesteak mold.

Steak souvlaki ($24) – served with roasted potatoes, romaine lettuce, feta cheese and tzatziki – was cooked properly medium rare, but I wished the meat’s seasoning spoke of more than black pepper.

Falaco tacos ($14) – chicken and black bean fritters packed into flour tortillas, joined by roasted corn salsa, cabbage and sriracha-cilantro cream–- remains a menu standard from the early days. Hold the chicken ($13) and it’s vegetarian.

Ramen with pork ($15) isn’t Japanese-style ramen, which values subtlety and nuance. At Gypsy Parlor, ramen is punch-you-in-the-face flavorful, alive with chile and vinegar and more. The broth hides ramen packet noodles, pickled ginger, shiitake mushrooms and lots of that lush roast pork. Winter’s coming, and I’m already looking forward to coming in off the street one February night and thawing my face over a steaming bowl.

Then there’s the vegan offerings, serious attempts to offer plant-based diners something just for them. Vegan ribs ($22) are housemade seitan (wheat gluten) on lemongrass stalk bones, with potatoes and coleslaw. Vegan sticky pomegranate chicken ($20) was a special on my visit. Using a chickpea-based protein that resembled chicken breast, it has a tangy Asian-inspired stir-fry sauce and vegetables, over white rice.

There was a time a few generations ago when most Buffalonians could find their daily bread, drink and socializing at a place on the corner. So many current Buffalonians lament the absence of that neighborhood anchor.

On Grant Street, through to the work of the Mattinas and their crew, their neighbors have that again. With food for vegans even, this time. This accomplishment, a decade in the making, is worth celebrating, even if it’s not a shiny building full of condominiums.

Raise a glass to Gypsy Parlor, a neighborhood tavern for the new Buffalo.

Gypsy Parlor

376 Grant St., thegypsyparlor.com, 716-551-0001

Hours: 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Plus Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Prices: appetizers $5-$10, plates $14-$24

Parking: street

Atmosphere: neighborhood romper room

Wheelchair accessible: yes, ramp on side

Gluten-free options: chicken wings, Cuban pork

Outdoor dining: yes