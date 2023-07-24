In architectural parlance, the building at the corner of Babcock and Perry streets has two and a half stories.

In human terms, the stories born inside its walls, of new lives built in America, stack skyscraper-high.

It’s across the street from the Austin Air sign southbound motorists see from the I-190. Built in 1920 as a double residence, 150 Babcock St. became Sally’s Tavern in 1946. Stella Maroney and her husband, Edward, were the first restaurateurs on the corner, serving neighbors and workers from the neighborhood factories.

Seneca-Babcock Citizens Improvements Committee meetings, held there in the late 1950s, organized neighbors to fight air pollution and tax assessment issues. She sponsored the St. Monica’s Boys Club softball team.

It stayed in the Maroney hands for nearly 40 years. By 1981, John Wojtowicz was an owner. Then by 1989, Sally’s became Split Decision; by 1991, Forking Tavern; by 1993, Tigs Tavern. Circa 2003, the Froggy’s Inn era began.

In 2021, the building was purchased by Burmese immigrants Than Than Myint and Esther Om Sein. They arrived in the United States from Malaysia eight and 10 years earlier, respectively. Relatives run the original Family Thai at 863 Tonawanda St. in Riverside.

In 2023, Myint and Sein started serving customers. The outside still bears FRI FISH FRYS signage. Inside, Family Thai has a whole new kettle of fish to offer the neighborhood.

The Family Thai Restaurant sign is new, but the door eases open with the heft of old oak. Bubble teas are pushed over the polished wooden bar now, not frosty pitchers. On stars-and-stripes tablecloths, the newest neighbors with hard-to-spell names are knocking it out of the park.

Family Thai is family priced, with a menu that tops out at $13.99.

Sushi fanciers can get into a vegetable roll (avocado, carrot, cucumber) or California roll (imitation crab, avocado, cucumber) for $5.99. Salmon, tuna or shrimp crunch rolls ($9.99) are topped with fried onions or tempura flakes.

Samosas (3/$5.99), triangular fried pastries filled with gently curried potato, or chicken and potato, are popular. They are offered with sweet chile sauce.

Family Thai offers worthy versions of standard Thai soups like tom kha gai, coconut chicken soup tangy with lime and perfumed with lemongrass, and tom yum, with a roast chile and lemongrass stock, tomatoes and mushrooms (both $5.95).

Since the day in 2010 that Sun Restaurant's Kevin Lin proffered my first bowl of coconut curry chicken soup in the back of his Niagara Street grocery, owno kosware (of various spellings), has never failed to demystify Burmese cuisine for first-timers.

Gentle, creamy chicken-coconut broth with fat egg noodles and tender chicken hidden beneath its saffron surface, sliced hardboiled egg and crunchy chickpea tuile on deck, it’s the most accessible on-ramp to the simple and complex pleasures of Burmese cuisine.

Chinese noodle soup star, wonton noodle soup ($10.99) presents as chicken broth chockablock with slices of barbecue pork, spaghettoni-gauge egg noodles, pork wontons and fresh choy sum, a variety of mustard greens.

Tea leaf salad ($8.99), la peth thoat, is the Burmese national dish, made with tea greens fermented like sauerkraut instead of dried for hot beverages. It’s a vegan thrill ride of shredded cabbage, diced fresh tomato, fried beans, peanuts and olive-drab tea leaves, dressed in garlic oil and a squeeze of lime. Substitute shaved fresh ginger for tea leaves in gin thoat, a salad with bracing gingery pop.

Larb salads are minced proteins dressed with a vinaigrette of lime, fish sauce and chile. Crunch comes from toasted rice powder. The pork version ($10.99) is my go-to. Like all larbs, their intense flavors are meant to spice up a pile of white rice.

Burmese curries, including Family Thai’s egg curry ($10.99), come in one flavor, a deep burnt sienna ragu of onion, ginger and gentle spices. Tender beef, bone-in chicken, potatoes and more arrive so enrobed, but I usually opt for the hardboiled eggs, deep-fried before braising for a heartier textural contrast.

Crispy egg noodle nest with seafood ($13.99) is the most expensive dish on the menu. Shrimp, squid and a bevy of vegetables get wokked to gentle smokiness in oyster sauce gravy. The expanse of crispy fried noodles beneath gets softer as you work, but never turns to mush.

Buffalo is more than 7% Burmese these days, and in the last decade more Burmese-owned operations have expanding into suburban plazas. Sein now runs Teaxpresso Café, a bubble tea shop at 2323 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda. May Zin Oo, Sein’s niece, has joined Thet as a partner at 150 Babcock St.

Head to the corner of Babcock and Perry to see if it fits into your family’s story. Thai House could become your Thai home.

