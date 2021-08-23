At Crave King, Yemeni home cooking, one plate at a time

Everybody digs restaurants named after people, even if there’s no Denny or Wendy on staff. So let me flip that around and introduce you to Latif Abdullah, a real cook who runs a restaurant called Crave King, in Lackawanna.

Latif Abdullah is from Yemen, and he’s a real whiz at turning out the nation’s beloved stews, kebabs, pilafs and other characteristic dishes. A vegetarian, he’s particularly adept at the spicing that brings grandeur to basic vegetables. In fact, the reason I’m writing this review is that a vegetarian colleague laid siege to me to eat at Crave King, promising me the best vegetable stew of my life.

“Damned with faint praise,” I thought, walking in.

How wrong I was. The stew, called salta ($7.99) came out bubbling in a battered black cauldron. Abdullah set it down and went to make the pita bread ($2), fresh to order as always.

Here’s the most important thing to know about Crave King: it’s usually a one-person operation. Owner Muneer al Gahdari might be there, but usually it’s Abdullah who cooks, gets drinks, brings your food, calculates your bill and answers any questions you might have.