When I told my friend that DiTondo is a unique snowflake amid the blizzard of Buffalo Italian options, he pulled a face.

So I brought in the closer: my primary care physician.

Born in Italy, this doctor’s been poking and prodding me professionally for decades. When I became restaurant critic 12 years ago, I asked the doctor where he went for a taste of home. He emphatically decried the status of Italian dining in Buffalo, calling it nonexistent. San Marco came the closest, the doctor said.

So it went, year after year. The doctor investigated the status of my health, and the annual colloquy on the state of Italian dining in Buffalo brought neither of us any satisfaction.

Last month, at my annual checkup, medical chitchat ensued.

Then I asked him: “DiTondo?”

“Yes!” the doctor said. “Finally.”

Fabio Consonni and Rita DiTondo have made so many people happy every night they serve dinner that the Katz’s scene from “When Harry Met Sally” has low-key competition.

DiTondo met Consonni while working as a sommelier at a boutique hotel on Lake Garda called Villa Fiordaliso. They've worked as a team in New York City and Seattle. Now with Consonni in the kitchen and DiTondo everywhere else, Buffalo can enjoy a first-class Italian room where none of the entrees hit $30.

Astonishment for $10 is a pretty good deal these days. In that category, consider the parmigiano puffs. Three plum-sized fritters dusted with gossamer cheese have somehow been filled with Parmesan air.

Smelt in saor ($13) was one of a half-dozen Consonni dishes that have forced me to reconsider ingredients I’ve been eating for decades. Fillets blanketed with onions, vinegar and pine nuts made me gape in wonder, then file away the lesson learned. Vinegar turned the piscine pong into a new-to-me, deeply savory sensation that has made me look differently at little fishies ever since.

When’s the last time you found a chef using nutritional yeast? Well-known in the vegan cooking world for its umami without animal involvement, Consonni uses it to add savor to a simple salad ($13) of minimally dressed lettuce. Finocchio al forno ($14), baked fennel with breadcrumbs, shows the benefits of principled restraint, celebrating the sweet licorice sensations of the vegetable, not cream or cheese.

Seriously consider a pasta of the week, usually housemade. Paccheri ($29), big smooth tubes of pasta jumbled with shrimp, cherry tomatoes and lemon zest, speaks of summer by the sea.

The spagettoni alla puttanesca ($26) has tomatoes, chile, capers and olives with a beefier version of spaghetti, and enough chile zip to tingle but not hurt.

Until DiTondo, I’d never thought to braise pork with fruit. Then I met spezzatino al’uva ($24), braised pork shoulder with onions and grapes, served with a sticky reduced sauce that got spooned up before plate left table.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

How many diners have stopped ordering swordfish because it’s often grilled to the consistency of roofing shingle?

Consonni’s Pesce spada alla griglia ($27), with lemon, capers and parsley, is another dish where veteran Buffalo diners will appreciate the DiTondo difference. Now I know that swordfish, cooked precisely, can be tender, almost to the point of creaminess. The tang of the coarse pestolike accompaniment extended and expanded the fish’s richness into a much broader celebration.

Trippa alla Milanese ($21) with white beans, bacon, tomatoes and pecorino, reinforced my resolve to one day be brave enough to cook tripe myself. The hearty ragu spoke of courtyard, not barnyard, redeeming the shunned organ meat for any carnivore with range.

The selection of Italian wines is brief but canny, showing the discerning choices of a sommelier who has a firsthand familiarity with the terrain she’s mining for great bottles. Several are available by the glass ($10), but most are offered by the bottle ($40-$410), with most in the $50-$80 range.

After encountering the tiramisu at DiTondo ($11), its balance of coffee, chocolate and cream might affect your enjoyment or even tolerance of other versions, but that’s the risk you take.

If you don’t want to take that risk, two more simple, darn-near perfect desserts can take you the rest of the way: rum baba ($11), rum-soaked sponge cake and fresh whipped cream, and a properly jiggly panna cotta with honey and sea salt ($9) are finishing flourishes worth the calories.

Like more and more restaurants in these times, DiTondo adds a 20% service fee to checks to better pay cooks (add more if you are so moved). Also, reservations are online only, not by phone.

Book a night at DiTondo to experience finesse and principled restraint unequaled in Western New York. One hundred percent of my primary care physicians have deemed it effective for treating Italian cuisine withdrawal.

DiTondo

370 Seneca St., ditondo1904.com

Hours: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Prices: antipasto, $8-$32; primi, $26-$29; secondi, $24-$29.

Atmosphere: quiet appreciation

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible:

Gluten-free options: no

Outdoor dining: patio open in warmer weather.