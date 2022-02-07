At Gigi's Cucina Povera, enjoying the richness of life

Cucina povera, part of chef-owner Mary Ann Giordano’s culinary heritage, is a suite of dishes born out of the rugged landscape of rural Italy and generations of experience in staving off starvation. In recent years, in slightly more genteel Kenmore, Giordano has been fighting her own battle for survival. Amid a blizzard of government safety regulations and a famine of happy-go-lucky, free-spending customers, Giordano has persisted.
Despite everything, Giordano and her crew have kept pitching. After recent visits, I am here to tell you that dinner at Gigi’s Cucina Povera is in no way evocative of poverty. Quite the opposite. Rather than scraping by under the circumstances, Giordano’s food is about making the most of the moment.
A former executive chef at Creekview, Giordano is one of a handful of women in Buffalo restaurants who have earned chef-owner status. Once the wheelhouse of famed Buffalo restaurateur Terry Bechakas, the restaurant at Kenmore and Hiler now speaks Gigi’s.
Turn elsewhere for your spa cuisine, because these clams casino (6/$11) are from the bacon-forward school. Crisp smoked pork over freshly shucked clams, dressed with bell pepper and breadcrumbs before a run under the broiler, are only a lemon squeeze shy of a touchdown. A house-smoked salmon appetizer ($14) posited a flaky petit filet accented with cured egg yolk, with pickled onions, fennel cream and whole-grain mustard as accoutrement. There's plenty of grilled bread to complete the picture.
Giordano’s fried calamari ($14) presented properly cooked squid in admirably thin jackets, with enough banana peppers, cherry tomatoes and arugula to add a verdant backbeat. Along with fresh citrus wedges, lemon aioli as dipping partner doubled down on delivering Mediterranean sunshine. Her Sicilian roots have cardoons, a green in the thistle family, on the menu year-round ($12). Giordano grows her own when she can, serving them as well-bronzed patties of eggy greens accented with Parmesan and lemon.
At Gigi’s, dinner starts with complimentary bread service, featuring a decidedly unabashed white bean hummus alive with garlic, chive and olive oil. If you’re particularly peckish, they’ll bring more. There’s also a full slate of cocktails, wine, draft Peroni and bottled beer dispensed from the golden crescent bar in the dining room.
Don’t know where to start? Settle into some soup like mama used to make with Mamadamo’s chicken pastina soup ($6), a brothy number with carrot, celery and tender chicken shreds that’s by the numbers until it comes to the pasta pearls. A spritz of fresh chopped parsley and garlic toast makes it an all-around winter heart-warmer.
Pick your pleasure among the contorni, or sides ($6). Lean into the sour with an order of house-marinated eggplant. The sliced aubergine is preserved in oil, vinegar, garlic and chile flake and served with toasted bread. It will put your pucker in a position for more. Boost your vitamin C with a straight dose of greens like Swiss chard, coarsely chopped and put in a hot pan with a handful of chopped garlic.
Gigi’s pizzas ($11-$14) include the fig pizza ($14), a flatbread crust bearing gorgonzola crumbs over a mozzarella base. It’s spread with jammy caramelized onions and dotted with thinly sliced dried figs that soften and caramelize slightly in the heat of the oven. Emerging with a topknot of dressed arugula greens, its ebullient funk made it a table favorite.
Our pasta party started with penne Bolognese ($26), beef-tomato ragu, chicken marsala ($24) over spaghetti and linguine with white clam sauce ($23). Everybody was pleased with the straightforward renditions of pasta house classics. Even the marsala pasta’s twin chicken breasts sauteed in wine and shallots kept picky people happy.
Lamb chops scotta ditta (“burning fingers”) earned the name for the versions snatched too soon from a fire. At Gigi’s, the pain is optional, but using your hands is definitely the best way to reap the crusty bits that rewarded the diligent gnawer.
As appetizer ($18) or full-rack entrée ($35), they arrived bones-up on cornmeal mush, polenta, that’s been substantially enriched with mascarpone, in a pan sauce that included tomato and red onion. The luxe foundation and barbarity-encouraging carnivore experience made the satisfied quiet around the table as we dug in truly silence of the lambs.
Desserts include a Sicilian tart with a pucker that's practically electric. The cannoli – loaded with sweetened, boozy ricotta, chocolate chips, strawberries and red raspberries – was another cracking hit.
Gigi’s is keeping it going through a trying time, so big tables might take a while for the kitchen to satisfy. Here’s my vote for it being worth the wait. That’s what the white bean hummus is for.
In plainest terms, it was a night of dishes that made me want to persist. Grab that lamb chop by the bone, and carne diem.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Gigi’s Cucina Povera
981 Kenmore Ave., gigiscucinapovera.com, 877-8788
Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.
Prices: antipasti $6-$18, pizza $11-$14, pasta $17-426, entrees $16-$35
Atmosphere: quiet night out.
Parking: small lot, street.
Gluten-free: many choices.
Wheelchair accessible: yes.
Photos: Explore Gigi's Cucina Povera in Kenmore
Dining room
Desserts
Clams Casino
Penne Bolognese at Gigi's Cucina Povera
Peroni beer
Clams casino at Gigi's Cucina Povera
Fig Pizza
Mamadano's Chicken Pastina Soup
Lamb Chops Scotta Dita
Special artwork
Fried Calamari
Garlic Braised Greens
Spaghetti Carbonara
Gigi's Cucina Povera
Veal Parmesan
Ravioli
Dishing it up
Gigi's Cucina Povera
