At Casa Antica, a food trip to Italy you can take right away

In these trying times, dining comes in two flavors. There’s takeout, also known as life support, for both restaurant crews and the families that rely on them. Then there’s dine-in, where you hone plans for a safe night out like prison breakout artists. What you want is a place where you can start with the most of-the-moment modern amuse-bouche: a tall, frosty glass of getting out of the house, and then let the chef transport you somewhere far, far away.

On Center Street in Lewiston, Calogero Soldano and his crew make the kind of Italian food worth getting out of the house for. (Covid-19 restrictions currently allow indoor dining in Niagara County.)

Notice I didn’t say “Italian-American” food. Soldano’s menu, anchored in his frequent travels to Italy, and his persnickety insistence on Italian ingredients, make it a stop on the trail for Italian cuisine fans who want to go farther than chicken Parmesan. Lit with the brilliant sunshine of lemon, like Sicilian sunshine, it’s housemade or imported from Italy, Soldano said. He took over the lead from his father Jack a few years ago, running it with his sister Angela at the front of the house.