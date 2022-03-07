When you’ve adored a restaurant, coming to appreciate the next operation that inhabits its space feels a little like cheating.

But the realities of commercial real estate dictate change. When Golden Hill appeared in the plaza at Sheridan and Harlem roads, where Sichuan specialist China Star held sway for almost a decade, I didn’t know what to expect.

After a thorough assay, Golden Hill has made my shortlist for reliable Chinese, Chinese-American and Thai specialties in the Amherst area.

Saw Wang, Ya Wai Tun and Li Ping Fa, three Burmese fellows, have a skilled kitchen crew turning out classic Chinese delicacies, Thai standards, and bang-up versions of Chinese-American classics like crispy orange beef. Wang worked at Red Pepper before opening his own place, so perhaps it’s not surprising service is snappy.

Then again, crowds have been scarce to light, so it's not like I've seen the place run full. Whatever is responsible for its under-the-radar status, it's not the food. Golden Hill is one of those choose-your-adventure places, offering a broader roadmap than its predecessor. Roam freely across Sichuan, Bangkok and the land of General Tso without fear of culinary dead ends, and 41 lunch specials ($8.50-$9.50).

Chill on your bones? Feed your belly and your wanderlust by visiting Hangzhou, China, via its eponymous West Lake (Xi Hu) style beef soup ($11.95). It has a smooth character with tender nubs of ground meat in a silky, tangy broth redolent of garlic and cilantro.

For a racier ride, consider the boiled fish with pickled cabbage ($17.95), a great bracing cauldron of soup with a criminally boring name. Tender whitefish filets are simmered in a semi-sour broth bolstered with pickled mustard greens and scallions. It comes with a wire scoop to make selecting morsels easier or assist in removing the floating red chiles, which are not for internal use.

Golden Hill’s Thai touch was shown in tom yum seafood soup ($17.95) with its brick-orange lemongrass broth holding head-on shrimp, green-lipped mussels in the shell, crosshatched calamari and whitefish filet. Instead of the Kool-Aid sugar levels found elsewhere, this was sour-spicy-sweet with onions, mushrooms and cilantro for depth.

Green curry with chicken ($12.95) delivered sliced chicken breast, Japanese eggplant and summer squash tenderized by simmering in verdant, herbal coconut milk gravy. Pad Thai with chicken ($12.95) offered another not-too-sweet example of the proper wok work throughout Golden Hill’s lineup.

Cooking with a pan heated by a dozen blowtorches takes experience and a keen sense of timing. That came through most clearly in the hand-shredded cabbage ($9.95). It’s simply cabbage softened in the heat, accented with garlic, chile and soy, delivering enjoyably crunchy-juicy vegetation with a smoky, glossy attitude.

While other Chinese dishes might use a shower of toasted bread crumbs for crunch, oatmeal shrimp ($19.95) crisps up oatmeal in a savory granola topping that will help you get your grains in. Jumbo shell-on shrimp are tossed in a wok with ginger and garlic, then a welter of scallions and golden flakes.

Cumin beef ($14.95) is a Hunanese dish, an intense stir-fry of onions, scallions and chiles that reminds everyone of chili powder as it goes by, thanks to its leading spice. It’s meant to flavor a bowl of white rice, like most Chinese dishes, the gravy to the potatoes, so to speak.

Ever find yourself enjoying dishes others find painful? Consider chicken with fresh spicy pepper ($13.95), a pungent exclamation point of a dish humming with three kinds of heat: chiles, Sichuan pepper and peppercorn.

Chopped bone-in chicken legs are rolled in a spice masala and deep-fried, then given a second crisp-up in a welter of aromatics like garlic, scallions and more chiles. The finished chicken nuggets are shatteringly crisp, lip-tingling and compellingly gnawable. A second piece is almost inevitable.

A notch down on the heat scale is Golden Hill’s version of the classic Sichuan cold salad of sliced poached beef and tripe in chile oil ($15.95). The dressing stars here, ennobling the salad’s ingredients with smoky, spicy depth, crunchy with peanut and freshened with cilantro over a chopped lettuce base. Even the timid eaters went for seconds.

Not to say everything was swoonful. Crispy pig intestine ($14.95) comes out looking like little Funyuns onion rings, and the texture was juicy pork rinds. But that unmissable barnyard character made it one-and-done for me.

That said, vegans can feast here. Chinese eggplant in garlic sauce ($9.95) sees small-gauge eggplant sliced, deep-fried to custardy lushness, and wok-tossed in a garlicky brown sauce that leans refreshingly sourward. Coconut tofu ($12.95), and vegetables treated with respect ($9.95), like sautéed string beans, that hand-shredded cabbage and pak choy greens, make a fine meal with rice.

Whether you’re prospecting for nuggets of your own – or just digging where my map says X – there’s plenty of reasons to mine the deliciousness in Golden Hill.

Golden Hill

4001 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, 631-7198, goldenhillbuffalo.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday.

Prices: appetizers, $1.95-$7.95; lunch specials, $8.50-$9.50; entrees, $7.95-$19.95.

Atmosphere: quiet as a chapel

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: many choices.

Outdoor dining: no

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.