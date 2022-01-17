At DiTondo, a new generation of Italian classics

After a century of feeding Buffalonians at 390 Seneca St., DiTondo’s Tavern served its last spaghetti parm on Oct. 16, 2018.
Three years later, DiTondo opened at the same address, with an Italian-from-Italy chef offering regional Italian cuisine, like Calabrian swordfish rolls Scilla style, focaccia Pugliese with tomatoes and olives, and gnocchi with radicchio.
Once you walk in the door, DiTondo makes clear you’re in a refreshingly new restaurant.
Now the airy dining room floods with afternoon sunlight pouring through soaring windows. Order at the counter from a brief list of pastas and vegetables, soups and mains, sandwiches and desserts. Decide if you want espresso or wine. Pay up, and take your number to a table.
Servers will arrive bearing your choices. While you sip and chat, you might meet Rita DiTondo, a great-granddaughter of Sebastino DiTondo, who opened his Buffalo restaurant in 1904. She bought the place with her husband, Fabio Consonni, a veteran chef from Lombardy. They oversaw a two-year rebuild, shoring up the century-old foundation, installing a new kitchen and replacing entire systems, from plumbing to point-of-sale.
The couple, veteran operators who met at a boutique hotel on Lake Garda, have recruited enough capable cooks and servers to open, but dinner will have to wait.
In the meantime, lunch at DiTondo has become a dish-by-dish seminar in the virtues of principled understatement. I’ve not been blessed to eat in Italy, yet. Even so, I noted auspicious details in several Consonni offerings that have me hungry to eventually see his menu in full dinnertime bloom.
Exhibit 1: Eggplant parmigiana ($12), a popular Italian-American entrée for the sort of customers who value their meal by the weight of their doggie bag.
At DiTondo, eggplant parmigiana is sliced eggplant touched with tomato, roasted to silky sweetness under a thin veil of cheese. That’s it.
No ricotta substrata or mozzarella quilts, not a single speck of soggy breadcrumb, just roasted aubergine rounded out with fruity acid and a touch of milky richness. Parmigiana lite?
Exhibit 2: Cauliflower gratin ($8), the only gratin I’ve met not soaked in cream, cheese and the allure of a guaranteed calorie coma sleepytime. Consonni delivers a dish full of carefully caramelized crucifer, beautifully buttered, but nothing like gratin’s usual lake of butterfat. Instead, it’s enriched with chopped hardboiled egg, fresh parsley, and the briny kiss of anchovy.
Exhibit 3: Marinated swordfish rolls ($15), a particular specialty of Scilla, a Calabrian fishing village whose workers head the sea for swordfish and tuna to make their daily bread. After enduring dry, chalky swordfish samples over the years, DiTondo’s swordfish was a revelation.
The fish was buttery-tender, the breadcrumb, herb and garlic stuffing notable for its un-pastiness, and the spark of distinct garlic molecules in the matrix.
Both fish and stuffing shattered preconceptions, making DiTondo a place where you want to try everything, because you just don’t know what moves the chef might pull.
Whoever heard of pork shoulder braised to fork-tenderness with grapes ($16)? It’s delicious. Bursts of tangy fruit in a bronzed stock redefined another dish at the hands of an Italian chef.
Tasting the Plato Dale Farm squash soup with crème fraiche ($10), it seemed that the goal was tasting the vegetable, so that squash soup should taste like squash, not a pumpkin pie McFlurry.
There’s always a fresh pasta on the menu, like tagliatelle with Flat 12 mushrooms, and mascarpone ($15). Housemade focaccia also becomes a sandwich with fresh sliced mortadella and caciocovallo cheese.
As if my “Italian” calibration chart hadn’t already been wrecked enough by DiTondo, I had dessert.
Tiramisu ($7), layers of enriched marscarpone, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, liqueur and cocoa, is ubiquitous in local Italian-American restaurants.
At DiTondo, the ethereal lightness, balance of flavors and overall sense of freshness made me put down my spoon and take stock of my life. A guest who rated it top three lifetime dishes said that “if this tiramisu had knees, and it got down and offered to marry me, I would get married again.”
Here’s the other DiTondo marvel: The prices are conspicuously low. Nothing on this menu – housemade pastas, fresh seafood, braised pork – has hit $17. In terms of “best value snazzy lunch in Buffalo,” DiTondo is the one to beat.
On any given weekday, DiTondo can show you that it’s not a mausoleum for culinary memories, but a greenhouse where new notions of Buffalo Italian cuisine can sprout every week.
DiTondo shares more than a name and an address with its progenitors – here is food from the heart, served with pride. Many of the dishes change week to week, but the care with which they’re made does not waver. Family tradition doesn’t have to be cheesy.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
DiTondo, 370 Seneca St.
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday. Closed Saturday, Sunday.
Prices: $6-$16
Parking: lot two doors to east, at Seneca and South Cedar
Atmosphere: quietly convivial
Wheelchair accessible: Yes (side entrance)
Gluten-free: limited choices
Outdoor seating: Not in use
