At Gene McCarthy's Old First Ward Brewing Co., a taste of old Buffalo

First loves are hard. At 16, as a first-year University at Buffalo student, I fell in love with Anacone’s on Bailey Avenue, a family-run tavern whose owner lived upstairs. I loved Anacone’s for its chill bartenders, fantastic jukebox, a pool table in a back room slightly too small for its girth, and the best beef on kummelweck sandwiches I will ever have, served with a horseradish urn and a sheaf of dill pickle slices.

It was truly, as its sign promised, “a home away from home.”

Since then I’ve sought the cozy confines and well-fueled nights I once savored. Frustrating business. Yet I’ve recently found that feeling again at Wiechec’s, McPartlan’s Corner, Kelly’s Korner and a few other places.

Today’s close-up is on Gene McCarthy’s Old First Ward Brewing Co., a historic tavern hard by a railway, where you can feel the floors vibrate as freight rumbles by.

If that does nothing for you, the house-brewed beers are solid representations that earn their names, and the food is fantastic tavern dining. The menu tops out at $16, and you can get a solid meal and a beer for $20.

Eat at the bar, if you like, and there’s room. Sheffield wings (10/$16.25), McCarthy’s contribution to the Buffalo wing kaleidoscope, are herb-coated dry-sauced wings that are eminently snackable, even though the flavors reminded me more of Sicily that merry olde England.

Here, fried cheese curds ($7) represent one of the only incursions of this Wisconsin drinking standard side dish, and a remarkable value for a basket of deep-fried whatnot. Cheddar squibs tossed in seasoned flour are dropped to fry to golden-brown. Rarely does the molten dairy core escape, but when it does the textural variations can be rewarding.

Pastelitos (2/$8.75) were another fried triumph, handheld meat pies filled with seasoned ground beef with bubbly-crisp shells that only come from kitchens that cook them to order.

McCarthy’s portobello fingers ($11.50) represent one of the most apt uses of the giant mushroom domes in tavern snacks. Sliced into strips, the jumbo fungi umbrellas are dunked in the same beer batter as the celebrated fish fry, then Friolatered to a crisp, yielding a meaty vegetarian snack that is sent into space by its smoked gorgonzola aioli dip.

I’d order it just for the dip, which is weird to admit. But this is Buffalo, a city that worships custom blue cheese sauces, and rewards those with outstanding contributions to the field. Whereby I nominate McCarthy’s as pilgrimage-worthy, on the strength of it blue cheese alone.

Then there’s the fish fry.

Dave Lyman, whose fish fry dedication I profiled in 2020, set his standards at the apron strings of his mother, Pauline, whose nearly four decades of battering expertise is currently enjoyed by McCarthy’s regulars. Maybe it’s a coincidence?

Eyes widening at the approaching platter, I decided there was a connection.

A 14-ounce skinless haddock filet, fried to a crunch that’s almost dry instead of oily, is perched on mounds of housemade coleslaw, potato and macaroni salad, and a drift of house-cut french fries. You can ask for tartar sauce, but at no point did I feel obliged to gild this lily of the deep-frier.

McCarthy’s fish fry (market price, $15.75 at visit) was already among my Top 5.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Now it’s Top 3.

Reuben salad ($14) is a dinner salad for a hearty appetite, or a crave-killer for people who can’t go for the bread mattress of a standard grilled version. Here it’s greens topped with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and rye bread croutons, a diverting bowl to poke around in between quaffs. There’s 1,000 Island dressing as standard accoutrement, though you can ask for another greens glaze.

Corned beef and cabbage ($16) isn’t a St. Patrick’s Day one-off here. It’s a heavy plate of potatoes, carrots, cabbage and spoon-tender beer-braised beef streaked with delectable fat. Creamed leek sauce and rye bread with butter make sure you don’t go away hungry.

Chicken in the grass ($16) is a lighter special. Well, lighter for McCarthy’s. Baked marinated chicken topped with a grilled portobello, roasted red peppers and melted provolone sprawls over garlicky sauteed spinach, with mashed potatoes.

Portobello fingers and cheese curds make this a vegetarian-accessible space, but gluten avoiders are better off finding a different spot.

Our servers were sure-handed, but often delayed by the volume of eager birds to be fed at dinnertime. Don’t take that as a demerit, necessarily – what McCarthy’s offers is in high demand these days.

That is, Buffalo favorites and more, cooked well, in historic surroundings that make you feel like a part of ongoing history.

Do you love classic Buffalo tavern dining, but have never crossed McCarthy’s tilted threshold? Make the Old First Ward your new first stop.

Gene McCarthy’s Old First Ward Brewing Co.

73 Hamburg St., 716-855-8948, genemccarthys.com

Prices: appetizers, $6-$14; salads and sandwiches, $7-13; entrees, $11-$16.

Ambiance: old-school Buffalo gemutlichkeit

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: no

Gluten-free: no

Outdoor dining: yes

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

