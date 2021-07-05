At Family Thai, a soup-and-salad place that faces East

My new favorite Thai soup is Family Thai’s T29: Lard na soup, flat rice noodles covered in garlic gravy, with Chinese broccoli, carrots and your choice of protein. Eggs are mixed in, giving it an omelet-in-a-bowl feeling, especially if you splash on some of the proffered sweet-spicy soy sauce.

Get it with chicken, and it’s like Thanksgiving in Bangkok.

At M1, check out the better-known classic, wonton noodle soup ($8.99). Its name rather undersells the glory of sliced barbecued pork, pork dumplings, choi san greens and thin egg noodles in chicken broth and scallions.

A note about spice: I asked for “medium” across the board on my first visit. Not again, though – on one or two of a tableful of dishes, maybe. The heat is real.

Drinks include bubble tea ($2.99) and smoothies in mango-yogurt, avocado and strawberry ($4.25).

Fortunately, Family Thai has effective air conditioning, among its other charms. The other upside is that there’s always a table available.

Or at least there was. Sorry not sorry.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Family Thai