Aiming to bring a touch of the Amalfi Coast to Buffalo, Jay Manno, veteran of the Chippewa Strip nightlife business and owner of Soho, opened Frankie Primo’s +39 in 2015. The finer-dining focus on quality ingredients and careful cooking, augmented by its grotto-like patio where folks could linger in the shade over a glass of wine and a pizza, helped make Frankie’s a hit.

A year ago, Manno brought the Frankie Primo’s +39 swagger to North Tonawanda. The former Crazy Jake’s, a block south of the Riviera Theatre, includes a spacious dining room lined with a bar. Outside, strung with lights, is a deck big enough to land carrier jets. When summer eases back into town, it will be a prime perch for patio parties. Sunday brunch, offering temptations like lemon ricotta pancakes and spicy tomato-sauced eggs “in purgatory,” starts at 11 a.m.

In North Tonawanda, Frankie’s offers the same potent combination of pasta, pizza and paisano pleasures as its downtown original. Consider peperoni arrostiti ($14), roasted bell peppers and toasted pine nuts, served on garlicky grilled bread. A splash of balsamic, room-freshening chiffonade of basil, and it’s a simple combination made satisfying.

Deftly handled vegetables make soulful appetizers, part two: Carciofi alla romana, ($14). These long-stem artichoke hearts, split and roasted under a drift of golden, garlicky breadcrumbs, then spritzed with the accompanying charred lemon, made me offer a prayer for the first farmer to domesticate the thistle.

Executive chef James Volpe, already a Frankie Primo’s veteran before the North Tonawanda expansion, faithfully reproduces the charms of the Chippewa original.

That includes one of Buffalo’s best calamari plates ($15). Tender rings and tentacles in a pale but savory coat get dueling flavor boosts for your dipping pleasure: pesto aioli alive with the promise of summer, and brightly fruity San Marzano tomato sauce.

Another all-city favorite is the finoccio e rucola ($14), a refreshing fennel arugula salad with fresh-cut supremes of orange and grapefruit, shaved Parmigiano and citrus dressing. Bitter, sweet, tart, juicy and savory, all in a low-fat package so stuffed with vitamins it should come with its own nutrition panel. The cavolo Toscano ($14), a kale salad with currants, toasted pine nuts, pecorino Romano and lemon vinaigrette, was another well-balanced vegetation excursion, with a side of extra meditative chewing, thanks to the kale.

Brick-oven pizza is another strength that traveled well from Chippewa. If you still haven’t gotten enough salad, consider the uova e tartufo pizza ($21), a prosciutto and fresh mozzarella pie, dabbed with truffle oil, wreathed with arugula hiding a fried egg. A fontina-cheese-based portobello and sundried tomato pie ($18), verdant with spinach and fresh oregano, was a vegetarian winner that expertly exploited the crisp-to-the-edge crust.

Meaty choices include a racy combination of salami-like cured soppressata ($21), spicy sauce, cherry pepper tapenade, dotted with fresh ricotta and basil pesto, and dusted with pecorino Romano.

Pastas are the other choices anchoring the dinner menu, with one housemade option, ricotta gnocchi ($24). These dumplings weren’t the Tootsie Roll types, but folded pasta ears, like pudgy orecchiette. Pleasantly toothsome under a light coat of fruity tomato, capped with a grating of ricotta salata, this was simple sophistication. Another straightforward pleaser was tagliatelle funghi ($24), sauteed mushrooms and ribbons of truffle pasta in a light cream sauce, robust and unspoiled by truffle oil.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The big swing on the menu is tortellini bistecca ($34), a char-grilled slice of ribeye steak presented on a bed of cheese-stuffed tortellini. The pasta, enriched with a chianti-fontina cream and roasted portobello mushrooms, also gathers juices from the steak as you proceed, further ennobling the sauce with smoky character.

Other pasta takes include pappardelle with braised pork, chianti and hazelnuts ($25); penne ($20) with smoked pulled chicken, sweet and spicy peppers, and plum tomatoes; and bucatini all’Amatriciana ($20), tube spaghetti in spicy tomato sauce porky with pancetta.

Risotto di gamberetti ($30), glossy rice punctuated with peas hiding an abbondanza of plump, gently sweet crustaceans, was amiably cheesy, but I wished the grain had more bite. Otherwise, this was a meal of precision cooking.

Desserts ($10) are housemade, notably including a rethought tiramisu of enriched mascarpone and ladyfingers stacked into a canning jar, and lemon mascarpone cake that was both sunshiny-bright and sinfully rich.

Service was swift and sure in the half-filled dining room. Instead of mints with the bill, dinner at Frankie Primo’s North ends on a particularly Italian grace note, complimentary shots of limoncello and giugiuleni, thumb-sized cookies crusted in toasted sesame seeds.

If you’re fed up with the usual Italian-American, and are making a list of new places to try in North Tonawanda’s summer season, put Frankie Primo’s first.

Frankie Primo’s +39 North

26 Webster St., North Tonawanda (755-3739, frankieprimos39.com)

Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Prices: antipasti and panini, $12-$17; pastas, $20-$34; pizza, $17-$21.

Ambiance: amiable buzz

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: many options

Outdoor seating: glorious deck on tap.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.