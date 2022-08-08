At Freddy J's BBQ, well-seasoned soul food with a smile

The first time Fred Daniels fed me, he beamed like a used car salesman, a professional buttering-up machine. Which I can respect. In a one-person restaurant, the ability to cajole customers into an appreciative state of mind is a survival skill.

A decade later, I’ve appreciated Daniels’ cooking in a grab bag of Buffalo venues. Spots on Connecticut and Massachusetts streets didn’t last. But at 195 Grant St., his Fotomat-sized restaurant across from the G&L Flooring Center, Daniels has knitted himself into the fabric of West Side life.

In clement weather, customers hang out at an enclosure beside the restaurant, waiting for their food and grooving to R&B on the stereo. When it gets cold, people wait in their cars, mostly. But whenever you get to the window, Daniels hands over your food, his beam bright.

He’s already got your money. That’s just Freddy. The smile is for free.

In that spirit, I would propose three rules for new Freddy J’s customers.

No. 1: Order ahead. Daniels will give you a more realistic time frame if he’s got dishes working already.

No. 2: Arrive willing to wait. Sure, it’s the size of a jumbo drive-up ATM, but Freddy J’s is not a fast-food restaurant. Bring a book. Bring a friend to talk to, or just look at your phone, knowing that Daniels is cooking as fast as he can.

No. 3: Leave at home any expectations of getting the whole three-ring circus of a normal restaurant from a one-man band. There is a customer bathroom, but it’s next door, and not wheelchair accessible.

That said, one waited-for plate and it’s easy to see how Freddy J’s became the Grant Street daily bread for so many. Opening at 10 a.m., he can help you take the venom out of a brutal hangover with fish and grits ($12.49). There’s fried chicken skin crunched up in the mix Daniels uses to coat the fish before frying.

Never heard of it? Daniels said he got it from his uncle. It makes good fried fish even better, with chicharrones chunks lending crunch.

Doused with his housemade jerk sauce in Daniels’ jerk fish dinner ($15.49), that fried fish becomes a pinnacle of Buffalo eating. His years feeding Buffalonians has given Daniels a finger on the pulse of how much heat they can handle, and his jerk sauce, floridly flavorful with habanero and a whisper of allspice, is a nice safe walk on the wild side.

There’s rice and sautéed vegetables on the plate, so it’s an all-around healthy meal, but the fish makes it a cherished memory. In a 2015 interview, Daniels named his jerk fish as the death row last meal he would recommend. All these years later, it’s still my favorite plate at Freddy J’s.

Jerk wings ($13.49/$21.99) come and go on the menu as Daniels resupplies, but are worth a go if they’re in season, the dank sauce standing up brilliantly against the all the crispy chicken skin. A jerk chicken dinner with rice and vegetables ($15.49) is another sauce showcase.

Daniels’ skill with the multilayered heat of jerk dishes had me wondering if he was Jamaican until I learned Daniels is Liberian. He immigrated as a teenager to cook in his uncle’s Staten Island restaurant. After his family moved to Buffalo, he worked at other restaurants including Charlie the Butcher. He also got into bodybuilding, as photographs on his restaurant’s wall document.

In his spare time, he worked on dishes like his Southern fried chicken and red velvet waffles ($15.99), which come in second in my Freddy’s shortlist. Craggly-crusted bone-in thighs and drumsticks are a sight in themselves.

Vividly crimson waffles drizzled with vanilla cream and dusted with powdered sugar evokes one of the great sweet-savory tangos in the American canon. Hot sauce is available if you’re one of Those People.

Since he does it all himself, Daniels allows an unusual level of menu granularity. An extra piece of chicken is $7.99, fish $8.99, with whatever else you have coming.

You want that fried fish on a salad, or maybe a piece of chicken? Sure, $11.49, with pita bread.

Fried fish with mac and cheese and greens ($15.49) was my third favorite. Daniels uses smoked turkey instead of pork in the collards, so there are fewer dietary objections, and lower fat content. His baked mac and cheese got a hot sauce shower from me, then was a platonic Velveeta-inspired dream.

Freddy J's shutters around 4 p.m., so there’s no late-night hangout crowd. But the regulars already know that.

Check out his cooking, and maybe you’ll become one. Either way, I bet when you dig in, you’ll be smiling, too.

Freddy J’s BBQ

195 Grant St., 716-424-2926

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Prices: salads and sides, $5.49-$11.49; plates, $13.99-$29.99.

Atmosphere: R&B music and patience

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes for dining, but not for bathroom.

Gluten-free options: no

Outdoor dining: exclusively