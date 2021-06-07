At Connor's Restaurant, finding a West Seneca gem in plain sight

Connor’s Restaurant is the sort of family place that has been there so long it blends in with the landscape. I’ve driven by for years without making my first visit. When I did recently, following a reader tip, my party included one guest who had grown up in West Seneca. She was making her inaugural visit, too, she confessed.

The place by Cazenovia Creek has been a source of food, drink and other refreshments since the 1890s. Robert and Dorothy O’Connor took it over 60 years ago, hence its name, which remained when another Robert, surnamed Schmitt, took over with his wife, Christine.

My feet registered floors slumped with age but the furniture was sturdy and accommodating, the tables paper-topped, walls of cream and dark wood. Out back is a covered patio. The result is a restaurant as instantly familiar as your comfy slippers.

You already know 90% of the menu, sight unseen. Appetizers like crab cakes, Buffalo wing dip, steamed clams, pierogi and potato skins in original (bacon, sour cream, cheddar) and Irish (corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss) are all yours for $9.99. After 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, it’s budget-friendly bites time with 2-for-1 appetizers and 50-cent chicken wings.

There’s a rack of domestic taps, and Stella Artois, in addition to a full bar.