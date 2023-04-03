“Terroir” is a French term for the distinctive character imparted to grapes, and the wines they will ripen into, by the particular conditions of their birth. Soil, wind and weather synthesize a kaleidoscope of flavor compounds that reward moments of sensual contemplation.

Use “terroir” in praise of Niagara County peaches and Eden Valley sweet corn, and people nod. But too few of us put our money where our mouth is, and make the farmers market a habit.

Paying a premium for fresher, better-tasting carrots grown by neighbors down the road hasn't become part of the culture here yet, the way it is in, say, France. Why give a farmer a dollar a bulb for fresh, sticky-hearted garlic when you can save 50 cents and bring home wizened supermarket bulbs of advanced age?

This rant is brought to you by my dinner at Craving, a little Hertel Avenue restaurant with big ideas that’s offering huge values for petite price tags.

Like silky Belleview Farm osso buco over scallion cheddar grits, braised Oles Farm cabbage, and pork jus, $28 in Buffalo, a $45 dish in Manhattan. Or a lamb bacon appetizer made from another Belleview animal, served with fried potatoes, Erba Verde pork bacon, local maple glaze, and a fried egg, an only-in-Buffalo snack at $16.

Properly exploiting the work of local producers, Craving gives Buffalo diners a showcase of native terroir. No local restaurant has an all-local menu, but Craving comes the closest.

It reopened in December, refreshed with a thorough touch-up that brings more light into the dining room. Its rarest amenity, a parking lot on Hertel Avenue, remains spacious as ever. In the kitchen, Patrick Chmura, second-in-command to founder Adam Goetz, has teamed up with another restaurant veteran, Bobby Sysomboune, formerly of Taste of Siam.

Their menu, melding farm-driven comfort food and Southeast Asian favorites built from local ingredients is eclectic, and electric.

At Craving, Sysomboune’s culinary contributions have taken local ingredients to places like Japanese-style ramen soup with housemade noodles ($25). Flank steak, pork meatballs and a buttery-yolked egg in soy broth complete a compelling bowl that I let my face hover over for aromatherapy.

Get a new appreciation for hard-boiled eggs with a basket of steamed sticky rice and fried eggs dipped in tamarind-garlic sauce ($12), a dish called “son-in-law eggs” in Bangkok. Mussels ($15) are steamed with house-fermented kimchi, onions and shrimp broth.

Sesame tofu ($22) posits the Chinese vegan takeout classic as a dinner entrée, with steamed Oles cauliflower, over crispy noodles and jasmine rice.

While there’s plenty for vegetarians, this is an animal-intensive operation. Craving brings in whole locally raised animals, takes them apart, and uses every bit to nourish their customers. This is rare in restaurants because it’s expensive – requiring time and training.

Not just the cooks, but the customers need training, too, to consider eating new things under their safe supervision. If Craving has taught its regulars anything, it’s that other animal parts can be welcome diversions from the quotidian chop.

Simmered Erba Verde pork skin “noodles” ($10) are dressed with fresh tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese, served with freshly baked bread. When there’s been enough bits and bobs collected, Craving has been known to offer offal “barnyard Bolognese” that has its own audience of regulars.

The safest play on most menus is the chicken plate, and you won’t go wrong here, either. That’s an Erba Verde bird braised in its own fat until lush, over fingerling potatoes, Erba Verde bacon and Oles kale, topped with a roasted red pepper béchamel sauce. That’s a lot of terroir to cover for $28.

Going native with Oles Farm carrots means a carrot taco ($13), which is more like a nacho platter, starring carrots roasted to fragrant honey sweetness, preserved Groundworks Garden jalapeños, chorizo crumble and lime crème fraîche, topped with fried noodles. The carrots got lost a little, which in no way impeded the plate’s swift emptying.

Those beef short ribs ($33) weren’t from around here, but the celeriac purée underneath hailed from Oles Farm, the roasted oyster mushrooms from Flat 12, served with caramelized onion sauce and matchstick-crispy pommes frites.

Desserts, as is tradition, include Craving’s fist-sized housemade s’more homage, of graham cracker, chocolate and torched marshmallow ($9). On the menu from Craving’s opening day it’s enough sweet campfire memories for a foursome to spoon up.

I avoid superlatives, but this one is earned: Pat and Bobby’s place is a unique experience in Buffalo terroir.

Its character comes from the soil, nourishing its customers first. Then its community, trying to pay those who tilled the soil for your dinner a fair slice of the pie, to feed their own. Through such connections, communities grow.

Also, the food is magnificent.

From Buffalo to Bangkok, Craving rocks.

1472 Hertel Ave. (716-883-1675)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday.

Prices: small plates, $12-$16; entrees, $22-$33.

Atmosphere: cheery conviviality

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: carrots, mussels, lamb bacon, osso buco.

Outdoor dining: in season