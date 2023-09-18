The worst thing about Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs is its name.

The gourmet part is true enough. Among its specialty dogs, Tonawanda’s better burger shack offers a skinny link, chosen for snappiness, coddled in shredded cheddar, blueberry barbecue sauce and a drift of frizzled onions. The Violet Beauregarde ($6.50) is shockingly right from the first bite – and gourmet as heck.

My beef is that the moniker conceals the multispectrum glory launched a decade ago by brothers Frank and Paul Tripi.

Hot dogs. Sure, and Mel Brooks is a “writer.”

Let me be frank: Hot dogs are only the first of a half-dozen motivations to get thyself to Frank.

First is the price. There are Buffalonians who don’t believe in better hot dogs. Or that if one exists, they cannot afford such frippery.

Au contraire, mon frere.

A Frank dog with ketchup, mustard, onion, pickle spear, hot chili sauce weighs in at $4.50.

As the most famous first name-branded wiener merchant in town, the standard costs $4.09, a difference of 41 cents. Not a big bet to place.

Second reason is the fries. Hand-cut fries abound, but Frank does it the hard way, cooking every batch twice for Belgian-level frites. The best fries in Buffalo are just $4 small, $6 large, less than Five Guys asks.

Rare in the Buffalo landscape: house-cut sweet potato fries ($6). Frank cooks do the work, resulting in bronzed spears with creamy insides and crunchy caramelized tips. Butter and cinnamon sugar finishes the sweet potato pie picture, demonstrating mastery of tater technique for customer benefit.

Five Guys has ketchup. Frank does, too – and six bespoke dipping mayonnaises ($1.25). Dill pickle and dijonaise are popular, garlic-cilantro divisive – “You’re gonna love it or hate it,” the menu warns. “There is no in-between with this one.”

Third: cheeseburgers. Ground beef squished on the griddle so its edges caramelize, smashburgers offer another path to burger nirvana in a landscape dominated by bigger-is-better patties.

Smashburgers with American cheese on a Martin potato bun ($8) are exemplars of handheld condiment balance, meaning you can eat one driving without a poncho.

This is where chain snobbery sneaks in. In my decadelong survey of anyone willing to talk dogs in Western New York, I’ve consistently met people who had decided, without reviewing any evidence, that Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was "too expensive" for burgers, dogs and fries.

But here’s the tale of the register tape: Five Guys gets $9.69 for a cheeseburger, and I have never fielded a gripe about their pricing. Frank charges $8, and still gets eye-rolls from the penny-pinchers.

Fortunately, after a decade of diligence, enough folks have cottoned on to the Frank difference.

Fried onion cheeseburgers ($8) smash the beef onto a pile of semi-caramelized onions, which infuse allium grace throughout the proceedings. Frank’s black-bean-based veggie burger ($9.50) is a vegetarian go-to on a menu that has naught but fries for vegans, hardly shocking on a burger shack menu.

At Frank, the Nashville chicken sandwich ($12) uses brined thighs for juiciness, topped with cabbage claw and bread and butter pickles to cut the heat. If you don't enjoy a triple-chile threat for lunch, a non-spicy cousin, the Joker ($12), with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise-ketchup sauce, delivers all of the pleasure of fried chicken without infernal pain.

Fourth: Americana. At their repurposed Tonawanda auto garage at Kenmore and Starin, Frank has a corner on world-class American sandwiches offered as rotating specials, like Midwestern pork tenderloin, New York City-level pastrami and Nashville chicken wings.

To get in on the specials, sign up for the weekly email at findfranknow.com, which offers a heads up to approaching limited eating opportunities.

That’s how you snag dishes like pastrami queso fries ($17), smoked-then-steamed beef crusted in black pepper and coriander, chopped and heaped over fries, caramelized onions and housemade queso.

It's also sliced thick onto mustard and rye for sandwiches ($18/$26), until it's gone.

Pork tenderloin pounded out into Frisbee size, crumbed and deep-fried before being served on a ludicrously overmatched regular-size potato roll with honey mustard, is a Midwestern specialty. There’s one place to find it in town: Frank.

Fish fries abound. Frank’s Lenten special has developed such a following that one must pick time slots on fish fry days.

Fifth: Gluten-free skills. Frank always has gluten-free fryers, and gluten-free buns ($2) are always available for all sandwiches. Gluten-free fish fry, too.

Sixth: Eating at Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs means enjoying a story, which makes every dish better.

This one's about Town of Tonawanda twins who loved burgers, dogs and fries enough to dedicate a decade to their mastery. Who to bet on home when betting their fortunes on turning an auto shop into another community center: a burger shack families can afford.

The Tripi twins have given their hometown a restaurant every neighborhood in America wishes were down the street, to be frank.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Tonawanda, findfranknow.com, 716-322-5933

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: hot dogs, $4.50-$7; hamburger, $7.50-$10; chicken sandwiches, $12 and fries, $4-$6.

Atmosphere: chill cafeteria

Outdoor dining: yes