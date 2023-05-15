Restaurant owners routinely describe their menus as dishes they like to eat.

The difference at Feature Eatery, hidden in a plaza off Transit Road in East Amherst, is that Michael Khoury and Justin Tartick can really cook.

Perhaps you know a person in your friend circle whose potluck dishes always get cleaned out first. Familiar ingredients you can recognize, done distinctively better. From Thai curry chickpeas to pork meatballs in coconut gravy, Feature cooks everything on-site from real ingredients.

Do you want whole food cooked without gluten or fryers? For eaters of every species – vegan, vegetarian, carnivore-focused, no-holds-barred – Feature Eatery has the answer. Since the partners founded their spot downtown on Main Street in April 2018, they’ve worked out a binder full of recipes that work on both tasty and nutritional levels.

Feature Eatery’s wheelhouse is people who care about what they eat, but don’t have time to cook right every day of the week. With Feature’s ready-to-go lineup of greens, grains, vegetables and protein in animal and legume choices, hungry people can be in and out with a $15 meal that will provide a proper foundation for their day.

It works like this: order from the robust online portal at featureeatery.com if time is of the essence. You can be in and out in about 90 seconds.

Or line up, consider your choices, and call your shot.

Jasmine coconut rice, lemon kale, quinoa, spinach or romaine provide a base. Sides include sweet potatoes, carrots, string beans and seasonal offerings.

A base, a protein, two sides and sauce, costs $14.49. All-veggie options are $10.99, and a base and protein in housemade chicken broth is $6.99.

Proteins include pork meatballs, braised beef, curried chickpeas, chickpea falafel, black bean falafel and poultry two ways. Chicken options run light and dark. Jerk chicken thighs, humming with scotch bonnet chile and allspice, offer the lush allure of properly stewed poultry. Easily fork-shreddable, it mixes well with quinoa, coconut rice or greens.

Cubed chicken breast is the other white meat. Without a grill, the clever cats at Feature have figured out how to cook the most-abused chicken choice so that it’s pleasant to eat. For once, a chicken-breast-centered salad didn’t leave me reaching for my flosser.

It tops the souvlaki salad ($14.49) of greens, cucumber, celery, tomato, feta and Feature’s lemony tahini dressing, a significant upgrade from the standard Greek vinaigrette. As befitting the genre, the bowl arrives hefty, a feta-capped salad alp.

Another reason whole foods taste better at Feature is that Tartick and Khoury put in the work. They make all the dressings and sauces from scratch. That’s more work that the average salad purveyor is willing to invest. But ingredient control, cost and ability to answer dietary questions makes it worthwhile.

One forkful and the differences are clear. The creamy emerald pesto is full of spring perfume, thanks to basil and parsley, and the absence of garlic. It’s made with sunflower seeds, though, which means this pesto passes muster with most people living with nut allergies, like the rest of the Feature Eatery menu.

The spicy tahini sauce, alive with Frank’s Red Hot and husky with cumin, adds creamy zip with little fat. Feature’s honey chipotle smacks so hard of pleasure and smoky pain because it’s made from the right stuff – chipotle chiles in adobo and real honey.

The Southwest Salad ($14.49) also benefits from Feature’s tender chicken approach, but that chipotle honey is what my presenting poultry bites with a Southwest bean salad, marinated with corn and gently sautéed diced red bell pepper. It triggered an 1980s’ Chili’s flashback of my first Southwestern chicken salad. For once, the version before me outshone the time-burnished one in my memory.

Coconut pork meatballs give meat eaters a change amid the usual meatball pitches. Simmered with Thai curry paste and coconut milk, they emerge cloaked in a gloriously rich dairy-free gravy that begs for a rice base.

By all means, though, consider the chickpeas. When cooks stun me with their genius in working with the least expensive ingredients, so that I put the fork down and start taking notes, it’s always worth my praise. At Feature, it’s those chickpeas. They’ve been cooked with coconut curry and are borderline addictive. As the thrilling heart of the Spicy Vegan Bowl ($14.49), where they are joined by quinoa, spinach, your call on falafel, and spicy tahini sauce, they’re an all-vegetable thrill ride I’ll get back on again. You can add them to anything for $1.50.

Desserts come in indulgent and less so. Chocolate chip cookies ($2.50), made by Khoury’s mother Mona off-site, are the only exception to the no-gluten lineup. Oatmeal peanut butter balls ($3.99) come in a grab-and-go container.

Feature Eatery offers gourmet meals fast, at a no-frills price, plus a soupcon of excitement. My eyes are on the people who can make their own Everest from a hill of beans.

Feature Eatery

9310 Transit Road, East Amherst (featureeatery.com, 716-508-2830)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Prices: bowls, soup and salad meals $6.99-$14.49

Atmosphere: library quiet

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: entire menu

Outdoor dining: in good weather

Photos: Feature Eatery in Amherst The dining area Chicken pesto bowl Elephant and fish Moroccan roasted chickpeas Greek Grain Bowl Drinks and snacks Jerked chicken bowl Bai beverages Spicy Vegan Bowl Chickpeas, please Plant wall The Original Bowl Inside through the green