At Family Thai, a soup-and-salad place that faces East

Finding my favorite Burmese restaurant dining room still closed, I went for the closest place that I knew of, the Thai-Burmese menu a few blocks south on Tonawanda Street.
I didn’t know Family Thai at all. An ownership change brought a new family, veteran restaurateurs Than Than Myint and her husband Thet Lwin, and a new menu that ranges from Burmese and Thai classics to esoterica, with a detour to Chinese-Malaysian fusion.
There are 73 dishes, neatly labeled Burmese, Thai or Malaysian. After doing my level best to assay their strengths, here’s my findings.
Family Thai has joined my shortlist of Burmese and Thai standouts, with outstanding freshness and finesse across a broad swath of the menu.
Enjoy Burmese curries, savory-sweet, never spicy, in thick umber sauces of cooked-down onions, garlic and ginger. Containing pork, potato or chicken ($7.99), fish (tilapia or pomfret, $9.99), hard-boiled eggs ($9.99), they come with white rice, placid comfort food.
Thai curries – the soupier, spicier, coconut-milk cousins – come in green, penang and red styles, price decided by protein choices of chicken, beef, pork, seafood and fried tofu ($8.99-$9.99).
Sushi rolls range from vegetable (avocado, carrot, cucumber, $4.99) to rainbow roll (crabstick, avocado, cucumber, salmon, tuna, $9.99).
Solid versions all, but this place’s most revelatory creations were elsewhere.
Consider Family Thai a soup-and-salad joint that faces East.
Exhibit 1: M2, fried fish noodle soup ($9.99).
The M is for Malaysian, more precisely Malaysian-Chinese fusion. A big bowl of ivory broth, lively with ginger, hides rice vermicelli, chopped pickled mustard greens, tomato and fried tofu cubes, along with bites of haddock seared golden-brown. Evaporated milk, in a rare Chinese dairy application, smooths out the pickle bite, adding silkiness.
The subtlety, artful presentation and aroma had me wide-eyed. Then I spooned in a fish sauce-based flavor accelerator, offered on the side.
Swoon. Placid, brothy noodle finery, customizable with raunchy bass note funk and chile riffs from the sauce, made it a soup practically anyone can love. (Vegans can substitute fried tofu.)
Exhibit 2: B5, crispy tofu salad ($6.99).
The B is for Burmese, a cuisine grotesquely underrated for the quality of its salad game.
Tea leaf salad (B7, $6.99) is the classic, tea plant foliage fermented like sauerkraut, plus diced tomato, shaved cabbage, cilantro and a cornucopia of crunchy nuts, fried beans and sesame seeds, all dressed in garlic oil and lime juice.
That’s the basic format to a half-dozen Burmese salads, with tea leaves subbed out for other ingredients.
Which brings us back to B5: Substitute chewy cubes of griddled tofu, and it’s not only light and protein-packed, it’s vegan, making it suitable for all. One tofu denier at our table switched sides over this one.
B10 ($6.99) uses pennywort, a refreshingly low-key bitter herb. Consummate your love affair with ginger by ordering B6 ($6.99), alive with the heat of shaved young ginger root wielded as a vegetable.
Two more Burmese salads of note: B8 ($8.99) is a shrimp salad wherein raw crustaceans are “cooked” in citrus, like ceviche, and tumbled together with shaved onion, chopped tomato and cilantro.
Noodle salads include B12 ($6.99), an exuberant combination of rice vermicelli, shaved cabbage, fried shallots, fried tofu, sliced hard-boiled egg and cilantro, dressed in garlic oil and lime juice, and topped with fried bean crackers.
On the Thai salad side, Family Thai excels at larb, T8, a salad of minced chicken, pork, beef or seafood ($8.99-$9.99), gently poached and dressed in lime, cilantro and onion, given a faint crunch with roasted rice powder. T7: Yum meat ($8.99-$9.99) is similar but with tom yum soup flavors, meaning lots of lemongrass and chile.
Thai soups include T4, tom kha gai (chicken coconut lime) and tom yum (lemongrass, tomato, mushroom), both $4.99.
My new favorite Thai soup is Family Thai’s T29: Lard na soup, flat rice noodles covered in garlic gravy, with Chinese broccoli, carrots and your choice of protein. Eggs are mixed in, giving it an omelet-in-a-bowl feeling, especially if you splash on some of the proffered sweet-spicy soy sauce.
Get it with chicken, and it’s like Thanksgiving in Bangkok.
At M1, check out the better-known classic, wonton noodle soup ($8.99). Its name rather undersells the glory of sliced barbecued pork, pork dumplings, choi san greens and thin egg noodles in chicken broth and scallions.
A note about spice: I asked for “medium” across the board on my first visit. Not again, though – on one or two of a tableful of dishes, maybe. The heat is real.
Drinks include bubble tea ($2.99) and smoothies in mango-yogurt, avocado and strawberry ($4.25).
Fortunately, Family Thai has effective air conditioning, among its other charms. The other upside is that there’s always a table available.
Or at least there was. Sorry not sorry.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Family Thai
863 Tonawanda St., 783-9285, familythairestaurant1.wordpress.com
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Wednesday. Closed Thursday.
Prices: appetizers, $4.50-$8.99; soups, $4.99-$9.99; salads, $6.99-$9.99; entrees $7.99-$12.99
Atmosphere: low-key feasting
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: many choices
Outdoor seating: no
Photos: Explore dishes of Family Thai Restaurant in Riverside
Fried fish noodle soup is Chinese-Malaysian fusion
Tonawanda Street restauarant
Mixed vegetable tempura
Owners Thet Lwin and Than Than Myint of Family Thai
Burmese rice noodle salad
Owner Thet Lwin in the kitchen
Lard na soup
Crispy tofu salad
Dining room
General Tao chicken
Entrance
Wonton noodle soup
Sesame chicken
Thai fried rice
Seating
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.