Hunger makes the best sauce, and every dish tastes better with a backstory. So before illuminating the many charms of Café Bar Moriarty, here's the tale so far.

Buffalo-born Thomas Moriarty fell hard for Spanish food as a Canisius High School exchange student, applying to culinary school to score a return visa. Two years later, after graduating, he worked for a Massachusetts beef farm, which fed his interest in learning about various cuts of beef. That led him to France, where they train butchers to patiently take animals apart at the seams, instead of running primal cuts through bandsaws American-style to produce cheaper meat. To pay for his butcher school tuition, Moriarty worked at a small bed-and-breakfast while completing his apprenticeship.

His wife and business partner, Caitlin, first laid eyes on him in Coles in 2012. In 2018, they opened Moriarty Meats in the former Zarcone’s on Grant Street. It was the only place like it in Buffalo: local beef, lamb and pork offered in fresh retail cuts, a few animals each week, a couple of fresh seafood options, and a freezer full of lamb stew, beef stock and sausages.

In 2019, they bought the former Vino’s restaurant at 1650 Elmwood Ave., and moved upstairs with their two children. The butcher counter there opened in 2020. Then they bought the building next door, with its tiny parking lot, for a restaurant where they now serve a few dishes drawn from daily strengths of the bustling butcher shop next door. Cooking is Andrew Bauerschmidt after years of butcher shop work. The menu changes weekly, depending on what meat and seafood they can fix up and sell for a tasty profit.

Which is how Café Bar Moriarty became the Buffalo restaurant known for reminding people of that little place they loved in Europe.

Channeling the blue-collar cafés of Spain and France, the menu is tiny with about a dozen choices. The usual lineup includes four plates of the week ($11-$18), four small plates, or pinxtos, the Basque term, ($6-$10), and four tapas of a bite or two ($2.50).

Give it a scan, step up to the bar and order, maybe the ham and potato croquettes ($6). Three golden-brown orbs with hearts of mashed potatoes and ham are dotted with saffron aioli, and white beans stewed with salt cod and herbs ($10), pale legumes verdant with a profusion of herbs and good olive oil, savory with fat white flakes of barely, gently briny cod.

Then settle in at the bar, a table or high-top, with a Kronenbourg lager ($5.50), a tumbler of house wine ($5) or elderflower soda ($2.99).

Four or five plates of the week include Buffalo nods like boeuf on weck, thinly sliced roast beef on kummelweck with horseradish mayonnaise ($14), and a double cheeseburger with cheddar and housemade dill pickles ($12).

Both suggest that you should let your butcher cook for you, whenever possible. Rosy flesh tender enough to bite through cleanly is rarer than rare in Buffalo, but Moriarty nails it. Crusty edges on the smashburger-style patties, check. Starting with superior beef from New York animals, Moriarty does meat right.

More plates of the week get inspiration from afar. Housemade boudin blanc sausage over buttermilk-herb-dressed radicchio, endive and croutons ($14) is a brawny lunch salad with a French accent. Pork bocadillo ($13) is a roast pork sandwich on baguette, boasted plancha-seared seasonings and relish made from Basque piparra peppers. As with boeuf and burger, the bocadillo baguette was well-suited to the engineering demands of a hearty sandwich, without being so crusty it drew blood.

Another yeasty triumph is the Iraqi samoon under Moriarty’s lamb shashlik ($13), a grilled kabab of seasoned ground lamb served on fresh pointy-ended pita bread from nearby Buffalo Bakery. Fresh mint, dill and parsley, pickled beets, garlicky yogurt, black-and-white sesame seeds and a shower of sour red sumac flakes beckoned to eye as well as tongue. A Fulbright scholar recently returned from six months in Istanbul declared it the best kabab she has had in the U.S.

It’s gone, but it will be back. That’s the challenge of market-driven dining, developing trust in the proprietor’s suggestions. Show up on the right day and feast on picanha ($22), sirloin with a crisped fat cap, confit leeks and anchovy aioli. Roast veal, sweetbreads, pork schnitzel and more butcher’s choices make appearances.

Two caveats: Perhaps unshockingly at a butcher shop restaurant, vegetarians don’t have much to choose from. The schedule is tiny, too, four days a week for lunch and three early dinners, no reservations. Nine-to-fivers still have Saturday, though.

The suspense for Café Bar Moriarty was longer than the wait for a prize prosciutto, and even more rewarding. The couple who brought their love for Spanish food home to Buffalo have built their dream restaurant, on their terms, and invited you for lunch.

Café Bar Moriarty won’t make you chicken tenders and french fries. But it will make you happy.

Café Bar Moriarty

1650 Elmwood Ave.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Prices: tapas, $2.50; small plates, $6-$10; plates of the week, $11-$22.

Atmosphere: amiable buzz

Parking: small lot

Wheelchair accessible: no

Gluten-free: few options

Outdoor dining: in summer

