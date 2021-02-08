At Campfire Grill, breakfasts offered with a creative spirit

Offer me skim milk, reconstituted orange juice and Wheaties, and “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day” tastes like sarcasm on toast.

Park my pandemic-pillowed behind at a Campfire Grill table, though, and that menu turns it into an alibi for covering the table with plates.

Scott Jargiello, who started his restaurant career at Perkins, opened Campfire Grill in Depew with his wife, Tabitha Carroll, in 2015. They’ve added a second location in Clarence, at 9980 Main St., drawing capacity crowds with identical lineups of distinctive upgraded breakfast and lunch favorites.

The system for getting a table is simple, if you have a smartphone. A text message provides a link where you can see where you stand in the seating order. Told 15 minutes, it took three to get the digital summons.

Cinnamon roll pancakes marked with a spiral of potent forest-brown filling and glistening with confectioner’s icing seem to come to every other table, at least. That’s one of the dishes that Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats” broadcast to the nation in 2018.

The rest of the menu makes clear that hit wasn’t a fluke. When it comes to jumped-up pancakes (3/$6.50, 5/$8), Campfire has a battery of pitches to aim at your plate.