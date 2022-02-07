At Gigi's Cucina Povera, enjoying the richness of life

Cucina povera, part of chef-owner Mary Ann Giordano’s culinary heritage, is a suite of dishes born out of the rugged landscape of rural Italy and generations of experience in staving off starvation. In recent years, in slightly more genteel Kenmore, Giordano has been fighting her own battle for survival. Amid a blizzard of government safety regulations and a famine of happy-go-lucky, free-spending customers, Giordano has persisted.

Despite everything, Giordano and her crew have kept pitching. After recent visits, I am here to tell you that dinner at Gigi’s Cucina Povera is in no way evocative of poverty. Quite the opposite. Rather than scraping by under the circumstances, Giordano’s food is about making the most of the moment.

A former executive chef at Creekview, Giordano is one of a handful of women in Buffalo restaurants who have earned chef-owner status. Once the wheelhouse of famed Buffalo restaurateur Terry Bechakas, the restaurant at Kenmore and Hiler now speaks Gigi’s.