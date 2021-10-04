At Dog Bar, a lamb chop destination with history

The resulting bar room and dining rooms are lined with generations of mementos and clippings, making it a mixture of museum and antique shop, genuinely linked to the place and its meaning in the community in ways that chain restaurants can only lamely ape. It’s the sort of place that wears its history on its sleeve, done so well I’d get a drink there just to read its walls. Like Parkside Meadow is a love letter to Buffalo history that happens to be a tavern, Dog Bar is where you should go to learn about West Falls and its surrounding hamlets, with a dining room dedicated to Griffin Mills and Jewett Station, too.

Also, the food is terrific.

Those flaky, warm biscuits and diverse muffins will knock out the immediate pangs as you settle in. Dog Bar dinners include that housemade roll basket; soup, tomato juice or fruit cup; rice or potato; vegetable; and coffee, tea or milk.

The shrimp cocktail ($9), with five fat, freshly poached crustaceans, lemon wedge and sinus-tickling cocktail sauce, was twice as good as the one I paid twice as much for last month on Main Street in Amherst.

Your other appetizer choice is a deep-fried scallop cocktail ($10.50), meaning that Dog Bar has one more amenity to praise: no lengthy debates over which flight of small plates would most satisfy the table.