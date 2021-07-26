At Falafel Bar, Levantine classics that go deeper

Scan Falafel Bar’s menu, and you’ll see lots of familiar dishes from the Levant, or eastern Mediterranean, including Greek and Arab favorites found in many local restaurants.

Take a chance and look closer, and you may find that Falafel Bar goes deeper. Two dishes that many diners take for granted demonstrate how different Israeli restaurateur Oded Rauvenpoor’s work really is.

The first is hummus. In my lifetime, chickpeas ground with tahini, sesame paste, lemon and garlic has gone from exotic to ubiquitous in the United States. Every supermarket has dozens of flavors, and it even shows up on the odd pub menu.

What if you found out hummus could be better? Lighter, even silky, such that it has flow rather than spackle-ish qualities, distinctly nutty from tahini? Freshly ground hummus is like that. As it ages overnight, the starch particles swell and you get fudgy hummus.

Come try the original, swirled around the plate’s rim, accented with olive oil, ground chile and chickpeas in standard mode ($8). Others come accented with mushrooms and onions cooked with turmeric ($11), or a saute of lamb, tomato and chile ($13). All are accompanied by warm pita bread.