At Campfire Grill, breakfasts offered with a creative spirit

Offer me skim milk, reconstituted orange juice and Wheaties, and “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day” tastes like sarcasm on toast.
Park my pandemic-pillowed behind at a Campfire Grill table, though, and that menu turns it into an alibi for covering the table with plates.
Scott Jargiello, who started his restaurant career at Perkins, opened Campfire Grill in Depew with his wife, Tabitha Carroll, in 2015. They’ve added a second location in Clarence, at 9980 Main St., drawing capacity crowds with identical lineups of distinctive upgraded breakfast and lunch favorites.
The system for getting a table is simple, if you have a smartphone. A text message provides a link where you can see where you stand in the seating order. Told 15 minutes, it took three to get the digital summons.
Cinnamon roll pancakes marked with a spiral of potent forest-brown filling and glistening with confectioner’s icing seem to come to every other table, at least. That’s one of the dishes that Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats” broadcast to the nation in 2018.
The rest of the menu makes clear that hit wasn’t a fluke. When it comes to jumped-up pancakes (3/$6.50, 5/$8), Campfire has a battery of pitches to aim at your plate.
S’mores pancakes pack graham crackers, chocolate chips and marshmallows. The surprise in Country Apple Surprise is bacon. Oreo Cakes are the McFlurry of pancakes, with cookie chunks and caramel sauce, especially when crowned with a cloud of whipped cream. Crumble cakes, in apple, blueberry and strawberry, arrive strewn with an oat-based cinnamon streusel.
The creativity kept coming with crunchy griddle toast (3/$6.50, 5/$8). Jargiello and company have figured out how to get crushed vanilla granola to stick to slabs of french toast, giving each bite a nutty crackle.
So far, I was intrigued. Making a living at breakfast tends to force speed and endurance to center stage, with creativity making rare guest appearances. But my heavens, when the spotlight settled on a plate of griddle toast logs (3/$6, 5/$9), I said a silent prayer of thanks, because this was a star turn.
Consider a small burrito made of French toast, stuffed with sweetened cream cheese filling and fresh strawberries or blueberries. Egg-soaked, deep-fried, then dipped in cinnamon sugar and delivered warm, this was a breakfast dish that tasted awfully splurge-y for $6.
Savory breakfast options include the usual eggs, bacon, toast routines, with a few outliers. You can get home fries with or without onions, or swap out potatoes for fresh fruit, on this morning cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple and purple seedless grapes. Corned beef hash ($9) is housemade as well, with two eggs, toast and fruit or potatoes.
Country fried steak ($13.45) brought a craggy expanse of battered and fried beef, topped with ivory sausage gravy. It was a credible effort that avoided greasiness, and the mechanically tenderized meat yielded to my fork. In the end, the gravy’s mildness made it more like milk gravy. If I hadn’t recently met the peppery Carolina-style Neese’s sausage gravy at BiscuitLife in Basom, perhaps the contrast wouldn’t have been as stark.
The plate comes with potatoes or fresh fruit, and toast, like the others.
By now you may be asking: Is there anything there that my doctor would not yell at me for eating? Please note the Scout omelet, which can be made with egg whites ($10.25, $9.25 regular eggs). Inside you’ll find half the garden: green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and spinach.
Ask for fruit instead of potatoes, and you’re safe on the lighter side.
To be clear, that is the exception. A minefield of temptations awaits further down the menu. Breakfast flatbread ($8.95) gets griddled, then loaded with diced Roma tomatoes, spinach and bacon, then gilded with hollandaise sauce. Another squeeze of lemon would have been welcome, but at least it wasn’t a pasty packet version.
Heartier appetites might consider a diner crossover with Sloppy Eggs ($10.30): Home fries covered in sloppy Joe, the traditional American ground beef sauce and cheddar and jack cheeses, then two eggs.
In a mood to completely let yourself go? How about a pancake and griddle toast topped with home-fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, hollandaise sauce, sausage gravy and maple syrup? It’s called a Garbage Plate ($13), though it’s not an attempt to mimic the Rochester specialty.
Sloppy Joe as a sandwich ($9) is offered, along with an assortment of burgers ($9-$12.50), salads ($5-$9.50) and flatbreads ($9-$12.50). County breaded pork sandwich ($9) is a slice of loin, not the pounded-out tenderloin sandwiches popular in the Midwest.
A crispy Buffalo chicken melt ($10) was an overstuffed sandwich of sauced-to-order chicken tenders on toast, held together by an oozefest of melted cheese, that delivered on its promise.
Service was brisk and friendly. Mimosas ($6), for the tipplers, came in peach, mango and apple cider, with a caramel swirl.
At Campfire Grill, you’ll find multiple pathways to that time-honored Sunday ritual: a ridiculous breakfast, followed by a nap.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
Campfire Grill
3003 Walden Ave., Depew (campfiregrill.org, 725-9969)
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily
Prices: breakfast, $5.50-$13.45; sandwiches, $8.50-$12.50.
Atmosphere: amiable hum
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free options: pancakes, toast, and more
