At Compass Run, Louisiana heartland treasures make it to Buffalo

Rare indeed is the restaurant that holds the key to unlocking its treasures in its very name.

"Compass Run is named after chef and co-owner James Roberts' childhood memories of running foggy pre-dawn routes in a bayou boat with only a compass for guidance,” read the restaurant’s announcement, written by a seasoned marketing professional named Connie Roberts, his wife and business partner in Compass Run and Toutant, their Ellicott Street restaurant.

“En route to fishing, shrimping and hunting in the Louisiana Delta and marshes, Roberts learned to trust the compass from his father and grandfather, who would count the turns between landmarks to navigate the water when fog descended.”

Compass Run’s menu zigzags across the landscape of Louisiana but also the world of Roberts’ hunger. If you trust his compass, it’s the trip of a lifetime.

There's Cajun classics like fried catfish and boudin balls, but also a raw seafood crudo. Cajun cuisine doesn’t celebrate raw fish, but Roberts does, and the result is breathtaking. Domino-thick slices of yellowtail ($16) were stacked waiting for swiping through tomatillo and smoked fresno chile sauces, blessed with coriander blossoms.

Omnivorous but with a distinct appetite for seafood, Compass Run delivers pristine shrimp, fish, oysters and more with a level of precise care that approaches reverence.

Let the Good Livin’ platter ($26) take you to the church of fresh seafood.

Four jumbo poached shrimp, four raw oysters, a split poached lobster tail, housemade cocktail sauce and mignonette, plus fresh shredded horseradish are bedded on a tray of ice. Custom hot sauces Loup Garou (green glow) and Suzumebachi (habanero-based, one drop is enough) are there for your imagination.

As a person who prefers shrimp to lobster, Compass Run’s tasty waterbugs are Crustacean Cuisine Hall of Fame material. “Jumbo” only describes size, not provenance. Here they are from the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana if possible. Bottom-dollar shrimp farmed on the other side of the world are the Yellowtail Cabernet Sauvignon of the species, while these are the Grand Cru Bordeaux. These are trophy shrimp, worthy of hanging on your mantel.

Eating one, I experienced a new sensation, at 55 years of age. For the sake of preserving that perfect shrimp moment, I wanted to stop eating right there.

Oysters, from Prince Edward Island, were cool, briny swallows of ocean, punctuated as desired with the crunchy zing of fresh grated horseradish root.

The Captain’s Platter ($28) is the fried seafood spread of expertly cornmeal-coated and fried catfish fingers and more of those trophy shrimp. There’s crispy-fried smashed potatoes and tartar sauce jacked with dill pickles and herbs, to boot.

Warm buttered buns ($10) speckled with sesame seeds and accompanied by honey butter, are the perfect hello. Pork belly “burnt ends” ($12) offset the meltingly luscious fat with pickled Fresno chiles.

How can Compass Run please? Let me count the ways.

Roasted poblano mac and cheese ($10), with charred chiles and biscuit crumble, was voted All-Star honors by tablemates, a highlight in their lifetime mac-and-cheese ledger. Diners can add crawfish or pork belly, but this gorgeously lactic lily needs no gilding.

Nationally honored Benton’s country ham ($10), an all-American prosciutto cousin, arrived with grapefruit marmalade and housemade mustard. A humbler hit was bouillon mushrooms ($6), button mushrooms in an addictive spicy broth.

Roasted local beets ($11), with their greens, basil, stracciatella cheese and icewine tomato vinegar, extended the record of keeping a thoughtful seasonal dish on the menu.

A smoked half chicken ($24), atop sweet corn grits, drizzled with white Alabama barbecue sauce, was the surprise stunner of the night. Deeply smoky yet lushly moist chicken is rare already, but finding it married to fresh corn and slow-burn house-pickled chiles was thrilling all the way down to the bones.

Another wide-ranging specialty that lands at Compass Run is the Oklahoma-style smashburger ($16), griddled over steamed onions. Its grass-fed Plato Dale beef reminded my guests of when hamburgers tasted like beef. The bun, house-baked, of course, didn’t hurt.

It’s worth noting that Compass Run is a highly accessible restaurant, unlike Toutant, which has staircase issues. But Compass Run does share its sister restaurant’s standard of menus clearly marked to guide the gluten avoidant, right down to the dessert card.

The sweets lineup at Compass Run is another exhibit in my ongoing case against not telling customers about dessert choices up front. Here, desserts ($8) should be contemplated before eating, because later, you might be full, and then sad.

Our visit found Thorpe’s blueberries in the buckle. Bananas Foster brought carefully bruleed bananas over ice cream and a caramel bourbon sauce tableside pour-over. A bourbon praline collaboration with Lake Effect Ice Cream ($5) is worthwhile, and then there’s pie of the day.

With all of the American heartland cooking landscape covered by Roberts’ zigs and zags, the shortest distance between you and satisfaction just might be a Compass Run.

Location: 500 Seneca St., compassrunbuffalo.com, 716-322-6004

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Prices: small plates, $6-$15; entrees, $18-$38

Atmosphere: muted buzz

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: many choices, on clearly marked menu

Outdoor dining: no, but interior patio