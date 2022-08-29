At Community Beer Works, a taproom menu rooted in Buffalo's past and present

Kids these days don’t know how lucky they are. Back in 2011, when Community Beer Works offered its first pints, it was just the second brewery in Buffalo.

In the decade since, we've seen craft beer operations shoot up like mushrooms after a hard rain. There’s more than 40 now in the Buffalo area. If you’re a fan of local craft efforts, going out for a beer has never been more exciting. The diverse styles – from wild yeast sour flights of fancy to sponge candy stout, from patient barrel-aged efforts to fleeting limited-edition seasonals – makes wine-level connoisseurship possible without leaving town.

Buffalo taproom food menus are more alike than different, with fries and cheese dip, pizzas and tacos of myriad forms predominating. Community Beer Works’ lineup isn’t dramatically different in dishes. When it comes to execution, and using its buying power to strengthen community ties, though, it’s outstanding.

On Wednesdays in good weather, cooking operations that don't have a dining room, like Southern Junction, are often invited to pop-up for the night, letting their fans sit and eat their dinners hot, at a decent table, for once. That's when you may find, for example, Moneybag Dumplings (6 for $10) that are made in a kitchen on the West Side, in sesame chicken, vegan soy shroom and Buffalo chicken and cheese varieties.

After “embeering Buffalo” for a decade, this craft brewing frontrunner has achieved the goals of its founders to become a "third room" – a place to live and socialize in besides home and work. A block off Niagara Street is a place of gathering and respite, amenable to bridal showers and baby strollers alike, that just happens to have excellent brews in a score of flavors and one of the best taproom menus in the 716.

Among liquid refreshments, my current favorite is Grapefruit Gosaic ($7 for a 14-ounce draft), a sour ale with a slight breeze of coriander and salt, sharpened with Mosaic hops and conditioned with 100 pounds of grapefruit. Astringent without being puckery, yet full of citrus notes with 5.4% alcohol, this is a summer-in-the-shade meditation worth repeating.

The East Aurora bakery Dopest Dough provides the baked goods for eminently snackable choices like pizza bagels ($12) that come in cheese and chopped pepperoni, Buffalo-style spinach and artichoke and vegetarian red sauce, with blue cheese dressing and housemade hot sauce.

Schaefer Malthouse tacos ($14) are a callback to the way Community Beer Works is rooted in Buffalo brewing history. The complex is in the footprint of the malt house for Schaefer Brewing, once a Buffalo brewing powerhouse. Always Something Farms pork, also available in its natural state on nights when the farmer sells his wares there, is smoked and piled into bacon-infused tortillas with coleslaw, jalapenos, pickled red onion and cotija cheese.

Nibbles with drinks include fried cauliflower bites ($9), cornmeal crusted and eminently crunchy, with hot sauce and blue cheese dressing. Cheese-curd-bacon fritters in corn batter ($12), a gluten-free dish, is served with smoky-hot chipotle aioli.

Solid vegan and vegetarian fare includes BBQ Whale seitan “ribs” ($14) with sweet potato fries, dill dip and hot honey. Batons of wheat gluten are fried off to a crisp and given a sticky-sweet glaze with a heart of brown ale. They ate more like savory meatball sticks than ribs, but that is a relatively technical complaint for such a satisfying vegan effort.

Other vegetable-forward choices include a beet burger ($12), with lettuce, onion, provolone and aioli on Costanza’s roll, and a marinated, smoked carrot dog ($8), topped with beer pickle slaw, sauerkraut, mustard or beer cheese.

For a peak cheeseburger experience built on the work of friends and neighbors, consider the 7th St. burger ($15). That’s a patty made from Plato Dale Farms beef and Moriarty Meats bacon, Barrel + Brine pickles, American cheese, caramelized onion and aioli on a Dopest Dough pretzel bun. Sweet potato fries arrive alongside.

The Cobb salad ($16) – bacon, blue cheese, hardboiled egg, cherry tomato and red onion on bed of chopped romaine with IPA vinaigrette – was a classic dinner salad done right.

On my visit, worthy specials included salmon cakes (2 for $12, with greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and lemon caper aioli, and a formidable Oktoberfest crunchwrap ($14), marinated strip steak, pepper jack and cheddar, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream with chipotle aioli, choice of tots, curly-Qs or sweet potato fries. Beer-battered shrimp filled a po’boy ($16) alongside a potent version of dirty rice.

This is a brewery that put its money where its mouth is. One of its best-selling canned brews is an IPA called Good Neighbors, debuted during the pandemic. Over two years, $1 from the purchase of each Good Neighbors six-pack has raised more than $25,000 for community groups, including Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, Slow Roll and Ride for Roswell.

In the end, this is a brewery and taproom that has proved the truth of its name. Read it as a sentence: Community Beer Works.

Community Beer Works

520 7th St., communitybeerworks.com, 716-388-2664

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 4 to 9 p.m. pop-up Wednesdays. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Prices: draft beer, $5-$7; appetizers, $5-$18; sandwiches, $8-$16; plates, $12-$20.

Parking: street, lot after 5 p.m.

Atmosphere: community center with beer.

Wheelchair accessible: yes.

Gluten-free: many choices on clearly marked menu, gluten-free buns.

Outdoor dining: yes.