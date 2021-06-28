At B&B BBQ, following smoke signals to Middleport for brisket, ribs

As I gathered my notes for this review, it occurred to me that two years ago, I would not have written it. So before telling you about Brenda Kephart’s barbecue joint in Middleport, B&B BBQ, give me a moment to describe how my reviewing mission has changed.
The column remains a vehicle for exploring the eating opportunities available to the public. What’s changed is my definition of what restaurants are eligible, and my mission as a reviewer. After watching restaurateurs strip operations down and built them back, I have a greater appreciation for no-tablecloth places, spots with no frills where the food reason enough.
Today my mission is to find restaurants I love, or doing something I love, and make their case for your attention. Outstanding cooking that the community ought to hear about comes from kitchens of all investment levels.
The first time I walked through the hickory perfume into the little place on Route 31 to try Kephart’s work, I was impressed, but dismissed it as too small.
Two years and two more visits later, I’m here to tell you that this humble spot has the best barbecued beef brisket and dry-rubbed spare ribs I’ve found between Lockport and the Rochester suburbs.
Kephart’s built her technique – and her audience – over six years, first following her trailer around to events wherever she flashed the brisket Batsignal. In September 2019, she switched to a brick-and-mortar outpost. Redone with rustic wood paneling, it’s light and airy, with plenty of sun, counter to the stereotypical dim barbecue bunker.
Smoked meats, sides and fries. That’s the menu. Not even a grudging garden salad.
My number one reason to come here is the brisket. This cut of beef takes more than 12 hours to emerge as a spice-crusted, supple-centered carnivore’s dream, weeping smoky tears of lipid joy. It’s the Ph.D. of barbecue for its degree of difficulty, most efforts ending up sad and dry.
Rimmed with creamy fat and the tell-tale red smoke ring, B&B’s brisket slices approach the platonic ideal. Get a pound ($17) and then make decisions about what else you want to eat, here or later at home by the fridge light.
What else you want is some of those spare ribs (half rack $12.99, full $22.99).
They’re full spare ribs, not the sawed-off Memphis cut, with the extra nibbliness that comes with extra length. They’re dry-rubbed, developing a healthy bark in the smoker, served with sauce on the side. Get the spicy. The rib meat pulled clean off the bone, and the forthrightly sassy vinegar-and-black-pepper bite of the sauce meant I kept dunking until it was gone.
Pulled pork was lush and sweet from its long repose in the smoker, served in tender chunks that yielded to a fork’s tickle, not the stringy jumble that you can find other places that have left it on the warmer too long.
The smoked chicken halves ($14 meal, with two sides) had skin bitter from oversmoking, but who really eats the skin? Once peeled like an artichoke, the flesh was moist and smoky, promising memorable chicken salad sandwiches with any leftovers.
If you’re not particularly hungry, you could have a sandwich, of beef brisket ($8), pulled pork ($7) or pulled smoked chicken.
There are side dishes, sure. They are decent versions of the usual suspects. Vegetarian menu items are fresh-cut fries, mac and cheese, cole slaw, potato salad, and that’s about it. (The broccoli cheddar salad has a big dose of bacon mixed in.)
Brunswick stew (cup $5, quart $14) is the best use of leftover barbecue, a hearty potage chock full of meat, corn, peas, onions and lima beans in a smoky tomato broth.
Texas tornados ($8.99 for two) are one outside pitch to consider. Jalapenos are stuffed with that brisket and a cheddar cream cheese, bacon-wrapped, and smoked to the end. What an exuberant, death-defying salute to mortality. (I would hold the barbecue sauce.)
Loaded fries with brisket ($12), pulled pork ($10.99) or chili ($9.99) are heaped over a basket of fresh-cut fries, with nacho cheese sauce, barbecue sauce and kicky cucumber-jalapeno salsa. Next time I would hold the barbecue sauce because it doesn’t need the sweetness. But if I was in a room alone with that dish, only one of us would emerge alive.
We ate off paper plates, but it’s a barbecue joint, and some of the best serve on butcher paper. I’ll tell you what: Of all the fancy schmancy places I’ve been to, none have had such a helpfully expansive view of my needs that they offered tooth flossers in the washroom.
So here’s my promise: I’m going to show you more places on the edges of mainstream dining, but worthy of your notice.
Let’s hear it for all the B&B BBQs out there, the kind of places where regular people can become regulars.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
B&B BBQ
105 Telegraph Road (Route 31), Middleport (585-590-0173, bandb-bbq.com)
Hours: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Thursday through Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday, Wednesday.
Prices: sides, $4-$5; sandwiches, $7-$8.50; meals, $14-$28.99.
Atmosphere: sleepy roadhouse
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Outdoor seating: no
