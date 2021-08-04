At As Evi Turkish Cuisine, Turkish kebab dreams finally within reach

Turkish cuisine and I go way back, at least in my head. That National Geographic cover story about Istanbul must’ve had photographs of Byzantine architecture, ancient waterways, and centuries of artistic endeavors, but the glossy full-color image that stuck in my head decades later was iskender kebab.

In this famed Turkish dish, meat shaved from a rotating vertical spit is layered over toasted pita bread croutons, and drenched with tomato-chile sauce, and lavish amounts of melted butter, along with a drift of yogurt, and grilled peppers.

Twice in my life, I’d gotten to experience the dish, once in Cleveland, once in Manhattan. So earlier this year, when I found out that there was a full-fledged Turkish restaurant in Rochester, I was in my car in five minutes, propelled by a hunger long denied. (I did call first, standard practice these days, because many small places can’t keep their hours updated online.)

What I found there thrilled me, the variety of topped breads made to order, tiny dumplings called manti in garlic-yogurt sauce, and of course, iskender.

Delicious. But how Turkish was it? So I recruited a Turkish native, and went back. Which is how I can testify that As Evi Turkish Cuisine is the real deal, as well as being well worth the schlep.