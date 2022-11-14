At Billy Club, becoming Allen Street's chillest nightspot

Even though Billy Club opened seven years ago, it still feels weird to find myself heading to Allen Street for fine cuisine.

Blame it on a youth spent inside its sticky-floored neighbors, the beer-marinated ancients of Allen Street, who disgorged their contents at closing time. Swept along by the tide of bibulous celebrants to Jim’s Steakout, my foundational memories of Allen Street ingestion were survival tales, not culinary appreciation tours.

Things do change. Career barmen Jake Strawser and Dan Hagen decided to head upscale with their first place in 2015. At Billy Club, they set a standard of bespoke cocktails and a tidy stable of sneakily sophisticated plates.

Zigging where others zagged helped Billy Club weather recent disruptions better than some of the Allen fixtures doing a brisk business in shot specials. The kitchen closes at 10 p.m., the bar at 1 or 2 a.m., and reservations are recommended. Head to the circa 1893 edifice, and have a pull on the grand oak door of No. 228.

Chances are a snappy dresser will greet you and see if you’re drinking or dining. The bar stools offer a rakishly louche cocktail of classy libations and streetscape viewing, but not lumbar support. Sound-absorbing panels keep conversations flowing.

The menu has hardly changed from the day Billy Club opened. Oysters, charcuterie, octopus, salads for small plates, drawing on local producers whenever possible. Burger, steak, fresh pasta, seafood of the week, aged duck breast.

Hardly changed, until you read the fine print. Each of Billy Club’s chefs has taken their swings at the standards. Hearing in October there was a new chef, I wanted to see how he got around on the plate.

Home run derby time. I arrived wondering what’s new, and left needing the license plate of the truck that hit me.

Ian Wortham is a well-traveled, experienced chef who led battalions of sous-chefs and cooks as chef de cuisine at one of Denver’s best restaurants. Finding a cook of his caliber firing a menu with four assistants in a 35-seat place is like learning my mechanic ran a NASCAR pit crew until he decided to slow down and focus on one oil change at a time.

Which would explain the Caesar salad epiphany.

Wortham’s take on the ubiquitous greenery option ($14) posits kale instead of romaine, tonnato sauce instead of Caesar dressing. Discs of juicy apple and turnip set up a spicy-sweet backbeat as the bracing ocean wave of tuna-caper-lemon tames the savage greens. Precisely toasted breadcrumbs add crunch and aroma throughout, and gossamer Grana Padano shavings add the last notes of umami.

When a routine dish changes my understanding of its possibilities, I sit up straighter. What else could happen?

In this case, one my best meals of 2022.

Coarse-textured terrine ($16) of beef and pork, flecked with herbs, continued the Billy Club charcuterie tradition in robust fashion, with mustard, preserves, and BreadHive sourdough toast as scooping partners.

Octopus ($19), eschewed charring in favor of tenderness, with roasted carrots, olives, and chopped hardboiled egg in a lemony spritz as oddly effective accompaniments, with a whiff of smoke from paprika.

Wortham’s crudo ($18) might have been my hundredth. But the first time fat slices of pristine yellowfin tuna, onion agrodolce, Calabrian chile, coriander, and the salty funk of Serrano ham, of all things, have made my acquaintance. More, please.

Winter squash ($16), melded with goat cheese and brown butter, makes a fine foil for pleasantly bitter radicchio and roasted cabbage with honey notes. Polenta crisped in butter provides crunch.

Here, the burger ($18) makes a lovely appetizer for four people with other eating interests. With its housemade brioche bun, local grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, Havarti, pickles, and house-cut fries, it’s a worthy starter.

Aged duck breast, of perfectly rendered cracker-crisp skin and rosy interior, has long been a Billy Club strength. Wortham’s version ($36) is my favorite so far, with sweet potato puree, smoked butter, and a lively fennel-apple-olive salad. That’s Hudson Valley duck on the plate, part of its local produce bent.

An 8-ounce strip steak ($48), gets cabbage, mushrooms, celeriac puree, Burgundy truffle sauce, apple, and balsamic as dance partners.

Housemade fettucine ($36), adorned with Maine lobster and crab, San Marzano tomatoes, and Calabrian chile, was soulfully celebratory pasta indeed, with nuggets of fresh seafood and luxurious sauce clinging handily to fresh pasta ribbons.

Desserts were all gluten free, a first for me. Flourless chocolate cake with crème fraiche, vanilla panna cotta with apple jam, pistachio, and balsamic, and pecan cake with crème fraiche were all worthy ends.

If this sounds like your cup of Long Island Iced Tea, get thee hence. Who knows how long the planets may align in this salubrious fashion?

In a restaurant world awash in flimsy swagger, if you’re looking to go deep, nothing smacks quite like Billy Club.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Billy Club

Location: 228 Allen St., billyclubbuffalo.com, 716-331-3047

Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday brunch. Closed Tuesday.

Prices: appetizers $5-$36, entrees $18-$48

Atmosphere: conversation-friendly hum

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: octopus, steak, winter squash

Outdoor dining: no