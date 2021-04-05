At Fishtales Hideaway, an island of satisfying seafood

Ryan Fannin was a server at Fishtales Hideaway in Batavia when I met him, cheerily hustling platters of oysters and crab legs to waiting diners in the cozy wood-paneled dining room.

The second time he served us was much like the first: well-appointed plates of seafood presented with casual aplomb. There was no sign that in the intervening months, he had become the owner, taking over from his father, who retired after a cancer diagnosis.

This is not a plea for sympathy, only a statement of fact: I couldn’t tell. After being thrown into the role, Fannin and his crew are offering an outpost of civilized seafood, against all odds, at the heart of landlocked Genesee County.

On a corner in a residential neighborhood, the restaurant’s rooms are stately. A brick-paved patio offers alfresco dining in clement weather.

Fish fries aren’t rare in the 585, but if you want a more steady supply than Fridays, Lent, or “until we run out,” put Fishtales on your list. Its version ($13) is available daily. So while it might lack suspense, it’s got all the fish you need, a plate-spanning slab of cod in a puffy-crisp beer batter jacket.