At Darrell's Place, generations of family favorites in Middleport

After I sang the praises of B&B BBQ, Middleport’s purveyor of dreamy spice-crusted spare ribs, Herb Koenig wrote to tell me that while he appreciated my attention to his neighborhood, I had missed his favorite restaurant in Middleport.
Happy to take another bite at the apple, I met the retired Royalton-Hartland School District science teacher and his wife, Ginny, at Darrell’s Place.
Darrell Gilbert started working at the restaurant as a 16-year-old dishwasher. In 1996 he bought the joint, and Murph’s Stop 31 became Darrell’s Place. Two decades later Gilbert expanded the kitchen, dining space and added a patio. A lemon-yellow Volkswagen Beetle still marks the spot out front.
Customers can opt for a row of stools along a counter or four-tops in the original building, or more spacious tables under the higher ceilings of the new dining room.
I asked the waitress if there were any appetizers, since none were listed. She served a glaringly obvious Darrell’s rookie a kind look. “Do you want some onion rings?” (We said yes, and they were excellent, but it’s not listed as a menu option.)
Darrell’s does not offer appetizers, much less small plates. It deals in classic diner-style breakfasts, lunches and the kind of sprawling stick-to-your-ribs dinners that used to be called blue-plate specials. Over the years, he’s tuned the dishes into killer versions of broadly American classics.
Dinners bring two choices for sides, offering a real range of choices to round out your meal.
So if your attention falls on, say, the thin-sliced, well-seared liver and sauteed onions with a half-dozen pieces of crispy bacon ($18), you still have two shots left to take.
Soup is always going to be a contender. Chicken noodle soup was straightforwardly fresh, with diced carrots, celery and noodles in savory broth; beef vegetable a similar success. At Darryl’s Place, the New England clam chowder, loaded with potatoes, carrots and chopped clams, was hearty as heck, thick enough to serve as queso-of-the-sea.
Other popular side choices are sweet potato fries with honey, fresh-cut fries, chef salad, rice pilaf and an estimable macaroni salad, thick with shell pasta, carrots and mayonnaise. On Fridays they’re joined by macaroni and cheese and baked potato.
Baked spud was the foundation I chose for creamed codfish ($14). When’s the last time you had a chance to order that old chestnut, honored over many cuisines? At Darrell’s, salted codfish, called baccala in Italian and bacalao in Puerto Rico, gets reconstituted to flavor thick, creamy gravy, the sort of creamy aquatic savor to which tuna casserole can only aspire. It can be enjoyed with rice, but I chose the more popular option, dolloped over a split baked Idaho potato.
Tuscan style fish ($14), Herb’s favorite, was whitefish dusted with a mixture of Italian herbs, turned up completely camouflaged under a thatch of frizzled brown onions. Its aromatic, caramelized-onion character had it punching above its weight in the unfried fish class.
Ginny went for her favorite, the taco salad ($14). When Darrell’s glorious version arrived, I was struck with a wave of nostalgia mixed with abandonment issues that proved how much I still miss Chi-Chi’s. A bubbly golden flour burrito shell still warm from the fryer was lined with a nest of chopped iceberg lettuce, loaded with long-simmered ground beef and kidney bean chile. It was showered with shredded cheddar cheese, crowned with fresh chopped tomato and sliced red onion.
The great American cookbook keeps coming, through chicken and dumplings ($12), spoon-tender beef pot roast with mashed potatoes, carrots and estimable gravy ($14).
Darrell’s fish fry ($14) nailed the tavern classic with light, crispy batter, flaky fish and a side game that backs up the center-of-the-plate star.
Desserts are minimalist, but Darrell’s does make fry cake doughnuts in plain, chocolate, glazed and coconut. At least that’s what I discovered when someone dimed me out birthday-wise and our server showed up with a doughnut quartet bedecked with birthday candles. The doughnuts were transgressively delicious.
In the end, it didn’t surprise me that Darrell’s is the sort of neighborhood restaurant where a longtime server hands out candy and thank-you notes on her last day in apron. My visits refueled my admiration for all the stalwart crews working as hard as they can, far from the limelight, to make sure the rare nights out for all the Herbs and Ginnys end in smiles.
In these times, knowing what to expect, and getting exactly what you want, is comfort food of the highest order.
Darrell’s Place
90 Telegraph Road (Route 31), Middleport, darrellsplaceinc.com, 735-7252
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday. Closed Monday, Tuesday.
Prices: breakfast, $6 to 16; lunches, $10-$14; dinners $14-$21.
Atmosphere: peaceable grazing
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten free: many choices.
Outdoor dining: Not in use.
