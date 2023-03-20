Tony An and his family opened a Thai restaurant in Hamburg a decade ago, when General Tso’s chicken and other Chinese-American best hits were the dominant flavor on the menus of Southtowns Asian restaurants.

In the years that followed, more Thai places opened nearby, giving eaters a wider variety of places in which to seek the tangy richness of dishes like tom kha gai, the classic coconut broth alive with lime leaf, galangal and chile.

When the pandemic shut dining rooms, An and his family had to decide the future of the restaurant. None of them are getting any younger, costs are rising, and then the plague. Was this a sign to pack it in?

An and his clan decided to invest in their future in the Town of Hamburg. While the restaurant was shuttered, they put more than $250,000 into the building. It was not to cram more paying customers in, but to improve the experience for those inside. Lighter walls done in tropical pastels, more wood and less bamboo, has brought the Cozy Thai dining room into the present.

What hasn’t changed is people waiting for takeout at peak dinner times, most with the calm demeanor of those who have learned their patience will be rewarded.

Cozy Thai came back with all its Thai classics – salads, curries, noodles, fried whole snapper, crispy eggplant – plus two new dishes reflecting its owners’ heritage.

An, who was born in Vietnam, added its national dish: pho, beef noodle soup served with a tray of enhancements like licorice-scented Thai basil, sweet and spicy sauces, mung bean sprouts and sliced jalapeños. Meat choices include sliced beef, rare or well done, meatball ($14), or beef plus meatball ($16).

One sip of the broth, gently sweet with charred ginger and five-spice, left me with sticky lips, thanks to eight hours’ worth of judicious simmering and skimming. On the strength of broth alone, Cozy Thai’s pho is a must-try for even halfway serious Vietnamese beef noodle soup "phonatics."

I would hasten to add that the raw beef, which cooks gently in the steaming broth, was the most tender version of the presentation I’ve experienced in my pho-slurping career, which has admittedly been limited to the continental United Sates.

The other newcomer is green tea noodle, inspired by lapeth thoat, or tea leaf salad, the Burmese national dish.

In Burma, the same sprigs plucked, dried and turned into beverages by other people are fermented like sauerkraut to preserve them for the winter. They center a riotously crunchy salad of chopped tomato, shredded cabbage, peanuts, fried beans and seeds, dressed in garlic oil.

In Hamburg, An’s crew developed a pasta dish that uses the absorbent characteristics of packet ramen noodles to soak up an emerald sauce that thrums with garlic, chile and the funky undertow of fermentation.

It’s a pesto worth partaking in, for the flavor alone. Try it with shrimp ($18) or a more diverse seafood ensemble ($20).

What really excites me, though, is that Western New Yorkers get to eat unique dishes like this because our community welcomed these new Americans, and they are broadening what “a taste of home” means for us all.

Other dishes I wouldn’t miss include som tum ($11), the bracing salad with a backbone of shredded green papaya. It’s jumbled with green beanlike long beans, shredded carrot, chopped tomato and peanuts in a lime-chile vinaigrette made with palm sugar, and a base note of anchovylike fish sauce.

Ask to hold the hard-boiled egg and vegetarians can thrill to the Cozy Thai salad ($10) of fried tofu and vegetables with a peanut sauce that ennobles everything it touches. That coconut-ginger-chile driven peanut sauce also comes as a table accoutrement, at $6 a small helping or $8 for a large.

Live large, is my recommendation.

For dessert, consider the mango rice ($9), sliced fresh mango on a mattress of rice cooked to tenderness in coconut milk, accented with sweetened coconut cream. There’s also fried bananas ($8), crispy inside their egg roll jackets, for dipping in honey-coconut sauce and swiping through vanilla ice cream.

Soft drinks include Thai iced tea ($4) and ginger tea with honey ($2). Wine and beer are available, including a Korean rice beer called Makku ($8) that’s creamy, slightly sweet and prone to mischief. That’s because you’re supposed to shake the can vigorously before popping the tab and pouring it into the proffered mug.

Instead of the expected hoppy shower everyone is cowering from, it pours calmly into the mug. If they don’t know about Makku, it would make Cozy Thai a great April Fool’s Day reservation, is what I’m saying.

Whatever reason you need, consider heading to Hamburg to see what An and his family have invested in the place.

If you want a taste of down-home American cooking circa 2023, snuggle up to Cozy Thai.

Cozy Thai

39 Evans St., Hamburg (716-648-1016, cozythaihamburg.com)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Prices: appetizers, $7-$15; entrees, $16-$35.

Atmosphere: quiet appreciation

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: salads, curries, pad thai, fried rice

Outdoor dining: no