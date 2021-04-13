At Five Points Bakery, Buffalo-born Buffalo bread

The sharp cheddar bread at Five Points Bakery emerged from the fires of frustration.

“I had a real pet peeve with how places made cheese bread,” said Kevin Gardner, who founded the bakery with his wife Melissa in 2009.

“They just have these, like, shavings on the top, and maybe a sprinkle in the middle,” he said. “I wanted to push the boundary between, you know, a cheese log, and bread, to have as much as I could put in there without crossing over.”

Thanks to a half-pound of extra sharp McCadam cheddar chunks in each loaf, at $7.75, it’s long been a bestseller at the bakery, 44 Brayton St.

Cut thick for toast, the whole wheat bread turns golden as the pockets of sharp cheddar get almost oozy. At the bakery’s toast bar, two slabs, toasted and buttered, can be had with garlic dill pickle, St. Augur blue cheese, sour cream, and a cayenne hot sauce much like Frank’s.

Lately, egg sandwiches have been launched on its foundation, to great success.