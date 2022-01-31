At Darrell's Place, generations of family favorites in Middleport

After I sang the praises of B&B BBQ, Middleport’s purveyor of dreamy spice-crusted spare ribs, Herb Koenig wrote to tell me that while he appreciated my attention to his neighborhood, I had missed his favorite restaurant in Middleport.

Happy to take another bite at the apple, I met the retired Royalton-Hartland School District science teacher and his wife, Ginny, at Darrell’s Place.

Darrell Gilbert started working at the restaurant as a 16-year-old dishwasher. In 1996 he bought the joint, and Murph’s Stop 31 became Darrell’s Place. Two decades later Gilbert expanded the kitchen, dining space and added a patio. A lemon-yellow Volkswagen Beetle still marks the spot out front.

Customers can opt for a row of stools along a counter or four-tops in the original building, or more spacious tables under the higher ceilings of the new dining room.

I asked the waitress if there were any appetizers, since none were listed. She served a glaringly obvious Darrell’s rookie a kind look. “Do you want some onion rings?” (We said yes, and they were excellent, but it’s not listed as a menu option.)