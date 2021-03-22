At Café Godot, a luncheonette built on indigenous Buffalo cooking

Take the vegan keftedes, for instance. When evaluating meatless meatballs, I’ve got a chip – or rather, a glum glob of soyputty – on my shoulder, from childhood. Soyburger was to burger as carob was to chocolate.

Presented with Thurston’s version – a blend of mushrooms and Impossible Burger, alive with mint and spices – I let go of my prejudice at last.

My favorite way to enjoy them is in Mamma Mia ($11.50), Godot’s better-than-normal Greek salad. Besides assorted salad greens and pickled red onions, you get powerfully puckery fermented diced beets, and a block of quality imported feta, shaved radishes, cucumber and a kefte.

One of those is not enough for me, so I add more ($3.75). The dressing is some home-brew wizardry I couldn't name offhand – I believe fennel vinegar is involved – but I can tell you I drank off the last tablespoon from the bottom of the to-go-box, it was that refreshingly different. One side of the Godot space is lined with jars of pickled fruit, vegetables and whatnots waiting for their day in the fun.

Godot brings the power of community to fruition. Coffee is from Tipico and juice from Khari’s Café (128 Fargo Ave.) where Tipico got its start. Samoon, the pointy Iraqi loaf used in many Godot sandwiches, is freshly baked by Hertel Bakery & Café, an Iraqi outfit.