At Cipollina, urbane Italian American in village setting

Before 2020, each December in which I was fortunate enough to serve as your restaurant critic brought a “year in review.”
After the annus horribilis fading in our rear-view mirrors, it seemed wrong to issue a casualties list while so many places could only be hibernating. Instead, I’ll focus on presenting places that I’ve been pleasantly surprised to find still playing the hits with undimmed gusto. Oases where you can forget, at least until you have to mask up to go to the bathroom. Maybe two hours if you stop chugging water like a horse.
Cipollina is hidden behind Guy’s Subs, a pizzeria and sub shop whose steak-in-the-grass on garlic roll has fed generations of Akronites. Jerry Clementi took up his pans and pasta roller and got to work there in 2015. The robust red sauce, seafood and housemade pasta made downtown-caliber Italian American readily accessible in a more cornfield-adjacent setting.
Clementi makes his own bread, his own ricotta, and all of his own pasta. Yet none of the regular entrees run over $15, making Cipollina something of a steal.
The gregarious chef, chatting up tables between courses, doesn’t seem to mind. What comes to table is a succession of platters that are instantly recognizable, and immediately dismantled.
Burrata ($12), a standout from my 2016 review, was quick reassurance. Housemade ricotta stuffed into a mozzarella capsule, once cut it oozes milkiness into a bed of arugula and sweet-sour caponata, the eggplant and pepper relish. The ensemble is crowned with a Parmesan frico, a cracker made entirely of cheese. Hunks of Clementi’s housemade bread – which can be purchased by the loaf, if there’s any left – did admirable mopping-up duty.
Arancini ($10), deep-fried risotto balls with cores of braised beef and fresh mozzarella, arrive on the house tomato sauce, vivid in color and flavor. Meatballs in sweet marsala cream ($9) might be on the menu when you arrive, but that’s between you and the chef. If you’re into tender beef spheres swiped through cream and mushrooms laced with sweet wine instead of tomato sauce, this is your number.
Lasagna ($14) offers housemade pasta sheets interspersed with housemade ricotta and Bolognese sauce, baked just enough to set it and leave the pasta taut. Then there’s more fresh mozzarella and a swath of pomodoro over the top. The effect is a lasagna that seems made just for you, instead of carved from ranks in a pan.
More housemade pasta includes spaghetti with bright house tomato sauce ($10, plus $3 per meatball), cheese ravioli ($13) and tagliatelle, like skinnier fettuccine, served with long-simmered bolognese meat sauce. Chicken Parmesan ($15) is a hearty version less swamped in sauce than some competitors. Pork or chicken Milanese ($15) brings breaded, pan-fried cutlets on arugula salad.
Gnocchi Bolognese ($15), the Thursday special, offers potato-based pasta pillows that avoided the leaden characteristics that sometimes make them feel like wet clay in your mouth. These were lightweight contenders.
Braised short ribs over orzo is the Saturday special. The version I tried ($21) was tickle-me tender, with fork-parted shreds. Orzo, the pasta shaped like jumbo rice grains, made it easier to eat the entire plate with a spoon. Friday is shrimp scampi.
Among noodle selections, garganelli ($12) was my most prized pasta, for the way the housemade egg penne picked up the indulgent cream sauce. Tossed with the salty aged-pork funk of prosciutto, the fresh pop of peas, and fruity tang of oven-dried cherry tomatoes, it was the answer to a question I didn’t know I had.
Desserts ($6) include budino, which is Italian for pudding, in this case a silky chocolate-hazelnut number gilded happily with shaved chocolate and whipped cream. Clementi’s cannoli are chocolate-dipped shells filled with enriched ricotta, one end crowded with chocolate chips, the other with pistachios.
The tiramisu was a pillowy drift of whipped mascarpone cheese over a ladyfinger layer ennobled with coffee and liqueur. A baked crustless cheesecake impressed with lightness and lactic tang that belied its bland appearance.
Service on this Valentine’s Day Eve Saturday was prompt and professional. Their skill and handiness made a night that can be a disaster a delight.
Akron has a lovely park with waterfalls, and a terrific Caribbean-influenced spot in Bistro 93. But its main tourist draw seems to be an octagon house. Consider adding Cipollina, where you can always find a square meal, at a fair price.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Cipollina
6 Clinton St., Akron, 542-5440
Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Prices: appetizers $5-$15, entrees $10-$22
Ambiance: urbane oasis
Parking: street
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: many choices including pasta.
