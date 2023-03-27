What does it take to thrill a pizza-crazy town?

Introduction of famed styles from far-off lands just might work. In this case, pies fashioned in time-honored ways handed down from generation to generation, in the wilds of Brooklyn.

With longtime favorite Zetti’s recently padlocked by tax authorities, thin-slice nirvana is harder to come by these days. Certainly the world-rated Jay’s Artisan in Kenmore, James Oliver’s efforts at Forno Napoli near the University at Buffalo’s Amherst campus, and the stalwart Theatre District mainstay Hearth & Press deserve applause and your patronage.

Yet those outstanding pies are more Neapolitan-style, with judiciously charred corniciones. First-class Brooklyn-style Noo Yawk slices, too thin and floppy to eat with one hand without folding, are actually harder to find.

So when three veteran restaurant workers decided, during the pandemic’s height, that they’d had enough, they manifested a Brooklyn slice shop where they would work for themselves, not pad someone else’s pockets. So they opened Extra Extra Pizza at 549 W. Utica St. last year, with help from the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, developer Frits Abell and others.

Extra Extra’s partners made the jobs they wanted, earning a paycheck that doesn’t depend on tips, a living wage for an honest day’s work. Customers can tip, if so moved. But the menu prices remove that moral minefield. These workers’ rent doesn’t depend on the charity of strangers.

So far, Extra Extra is one restaurant in town where customers will happily pay a living wage without cajoling.

So I know what you’re thinking. Does their idealistic approach drive up prices?

Nope. A large pizza with two toppings is about $30, just like Bocce on Bailey, the lacy-edged pies upon which I imprinted at birth.

None of that would matter if the pizza wasn’t good.

It’s not.

It’s great.

Pies stretched to order, not aging quietly in the back with a battalion of premade crusts, produces spectacular results. Corniciones that are audibly crispy yet tender and fully baked through and through, handles for the tender slips of dough glossed with just enough toppings.

The base pie, choice of white or red sauce, and aged mozzarella, comes in medium ($16), large ($22), thicker-crusted Sicilian style ($24) and gluten-free ($20).

All toppings are extra starting at 50 cents for garlic to $10 for a large helping of Flat 12 mushrooms. Exotica includes preserved eggplant ($2/$4), my favorite, especially paired with fresh basil ($1/$2), properly applied after oven extraction to perfume the table with its landing.

Vegan cheese ($3/$5) is an Extra Extra staple, along with hot maple ($1/$2) and white anchovies ($3/$5).

Extra Extra knows its wheelhouse, and offers steering guidance. It is the only pizzeria ever to warn me of too many toppings (I asked for four) and the server suggested that three was pushing the structural limits of the pizza and possibly lessening my enjoyment thereby.

Put another way: An employee discouraged me from spending more money in an attempt to steer me to maximum enjoyment. You don’t see service like that everywhere, either.

If you fancy meatballs in marinara, get Extra Extra’s ($9), a trio of tender orbs in long-cooked sauce, served with bread. It’ll keep you busy until the pizzaiolos up front work their wonders. It’s the only other thing on the menu, besides a seasoned olive medley ($8), and rudimentary but serviceable salad of lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, chickpeas, croutons and a dusting of Romano cheese.

If Extra Extra Pizza was closer to my house, it would be part of my week. It’s a neighborhood spot first.

But the care taken with art hanging on the walls, lighting, seating and overall service attitude, puts it in the first rank of pleasant pizza parlors of Western New York.

There’s a wait for seating at times, since Extra Extra doesn’t take reservations. Have a cocktail at the minibar, where catchy numbers like the coffee-martini-inspired No. 5 ($10) and the No. 13, which has red verjus, black tea, balsamic and olive flavors, but no alcohol ($9).

Cheeky wine descriptions make daring easy. “Peachy + beachy, mandarin orange” considerably demystifies “Field Recordings Boxie, skin contact Chardonnay” ($8). “Tart + fizzy, cranberry, Hi-C” nailed what was delicious about Poderi Cellario, La Grinozza, sparkling Griglonio from Piedmont, Italy.

Or drift away to explore the neighborhood, now home to Butter Block, Five Points Bakery, Remedy House, Paradise Wines, and other fine establishments that have made a former open air drug market into one of Buffalo’s coolest neighborhoods.

You’ll be back.

Its partners’ cooking chops, their cooperative atmosphere, and first-class pizza in an adorable space have produced one of the most remarkable pizza shops in Buffalo. Which is rather like saying they make pretty good wine, for France.

So if you’re peckish, consider chasing the new hotness for once. Poke your head in 549 W. Utica St., if you like your pizza a little extra extra.

Extra Extra Pizza

549 W. Utica St. (extraextrapizza.com, 716-248-2994)

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Prices: pizzas, $16-$30; meatballs, $9; cocktails, $8-$12.

Atmosphere: corner store with cocktails

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: all but bread with meatballs and butter

Outside dining: no