At Clay Handi, Pakistani glories and dishware shopping

One day, if I have my way, I will organize a festival featuring the best work of our community’s Muslim-run restaurants. The additions they’ve made to our eating possibilities – offering tastes of India, Pakistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Bangladesh and elsewhere – have been one of our more impactful restaurant success stories.

It should be called Halalapalooza.

What had been an idle notion became a mission as I tried to figure out how to describe the extraordinary meal that I enjoyed at Clay Handi, the Pakistani place in Kenmore. While vaguely resembling Indian, Pakistani cuisine’s details are different in delicious ways. There are lots of folks, besides Pakistanis, who enjoy it more.

Since owner Masud Qazi abandoned the steam-table approach years ago and focused on a la carte meals, matters improved significantly. Today, Clay Handi’s cooks are offering the best Pakistani cuisine short of Toronto, with masterful spice-blending and bread wizardry leading the way.

Perhaps Qazi is right when he credits cooking everything in clay vessels with the difference, but how could I tell? How many flavors can dance on the head of a pin?