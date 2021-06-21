At As-Salam, new neighbors offer Bangladeshi flavors in old spot

As the Bangladeshi community in Buffalo continues to grow, restaurateurs’ efforts to feed its people have diversified tremendously. The rest of us, who get to horn in on their cooking, reap the rewards.
On Bailey Avenue in Lovejoy, the former Neapolis Family Restaurant has gone from Greek-American to Bangladeshi-Indian. The place offers kababs instead of souvlaki, 49 curries instead of Texas hot sauce and smooth service you would expect from operators who made their careers in five-star Manhattan hotels.
Karim Mohammed is a Bangladeshi fellow who honed his service skills over 25 years at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City. During the pandemic, Mohammed and his four partners decided it was time to strike out on their own.
As-salam means “peaceful greeting” in Arabic, and the reception follows suit. The restaurant’s name uses the word “dinner” but one look inside and “diner” is more like it. There’s spiffy turquoise booths as well as tables. A row of high-backed stools along the counter offer the promise of quick lunch, with a side of lumbar support.
Service is snappy, too, getting welcoming samosas ($4.99/two) in front of guests with dispatch. Stuffed with spiced potato and peas, the deep-fried turnover’s pastry was admirably tender, foreshadowing adept cooking to come.
Chaat is a school of Indian-inspired little dishes. Sweet, sour, spicy, crunchy, they’re engaging beginners. Samosa chaat ($5.50) is one of those turnovers made into a dish by smashing it, adding chickpeas, then applying tangy brown tamarind sauce, lively green mint-chile chutney and cooling yogurt, along with a sprinkle of dried spice mixture charged with chile.
Between chunks of chopped poultry, chaat chicken ($5.99), has such a bevy of lively vegetation – tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cilantro – that it’s really a warm curry chicken salad. Mix in the side of chopped lettuce, squeeze the lemon wedge and enjoy Al-Salam’s lighter side.
The popular Chicken 65 ($6.99) goes the other way, just bites of sweet-sour-spicy boneless chicken and onion, fired in a wok-like pan called a karahi, which explains why it might bring to mind its Chinese-American cousin General Tso, without the stodgy batter.
Shrimp puri ($6.99) won favor as an appetizer for its variety of textures and engagement. Puri is a poofy pillow of deep-fried bread that gets popped open to hide a saute of shrimp, tomatoes and herbs, for an edible piñata experience at table.
Made-to-order bread makes a noticeable upgrade to wraps like lamb ($7.99), paneer or chicken ($6.99), with kabab chunks rolled in fresh naan with lettuce, tomatoes and sauce.
As-Salam’s bread game is solid, with garlic naan sporting crumbs of toasted ($2.99) garlic, chiffonaded cilantro and a sheen of butter. Peshwari naan offers a tender pulverized coconut filling, while bullet naan is speckled with shards of fresh jalapeno (both $3.99).
Vegetarians are offered 14 curries, including the engaging saag methi malai matar ($11.99), which uses a blend of spinach and more fenugreek greens – which add a maple-mustard note – to cheese, peas, ginger and tomatoes.
Aloo gobi ($9.99) is tender chunks of potato and cauliflower florets in a light tomato sauce. Paneer tikka masala ($12.99) is cheese cubes in a spiced tomatoey cream that was like Campbell’s cream of tomato soup by way of Calcutta.
Achari lamb ($13.99) used the intense pickles and spices in the achari sauce to tame the lamb’s gamy side. Chicken tikka jalfrezi ($12.99) presented grilled chicken chunks in a tomato and ginger sauce. Mango chicken ($12.99) was plenty fruity, but just too sweet for me.
Regarding heat: My table asked for medium and got mild enough food that no one complained.
That does not count the naga curry ($12.99), the hottest dish on the menu. If you are susceptible to bad advice, or macho dares, look away. My forkful told me that if I finished it, the specific routes of my digestive processes would be dramatized, with magnesium flare intensity. Pretty tasty, though.
As-Salam special biryani ($15.99) offers a combination of proteins, egg, shrimp, chicken, beef and lamb in fragrant basmati rice pilaf topped with chopped cucumber.
Kababs are roasted in the tandoor oven and given a quick saute with onions in a tomato-based sauce. Chicken shish ($12.99), with its blend of ground chicken, herbs, spices and lamb ($13.99), with tender bites of boneless meat, were favorites.
Gulab jamun, the syrup-soaked cheese fritters, and reliable rice pudding with pistachios (both $3.99) are here for your sweet endings.
Buffalo Tikka House and Apa’s Kitchen at the Broadway Market are two notable Bangladeshi operations, but Mohammed and his crew aim a smidge higher, service-wise.
The result is Bangladeshi Indian classics with the sort of attentive, informed attention one can expect from folks who trained their unfailing cheer on Manhattanite matrons in minks.
At As-Salam Dinner and Kabab House, you might say they know 49 ways to curry favor.
RESTAURANT REVIEW
As-Salam Dinner and Kabab House
1389 Bailey Ave., 725-0603
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday
Prices: appetizers, $1-$7.99; curries, $9.99-$14.99; kababs, $11.99-$18.99.
Atmosphere: brisk diner energy
Parking: lot
Wheelchair accessible: yes
Gluten-free: many choices
Outdoor dining: no
