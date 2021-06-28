At B&B BBQ, following smoke signals to Middleport for brisket, ribs

As I gathered my notes for this review, it occurred to me that two years ago, I would not have written it. So before telling you about Brenda Kephart’s barbecue joint in Middleport, B&B BBQ, give me a moment to describe how my reviewing mission has changed.

The column remains a vehicle for exploring the eating opportunities available to the public. What’s changed is my definition of what restaurants are eligible, and my mission as a reviewer. After watching restaurateurs strip operations down and built them back, I have a greater appreciation for no-tablecloth places, spots with no frills where the food reason enough.

Today my mission is to find restaurants I love, or doing something I love, and make their case for your attention. Outstanding cooking that the community ought to hear about comes from kitchens of all investment levels.

The first time I walked through the hickory perfume into the little place on Route 31 to try Kephart’s work, I was impressed, but dismissed it as too small.

Two years and two more visits later, I’m here to tell you that this humble spot has the best barbecued beef brisket and dry-rubbed spare ribs I’ve found between Lockport and the Rochester suburbs.