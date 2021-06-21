At As-Salam, new neighbors offer Bangladeshi flavors in old spot

As the Bangladeshi community in Buffalo continues to grow, restaurateurs’ efforts to feed its people have diversified tremendously. The rest of us, who get to horn in on their cooking, reap the rewards.

On Bailey Avenue in Lovejoy, the former Neapolis Family Restaurant has gone from Greek-American to Bangladeshi-Indian. The place offers kababs instead of souvlaki, 49 curries instead of Texas hot sauce and smooth service you would expect from operators who made their careers in five-star Manhattan hotels.

Karim Mohammed is a Bangladeshi fellow who honed his service skills over 25 years at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. During the pandemic, Mohammed and his four partners decided it was time to strike out on their own.

As-salam means “peaceful greeting” in Arabic, and the reception follows suit. The restaurant’s name uses the word “dinner” but one look inside and “diner” is more like it. There’s spiffy turquoise booths as well as tables. A row of high-backed stools along the counter offer the promise of quick lunch, with a side of lumbar support.

Service is snappy, too, getting welcoming samosas ($4.99/two) in front of guests with dispatch. Stuffed with spiced potato and peas, the deep-fried turnover’s pastry was admirably tender, foreshadowing adept cooking to come.