At Bailey Seafood, takeout fried fish is just the beginning

If you’ve ever loved fried fish, but not found a regular supplier of specimens meeting your exact standards, you will appreciate what Bailey Seafood has offered its community for the last 40 years.

You can walk into the blue-and-white storefront of Bailey Seafood, select fresh fish of various types, and decide how you would most enjoy it cooked. The experienced seafood ninjas in the back will take care of the rest. It’s takeout only, but otherwise a prime catch for value diners.

In a fish fry town, folks tend to be forgiving about the quality of takeout. No matter how large the oil slick slowly spreading through the paper box, or how much of the coating fell off en route, sad fried fish is still better than no fish.

After all the practice they’ve gotten at Bailey Seafood, it makes sense that they’ve got a knack for fish that doesn’t wilt on the way home.

The business was founded in the 1960s as a seafood market before adding fryers and building up its restaurant menu over the decades. Fresh fish is still an integral part of the business, and Bailey Seafood relies on contacts built up over the decades to buy direct from Florida or Boston whenever possible, instead of relying on middlemen. The ice case bears perch, catfish, whiting, yellow pike, porgy and butterfish, whole or by the filet, along with other creatures of the sea.

The volume gives Bailey Seafood the ability to offer seafood fresher than your average restaurant. In the last decade, owner Michael Kontras has diversified the menu to offer Bailey Seafood’s specialties in a dizzying array of formats: pan-sautéed dishes, your choice of seafood over rice, over grits, over salad.

Overall, Bailey Seafood allows customers the kind of granularity that most places don’t encourage, a wide-open format. You can order a piece of just about anything on the menu.

Whether it’s a solitary fried chicken thigh ($2.99) or a half-dozen snow crab clusters with potatoes and corn on the cob, well anointed with housemade garlic butter ($99.99), Bailey Seafood lets customers dial in precision strikes on their hunger pangs.

Seafood is crumb-coated, not battered, before its baptism in boiling oil. One of the biggest stars is the Super Haddock Sandwich ($10.99), featuring a golden filet jutting out from its bun, on American cheese, shredded lettuce, and French fries, slathered with housemade tartar sauce. The Filet-O-Fish might have been the seed of the idea, but the Super Haddock is the oak.

Fried fish dinners ($13.99), you pick the species; it comes with hush puppies and a hot and cold side. My leanings are toward the pork-free braised collard greens for your hot and the housemade Yukon Gold potato salad for the cold, but all the sides are worth browsing.

The most popular side after fries is the fried okra made in-house. There’s also three-cheese mac and cheese, coleslaw, macaroni salad and more.

I’d estimate that 90% of the local fried shrimp arrive at the restaurant already coated, typically in a sprayed-on mixture of laboratory-devised food products. Cooked up for increasing freezer storage times rather than flavor, they leave the sweet, defenseless crustaceans with all the subtle nuances of ballistic armor.

Not at Bailey Seafood, whose cooks hand-bread jumbo shrimp before frying. The difference is plain at the first bite, as the wispy crust supports the shrimp’s delicate flavor instead of taking over. Ten shrimp, fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce goes for $22.49, and it’s worth the price.

Kontras’ Greek heritage peeks through here and there, as in Bailey Seafood’s souvlaki dishes, in salmon, beef and chicken.

Souvlaki salmon salad ($18.99) sports a black pepper-speckled slab of baked salmon over rice pilaf. Rounding out the meal is Greek salad with feta cheese, dressing on the side to be applied at will, and grilled pita bread. Shrimp ($18.99), beef ($16.99) and chicken ($14.99) versions are available, too.

Grits – coarse white hominy cornmeal cooked into buttery porridge – can be topped with 10 shrimp ($13.99), shrimp and sausage, or shrimp and Italian sausage ($19.99). Or you can just get grits ($3.99).

Frog legs are there for the asking (5 for $18.99), along with cooked crawfish ($12.99/pound) and Canadian lake smelts ($13.99), served with tartar sauce.

Peach cobbler ($6.99) and banana pudding, the sort made of fresh bananas, pudding and vanilla wafers ($6.49) are also made daily.

Fish and shrimp are the main reasons to make this takeout joint’s acquaintance. Considering the kaleidoscopic variety of ways those are put to use, I’m confident you can find satisfaction among Bailey Seafood’s ocean of choices.

3316 Bailey Ave., baileyseafood.com, 716-833-1973

Hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday. Closed Saturday through Monday.

Prices: seafood dinners, $14-$99; sautés, rice bowls and grits dishes, $13-$38; sandwiches, $7-$11.

Atmosphere: People patiently waiting

Parking: street

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free options: most sauté dishes, baked salmon.

Outdoor dining: no