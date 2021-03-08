At Cipollina, urbane Italian American in village setting

Before 2020, each December in which I was fortunate enough to serve as your restaurant critic brought a “year in review.”

After the annus horribilis fading in our rear-view mirrors, it seemed wrong to issue a casualties list while so many places could only be hibernating. Instead, I’ll focus on presenting places that I’ve been pleasantly surprised to find still playing the hits with undimmed gusto. Oases where you can forget, at least until you have to mask up to go to the bathroom. Maybe two hours if you stop chugging water like a horse.

Cipollina is hidden behind Guy’s Subs, a pizzeria and sub shop whose steak-in-the-grass on garlic roll has fed generations of Akronites. Jerry Clementi took up his pans and pasta roller and got to work there in 2015. The robust red sauce, seafood and housemade pasta made downtown-caliber Italian American readily accessible in a more cornfield-adjacent setting.

Clementi makes his own bread, his own ricotta, and all of his own pasta. Yet none of the regular entrees run over $15, making Cipollina something of a steal.

The gregarious chef, chatting up tables between courses, doesn’t seem to mind. What comes to table is a succession of platters that are instantly recognizable, and immediately dismantled.