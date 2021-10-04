 Skip to main content
At Dog Bar, a lamb chop destination with history
At Dog Bar, a lamb chop destination with history

In West Falls, amid the headwaters of Cazenovia Creek, the Dog Bar and its predecessors have offered succor to travelers and locals for two centuries.

Its insignia is a Scottish terrier gnawing on a bone as big as its head, which stands as a fair representation of its signature offerings. Here’s is what Dog Bar doesn’t offer customers: Online reservations, televisions, chicken wings and Wi-Fi.

Here’s what it does better than just about any other local restaurant: lamb loin chops, steak, fresh seafood and baked potatoes. It’s a model of dining out that your parents, or their parents, might have taken for granted. From the introductory basket of freshly baked biscuits and muffins, to the suspense of seeing if the housemade desserts held out long enough to get a shot at them, it’s a culinary time capsule done up in lots of wood.

Innkeepers there have offered succor to weary travelers since the early 1800s, before a plank road officially made a street of a Native American trail widened by wagon ruts.

Dog Bar owners Linda and Ron Schenne keep tradition alive

Owners Linda and Ron Schenne stand in front of a portrait of Ron's parents Martha and August who opened the restaurant in 1941. Ron Schenne, 92, has worked at the restaurant since he was 12 years old. 

In 1941, Gus and Martha Schenne bought the place, and Gus used his years of experience at the Buffalo Statler Hotel to make Dog Bar a destination. Descendants including Dave and Cheryl Schenne have kept the formula working: steaks, chops and seafood, delivered in an atmosphere of genuine Western New York gemutlichkeit.

Jewettville Station room at The Dog Bar

There are five rooms for diners, each named after area hamlets. This is Jewettville Station.

The resulting bar room and dining rooms are lined with generations of mementos and clippings, making it a mixture of museum and antique shop, genuinely linked to the place and its meaning in the community in ways that chain restaurants can only lamely ape. It’s the sort of place that wears its history on its sleeve, done so well I’d get a drink there just to read its walls. Like Parkside Meadow is a love letter to Buffalo history that happens to be a tavern, Dog Bar is where you should go to learn about West Falls and its surrounding hamlets, with a dining room dedicated to Griffin Mills and Jewett Station, too.

Have a walk through the historic restaurant The Dog Bar, which has been serving meals with the Schenne family since 1941 in a building from the early 1800s.

Also, the food is terrific.

Those flaky, warm biscuits and diverse muffins will knock out the immediate pangs as you settle in. Dog Bar dinners include that housemade roll basket; soup, tomato juice or fruit cup; rice or potato; vegetable; and coffee, tea or milk.

Bread basket at The Dog Bar

The housemade bread basket includes biscuits and either pumpkin spice muffins or butterscotch chip muffins. 

The shrimp cocktail ($9), with five fat, freshly poached crustaceans, lemon wedge and sinus-tickling cocktail sauce, was twice as good as the one I paid twice as much for last month on Main Street in Amherst.

Your other appetizer choice is a deep-fried scallop cocktail ($10.50), meaning that Dog Bar has one more amenity to praise: no lengthy debates over which flight of small plates would most satisfy the table.

Fish fry at The Dog Bar

Dog Bar's breaded haddock fish fry is served on Thursday and Friday. It's also available broiled. 

Lamb chops ($37 for a pair) were the beacon whose signal I’d followed down Route 240. Beloved by my predecessor, spoken of in hushed tones by fellow lamb chop freaks, they were everything of which the legends foretold.

We’re talking 2-inch-thick loin chops, expertly broiled to crusty, juicy pink-heartedness, rewarding close-in work along the bones. Nutty wild rice pilaf and the vegetable of the moment – tiny, sweet fresh peas – made it one of the most simply satisfying meals I’ve met in a coon’s age.

Scallops scampi at The Dog Bar

Broiled scallops scampi, with wild rice pilaf, at the Dog Bar.

Guests chose their own adventures. A slab of flaky broiled seabass with a filet Mignon ($48), two lamb chops with a lobster tail ($47), and lamb chops with shrimp scampi ($42) were all pathways to satisfaction.

Scampi and lemon butter are as wild as it gets on the Dog Bar landscape. Meat and seafood alike get a scattering of salt but little else, leaving their characters to speak for themselves.

Desserts ($7) of note included a worthwhile crème brulee, rich, zingy key lime pie and Nick Charlap’s ice cream sundaes.

Carrot cake at The Dog Bar

Carrot cake, caramel, and ice cream at The Dog Bar.. 

Our veteran server handled all the mixing-and-matching with ease, never letting us fall outside her attention for more than a few minutes, even as the crowd swelled to a full house.

Now that I’ve got your attention, here’s the fine print: presently Dog Bar is open three days a week, Thursday to Saturday, making reservations essential.

You must call for reservations. Furthermore, if you seek the famed lamb chops, as the restaurant warns on its menu, you must tell the person you talk to that you have lamb intentions. That’s the only way to guarantee you don’t end your lamb chop pilgrimage without feeling sheepish.

Griffin Mills room at The Dog Bar

Melanie Olczak serves Linda Joseph, left, Frank Schimpfhauser and other guests in the Griffin Mills room. Each room is named after a hamlet in the area.

The Dog Bar

1913 Davis Road (Route 240), West Falls, dogbar.org, 652-5550

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Reservations required.

Prices: Appetizers, $9-$10.50; dinners, $17-$40.

Atmosphere: stagecoach stop with chops.

Parking: lot

Wheelchair-accessible: no

Gluten-free options: many choices.

Outside dining: no.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

